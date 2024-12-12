fbpx
Restaurants / Lists

What to Order at Fort Worth’s Michelin-Recognized Restaurants — From Brisket Elote to Birria Tacos

Cowtown's Two Recommended Spots and One Bib Gourmand

BY // 12.12.24
Last month, the inaugural Texas Michelin Guide ceremony took place in Houston. One hundred and seventeen Texas restaurants received recognition, including Michelin stars, Bib Gourmand awards, and Recommended awards. A surprise to many, barbecue played a big role in the awards, with four Austin joints earning One Star, as well as Spring’s Corkscrew BBQ.

Twenty-two other barbecue restaurants in the state earned Bib Gourmand or Recommended honors. These included two acclaimed Fort Worth barbecue spots — Goldee’s and Panther City BBQ. Only one other Cowtown concept received recognition. No, it wasn’t fine dining with prix-fixe menus and dishes you can’t pronounce. It was a birria taco spot in true Funkytown fashion.

Here’s a look at the three Fort Worth restaurants with brand-new Michelin recognition and what to order at each spot.

Goldee's Barbecue Fort Worth Michelin
A platter from Goldee’s, complete with brisket, ribs, and all the fixings. (Courtesy)

Goldee’s Barbecue

4645 Dick Price Road

Currently ranked as the No. 1 barbecue spot in the state by Texas Monthly, Goldee’s received Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award, which recognizes restaurants serving high-quality food at a reasonable price. Opened in 2020 in a once-abandoned building in southeast Fort Worth, the barbecue joint‘s consistent lines outside show that these young pitmasters know what they’re doing.

What to Order: The beef ribs, brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork, and even a special Laotian sausage with sticky rice are all incredible. Pro tip: make a “Goldee Foldee” sandwich with the meat of your choice and the house-made white bread, and don’t skip the Kennedale Stew (pork gravy over rice).

Panther City Barbecue Fort Worth Michelin
A mouthwatering tray of meats and sides from Panther City BBQ. (Courtesy)

Panther City BBQ

201 E. Hattie Street

This food trailer turned brick-and-mortar establishment is one of Fort Worth’s finest barbecue restaurants, now complete with a bar, plenty of patio space, and a Recommended award from Michelin. It’s famous for its traditional Texas barbecue favorites, like brisket, pork spare ribs, and jalapeño-cheese sausage, as well as “Texicue” or Tex-Mex-inspired bites.

What to Order: Grab a cup of the brisket elote —a heaping cup of Mexican-style street corn topped with tender, smoky brisket. Other home runs include the brisket burrito, barbacoa street tacos, and, on the weekends, the brisket guisada and Texas Twinkies (bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with brisket and cream cheese). First timer? Try the Southside Slammer: a sandwich with brisket, jalapeño-cheese sausage, pulled pork, smoked bologna, slaw, pickles, onions, jalapeños, and barbecue sauce.

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez.
The birria tacos are a must-order from Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez. (Courtesy)

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez

2220 E. Rosedale Street

Another Recommended winner, Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez, is the first-ever birria taco spot on the Michelin Guide. They started as a food truck in the Poly neighborhood and then added a restaurant, both on East Rosedale. The menu offers tortas, burritos, and quesadillas.

What to Order: The real treat here is, obviously, the birria tacos. Birria is oftentimes goat or beef, and here it’s beef, slow-cooked, shredded, and stuffed into corn tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro, served with lime slices and a rich consommé sauce on the side for dipping. They also serve birria pizza, but I recommend the quesatacos, where the birria tacos are also stuffed with cheese and grilled on a flat top.

