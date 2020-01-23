Shake Shack
Shake Shack crinkle cuts, concretes and burgers
Mule Alley
Shake Shack burgers
Shake Shack custards and concretes
01
05

Shake Shack opens Sunday amidst the annual Stock Show and Rodeo influx.

02
05

Crinkle cut fries, custard concretes and 100 percent Angus beef burgers.

03
05

Mule Alley will open 10 new concepts at the Stockyards. (Courtesy of Mule Alley)

04
05

Simple and consistent, that's the recipe at Shake Shack.

05
05

Shake Shack is well-known for its shakes, custards and concrete mix-in desserts.

Shake Shack
Shake Shack crinkle cuts, concretes and burgers
Mule Alley
Shake Shack burgers
Shake Shack custards and concretes
Restaurants / Openings

Fort Worth Finally Gets its Own Shake Shack — With Opening Date Set, Mule Alley Preps for Cult Burger Takeover

The Stockyards Adds Gourmet Burgers in Upscale Redevelopment Push

BY // 01.23.20
Shake Shack opens Sunday amidst the annual Stock Show and Rodeo influx.
Crinkle cut fries, custard concretes and 100 percent Angus beef burgers.
Mule Alley will open 10 new concepts at the Stockyards. (Courtesy of Mule Alley)
Simple and consistent, that's the recipe at Shake Shack.
Shake Shack is well-known for its shakes, custards and concrete mix-in desserts.
1
5

Shake Shack opens Sunday amidst the annual Stock Show and Rodeo influx.

2
5

Crinkle cut fries, custard concretes and 100 percent Angus beef burgers.

3
5

Mule Alley will open 10 new concepts at the Stockyards. (Courtesy of Mule Alley)

4
5

Simple and consistent, that's the recipe at Shake Shack.

5
5

Shake Shack is well-known for its shakes, custards and concrete mix-in desserts.

While it seems like everyone else in Texas has access to at least one Shake Shack, Fort Worth’s been left out of the gourmet burger fun. Until now.

The city’s first Shake Shake is opening in the Mule Alley redevelopment in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The hamburger haven will take up residence at 122 E. Exchange Avenue Suite 160. It opens this Sunday, January 26 — and will be one of the first things to open in the new Mule Alley.

Yes, Shake Shack has already opened 17 locations across Texas. . .  five in Houston alone, (which seems bit gluttonous — unless you live in Houston). Not that I’m complaining. . . but at least 14 other foreign countries have welcomed their own Shake Shack before Fort Worth got its first taste.

But, we don’t hold grudges in Cowtown. Fort Worth is more than ready to bury the hatchet and welcome Danny Meyer’s burger empire with open arms.

What began as a little kiosk in New York’s Madison Square Park in 2001, has become a full-fledged addiction. To say that Shake Shack has a devoted fan base, is an understatement. People are complete junkies for them. Calm down — it’s just a burger Ya’ll!

In its purest form, the Shack Burger is a single or double meat cheeseburger of 100 percent Angus beef, served on a Martin’s potato roll, and simply dressed with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce ― their version of a comeback sauce. By the way, Shake Shack serves hot dogs and chicken, too.

This cult favorite is also well-known for its shakes, frozen custards and concrete mix-in desserts, like the Downtown Butter Brown, with vanilla custard and hazelnut brown butter streusel, and citrus marinated raspberries.

What makes Shake Shack crave worthy? Maybe it’s the way they source their ingredients or how they sort, recycle and compost. Perhaps its how they welcome your furry family with dog treats, or the fact that they serve beer and wine along with classic crinkle cut fries.

Mule Alley
Mule Alley will open 10 new concepts at the Stockyards. (Courtesy of Mule Alley)

No matter what draws the crowds, Shake Shack is bravely throwing open its doors this Sunday ― in the Stockyards ― smack dab in the middle of the annual Stock Show and Rodeo influx. So if you venture to Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack anytime soon, expect long lines.

Shake Shack’s Fort Worth Specials

In addition to the classics, the Stockyards Shack will be spinning up a unique selection of frozen custard concretes, including the Cold Shot with vanilla custard, chocolate custard, malt, salted caramel, dark brown sugar and chocolate toffee and the S’Mores with chocolate custard, marshmallow, graham crackers and chocolate truffle cookie dough.

The menu will also feature the Texas-exclusive Link Burger, a cheeseburger topped with griddled Pecan Lodge jalapeno cheese sausage links, pickles and ShackSauce.

Guests can wash their burgers down with local brews from Deep Ellum Brewing Co., Community Beer Company, Four Corner Brewing Co. and Lone Star Beer plus Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister Ale.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
611 Shartle Circle
3257 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Inwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
3257 Inwood
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X