New Winery Restaurant, Pancake Cafe and Bulldog Pub Are Headed to North Texas — We Eat Embraces Fort Worth, Plano and Dallas

Dallas will get the first Bulldog Ale House to land in Texas, when it opens this spring.

Chicago-based We Eat Hospitality Group is making an even bigger move into North Texas with no less than six new restaurant and bars slated for the region. There are even plans to finally break a long running Fort Worth curse.

We Eat has a stable of four concepts mostly in and around Chicago and Milwaukee, but it’s now focusing its gaze on Fort Worth and Dallas.

PaperCity Fort Worth has learned that a new Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is scheduled to open in the next few weeks in Cowtown’s Montgomery Plaza. A fourth Goat & Vine will land in Allen at 190 E Stacy Road by late February.

Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is an upscale restaurant with a winery and tasting room backbone. The first one opened in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Illinois. We Eat Hospitality opened its second Goat & Vine in Plano at 1941 Preston Road, back in August.

Now, the first Fort Worth Goat & Vine is taking over a spot many have claimed is “cursed.” We’re talking about a space situated toward the back of Montgomery Plaza that has been home to a revolving door of failed restaurants. Those include Kin Kin Urban Thai, Barrel & Bones and, most recently, Bourbon Street Oyster Bar & Grill.

Goat & Vine’s lavish menu will try to break the so-called curse. Its wine tastings and wine club should help.

The Goat & Vine Food

The pasta section at Goat & Vine includes squid ink pasta with snow crab, Fresno peppers and spicy lemon. Its gnocchi alla gorgonzola is topped with toasted walnuts. Steaks include a flat iron, a filet and a cowboy ribeye with a full range of sauces.

Or you can choose to sample the trio of medallions — one with a parmesan crust, another with a bleu cheese crust and a third topped with a horseradish crust.

In other words, this is not pub grub.

The wines at Goat & Vine are California-sourced vintages listed under white, black, premier and cellar master sections. All are Goat & Vine labels. Wine tastings include eight different wines guided by a tasting room attendant. Wine Club members receive two bottles per month, plus one free tasting and invitations to members-only events.

For non-wine drinkers, the full bar at Goat & Vine promises a lovely list of cocktails too. The Last Word is made from gin, Liquor 43, Maraschino Liquor and lemon juice. While the Silver Lining is a tequila-based drink with pomegranate juice, plum bitters and simple syrup topped with elderflower foam.

The Goat & Vine brunch menu aims to rival some of Fort Worth’s best brunch selections. Smoked salmon toast tees up Norwegian salmon on toasted focaccia with a dill and goat cheese hollandaise. The brunch burger comes with brown sugar bacon, avocado, egg, smoked gouda and fig jam with a side of roasted potatoes.

Now that seem like something worthy of breaking any curse. But We Eat Hospitality is not just opening this new wine haven. There are more things coming.

Honeyberry Pancakes & Cafe Slides In

PaperCity has also learned that another Honeyberry Pancakes & Cafe is headed to North Texas too. It’s going to Plano (along Preston Road) with an expected February opening. It will join the first Texas Honeyberry, which opened in Dallas back in August of 2021 at 4520 Frankford Road.

The Honeyberry menu includes pancake specialties like a blueberry Danish and red velvet alongside Benedicts, omelets and skillet-style breakfasts. This breakfast haven also offers a range of brunchy cocktails, fresh smoothies and juices.

We Eat Hospitality has 10 Honeyberry restaurants in the Chicago area.

Want more? We Eat reps tell PaperCity that Dallas will be getting its first Bulldog Ale House too this spring. The casual pub will also be located at 4520 Frankford Road, right by the Dallas Honeyberry Pancakes restaurant. There are currently 10 Bulldog Ale Houses around Chicago, serving burgers, pizza, wings and beer.

Now, North Texas is getting in on all the fun. After all, we certainly eat too.