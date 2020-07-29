Lettuce Cook chicken dish
Lettuce Cook – Lavender creme brulee
Lettuce-Cook-1961-Corvair-will-divide-the-space-inside
Lettuce-Cook-wild-caught-salmon-is-alway-in-stock
Lettuce Cook – deli sandwiches
01
05

Grab-and-go meals like this chicken dish keep Lettuce Cook thriving.

02
05

Special items shuffle often to keep the menu interesting.

03
05

1961 Corvair pick up truck will divide the space inside the new Lettuce Cook.

04
05

Lettuce Cook will deliver meals as well from their new Blue Bonnet Circle location.

05
05

Dine-in deli case meals are another option.

Lettuce Cook chicken dish
Lettuce Cook – Lavender creme brulee
Lettuce-Cook-1961-Corvair-will-divide-the-space-inside
Lettuce-Cook-wild-caught-salmon-is-alway-in-stock
Lettuce Cook – deli sandwiches
Restaurants / Openings

Beloved Gourmet Grab-and-Go Restaurant Expands With New Fort Worth Locale

Lettuce Cook Goes Vintage in New Blue Bonnet Circle Space, Adds Beer and Wine

BY // 07.29.20
Grab-and-go meals like this chicken dish keep Lettuce Cook thriving.
Special items shuffle often to keep the menu interesting.
1961 Corvair pick up truck will divide the space inside the new Lettuce Cook.
Lettuce Cook will deliver meals as well from their new Blue Bonnet Circle location.
Dine-in deli case meals are another option.
1
5

Grab-and-go meals like this chicken dish keep Lettuce Cook thriving.

2
5

Special items shuffle often to keep the menu interesting.

3
5

1961 Corvair pick up truck will divide the space inside the new Lettuce Cook.

4
5

Lettuce Cook will deliver meals as well from their new Blue Bonnet Circle location.

5
5

Dine-in deli case meals are another option.

Along with the pandemic related closures of both Fred’s Texas and Rusty Taco around the Blue Bonnet Traffic Circle, another glaring Fort Worth restaurant hole was left by the pre-pandemic exit of Peter and Vlatka Grünewald’s long-time favorite, Greenwood’s German European Restaurant.

The Grünewalds announced the shuttering on New Year’s Day. No more buttery spaetzle and chewy fitness brot for you! (Read PaperCity Fort Worth’s exclusive story on the new restaurant taking over the Rusty Taco space).

PaperCity has also now learned what will become of the former Greenwood’s space at 3522 Blue Bonnet Circle. It will soon welcome another mom and pop restaurant to the area. Todd and Natalie Brown plan to open the second location of their popular Lettuce Cook in the location.

“I know it sounds crazy to open another location during a pandemic, but we know this isn’t going to last forever and we want to be ready to grow when it’s over,” co-owner Natalie Brown tells PaperCity.

The couple hopes to have this new Lettuce Cook open by October. The original was the first thing to open in the revitalized River District at 5101 White Settlement in May of 2016.

“We took that gamble and it paid off, positioning Lettuce Cook to be a vital part of the River District,” says owner/chef Todd Brown. But rehabbing the aging building was no picnic.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (ROOMS)

“I always said I wanted a hole in the wall ― just not a hole in the roof, the flooring and walls,” Brown jokes.

Lettuce Cook specialized in gourmet grab-and-go long before it was cool, (or one of the only ways to survive in the restaurant business during the coronavirus pandemic).

Special items shuffle often to keep the menu interesting.

In normal times, the Browns say their business is evenly split between dine-in, takeout and catering. But when dine in for the tiny original Lettuce Cook (a space that could only accommodate 21 people at 100 percent capacity) and their robust catering business both fell off the map completely, it was their already thriving takeout and delivery business that came to the rescue.

The catering and prepared food enterprise will have chef’s cases filled with entrees to take home and heat and will more than triple the seating of the original Lettuce Cook when it opens on Blue Bonnet Circle. Lettuce Cook will also serve beer and wine for the first time at the new locale. Once they install two garage doors, this new Lettuce Cook will have an open-air feel, even without a patio.

Lettuce Cook will install TVs for game day watch parties and will be delivering meals to surrounding neighborhoods as well ― just like they currently do in the River District.

“It’s a neat neighborhood, much like Arlington Heights where we both graduated high school and now live,” Todd Brown says.

The best part may be how it will expand the catering abilities for the Lettuce Cook brand (when those opportunities pick up again).

“The entire space is around 2800 square feet, which will allow us to accommodate caterings of 800 to 1000. I can almost fit the entire White Settlement restaurant in our new kitchen space,” Todd Brown notes.

1961 Corvair pick up truck will divide the space inside the new Lettuce Cook.

The layout will be divided by a vintage 1961 Corvair pick up. The rare collectible will serve as a drink station, and be filled with other goods for sale. Brown and his father have a combined collection of vintage cars they’ve been acquiring since the 1980s ― nearly 50 cars in all. The Corvair is currently white with a red stripe, but will get repainted with a TCU-appropriate purple stripe before installation.

Casseroles meals at Lettuce Cook range from $10 to $12. Staples such as their chicken, meatloaf or wild caught salmon meals and salads are always on hand.

“We don’t want people to get bored, so we change things up often, and have something for every dietary need,” Natalie Brown says.

Their goal is to provide people healthy and affordable options. Grazing boards, cheese plates, a full range of side dishes and desserts such as Lovey’s Almond Tart (named for Todd’s mother) are also ready in the case.

Once the Browns give the former German restaurant a facelift, they’ll be ready to introduce themselves to their new Fort Worth neighbors this fall.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

3 Tokeneke Trail
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
3 Tokeneke Trail
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
2123 Dunstan Road
Southampton
FOR SALE

2123 Dunstan Road
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2123 Dunstan Road
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
3001 University Boulevard
West University Place
FOR SALE

3001 University Boulevard
West University Place, TX

$3,999,900 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
3001 University Boulevard
4662 Merwin Street
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4662 Merwin Street
Houston, TX

$724,500 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4662 Merwin Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X