5 New Plano Restaurant and Bar Openings to Look Forward To

The suburb of Plano often flies under the radar when it comes to restaurant news. But lately, the city has been booming with brand new spots to get excited for. Here are five new Plano restaurants and bars to look forward to in 2021.

Vinotopia

7800 Windrose Avenue (Legacy Hall)

A new wine bar is debuting at Plano’s Legacy Hall on April 30. Called Vinotopia, the hybrid wine bar and retail shop comes from hospitality group FB Society (Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines) and will be a wine haven for enthusiasts in the suburb and beyond. Guests will be able to sample wines before they buy from a collection of over 60 bottles. Utilizing Wine Station smart dispensers and a Coravin wine preservation system, customers can taste five-ounce, two-and-a-half-ounce, and even one-ounce samples. All you have to do is purchase a tasting card to begin exploring.

Dallas favorite sushi spot, Oishii, is expanding to Plano this spring. (Courtesy)

Oishii

8448 Parkwood Boulevard, Suite 700

Dallas favorite sushi spot, Oishii, is set to open its first Plano location this summer. Located near The Boardwalk at Granite Park, this will be the sushi restaurant’s fourth DFW-area location. Known for their sashimi, sushi rolls, and classic Vietnamese dishes, Oishii Plano will feature an outdoor patio as well. Some favorites on the menu are the Texas Roll with octopus, avocado, egg, and jalapeño and “On the Border” with salmon and pico de gallo.

Steve Field’s new restaurant will have a similar vibe to Steve Fields’ Steak & Lobster Lounge (closed in 2019). (Courtesy)

Unnamed Steve Fields Steakhouse

4900 West Park Boulevard

After closing his namesake restaurant in 2019, Dallas restauranteur Steve Fields is coming back with a new steakhouse this fall. According to Plano Magazine, the new spot will be located in the former Brick House Tavern + Tap space. Operator of popular Dallas seafood spot Truluck’s, Fields opened Steve Fields’ Steak and Lobster Lounge in 2005 — when it closed, the building was demolished. There is no name yet for the new restaurant, but it will be sure to serve steak and seafood.

Darna Euro-Mediterranean Market is the newest restaurant addition to Legacy West. (Courtesy of Darna)

Darna Euro-Mediterranean Market

7700 Windrose Avenue (Legacy West)

A new Mediterranean restaurant, bar, and market is taking over the former Barnes & Noble space at Legacy West. Darna, which means “Our House” in Arabic, comes from Yaser Khalaf, owner of Uptown Dallas’ Baboush (Yela Concepts). According to a release, the new market and eatery is set to open this fall with a Turkish coffee bar, full-service bar, deli, and expansive outdoor patio. Diners can expect mezze, souvlaki, meat boards, and more. The decor will feature Middle Eastern elements, as well as North African and coastal Mediterranean interiors.

Urban Seafood Company will open in downtown Plano this spring. (Courtesy of Urban Seafood)

Urban Seafood Company

1104 14th Street

As far as Plano restaurant openings go, this one has been in the works for quite some time. But, alas, we have a tentative opening date — this spring. From the same family who owns Urban Crust and Urban Rio in historic downtown Plano comes a new seafood spot called Urban Seafood Company. The new four-story spot will offer an oyster bar, pastas, fish, and lobster rolls. There will also be a fish market so that guests can purchase seafood to take home and cook themselves.