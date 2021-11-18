New Fort Worth Openings to Know — From an Unusual Wine Bar to a Shrimp Haven and More

New restaurants, coffee shops, studios, bakeries and more are opening at rapid rate in greater Fort Worth. This month brings a bumper crop of new options. A cornucopia of abundance, if you will. Here are the Tarrant County openings you need to know:

This week marks the official opening of the anticipated wine bar known as The Holly. It’s not just ordinary wine bar either. The Holly only serves natural wines which are crafted under sustainable, organic and often biodynamic practices. The Holly will serve as an introduction to natural wines for many.

It’s a quaint shop to sample wines, get educated and perhaps take a few bottles home. Located in a new building at 305 W. Daggett Avenue Suite 101, The Holly is a place to learn about hand harvested wine with minimal sulfur and few additives, a growing trend in the industry.

Opening in the space right next door, you’ll find Kendall Davis Clay. Currently located on 6th Avenue, the potter is moving into a new studio at 305 W. Daggett. Known for her clean lines and modern aesthetic, Kendall Davis crafts a full range of thrown clay pieces, from utilitarian dinnerware to decorative bowls and vases. Everything is artisan made by the ceramics master herself. Davis also often can be found at local farmers markets and even uses her studio to teach classes to hobbyists.

Coco Shrimp is opening its next restaurant in Watauga on November 29th. This will be the third location for the Hawaiian style shrimp house. Known for its popular tacos and baskets filled with fresh green salad and shrimp over rice in flavors like butter garlic, lemon herb and classic crunchy coconut fried shrimp, this new Coco Shrimp will be located at 7300 Denton Highway.

L’Epicerie by Quoixote opened earlier this month in Hurst.

What began as a true Parisian bakery called Quixote Bakery has now transformed into a full scale coffee roastery, with delectable French pastries to boot. The new L’Epicerie by Quixote opened about a week ago in Hurst at 512 West Harwood. Sayda Rapalo is a trained pastry chef, and now her dream of adding Rapalo Coffee Roasters to the mix has been achieved.

You’ll also find imported items, loose teas, honeys and jams, along with the bakery case of wonders, including fresh-from-the-oven croissants and dainty fruit tarts.

Arcadia Coffee just opened a second shop in Sundance Square. (Courtesy Downtown Fort Worth)

Arcadia Coffee just opened its second shop in Fort Worth. The first remains planted in South Main Village. The newest is in Sundance Square at 120 W. 3rd Street, Suite 111. It’s as warm and inviting as the original, which has grown a following not only for its fabulous coffee and tea preparations, but also for a health-focused menu of salads, smoothies and the house specialty called The Midnight Waffle, which is infused with charcoal.

There is so much new to explore.