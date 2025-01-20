Fort Worth’s 7 Best Pop-Up Restaurants — Scratch-Made Pizza, Asian Street Food, Multi-Course Dinners, and More

Baked Pizzeria’s pop-ups at The Black Rooster Bakery serve inventive, from-scratch pizzas like the All-American and the must-try Gyro Pizza, loaded with bold Mediterranean flavors. (Photo by Edward Brown)

Stepping away from the constraints of a traditional brick-and-mortar setup offers restaurants a unique freedom and the chance to innovate and experiment without being tied to a fixed menu or permanent dining space. This is the spirit behind pop-up dinners — culinary events that blend creativity, exclusivity, and spontaneity into a one-night-only experience. With a dutiful nod to Fort Worth’s uber-popular Magdelena’s Supper Club, these lesser-known pop-up restaurants offer some of the best dining experiences in Fort Worth.

It’s Food

Fort Worth’s vegan food scene has a star in It’s Food, a plant-based food truck redefining comfort classics with bold, flavorful twists. From crispy fried tofu triangles to burgers loaded with house-made sauces, every bite celebrates creativity and sustainability. These days, fans can indulge in their popular vegan dishes at regular pop-ups hosted by Hao’s Grocery & Cafe. Don’t pass on the chance to try their popular Islander burger, featuring a fried tofu patty, caramelized pineapple, grilled onions, lettuce, hoisin sauce, and mayo.

Baked Pizzeria

Baked Pizzeria began hosting bi-weekly pop-up events at The Black Rooster Bakery around a year ago and has quickly gained a reputation for inventive, scratch-made pizzas. One recent pie, the All-American, featured a garlicky Alfredo base, crispy bacon, Best Made pickles, and a drizzle of scratch-made ranch. Though the menu changes regularly, we recommend watching out for the return of the Gyro Pizza, a tantalizing blend of salty feta, creamy Tzatziki, crisp cucumber slices, savory lamb, and a chewy, charred crust.

Family Meal Fort Worth

Two years after Beast and Co. closed its doors, Cecilia Lopez, one of the Near Southside restaurant’s two sous chefs at the time, launched Family Meal Fort Worth. The pop-up business makes soups, charcuterie boards, and other dining options for patrons at The Basement Lounge (typically on Thursdays) and The Horny Toad. Don’t pass over the chance to try her scratch-made pozole, a hearty sopa featuring chicken, a savory broth, sliced radish, and avocado. Follow Lopez on Instagram at (@familymealfw).

Plain Jane Bakes

Emily Harryman, the heart and hands behind Plain Jane Bakes, has built a loyal following through her pop-ups in Keller and Fort Worth, offering handcrafted organic sourdough bread, scones, and sweets. Starting with a passion for baking and a knack for creativity, her business has flourished, delighting customers with rotating menus and seasonal favorites. She’s currently taking Valentine’s Day pre-orders for popular Lingonberry Vanilla Macarons alongside new themed treats.

Double Edge Hospitality Group

Double Edge Hospitality Group curates prix fixe pop-up dining experiences in Lake Worth, blending gourmet food with premium cigars. Each event features a chef-inspired multi-course menu, with dishes like red wine risotto or grilled venison, followed by creative desserts. To elevate the evening, each meal at Lake Worth Cigars is paired with a hand-selected cigar. Call or text 580-272-4448 for details about upcoming events.

Kiyomi Street Food

Alex Drury, the former chef de cuisine at Tre Mogli, has launched Kiyomi Street Food, an Asian-inspired pop-up already making waves. Specializing in fresh-made dumplings (a must-try), Asian fusion tacos, and Japanese street food, Drury serves up his inventive creations at local bars late into the night. Keep up with his latest locations and menus by following him on Instagram at @kiyomistreetfood.

Greenhouse Gatherings

Heirloom’s Greenhouse Gatherings offers a unique dining experience celebrating the beauty of seasonal ingredients straight from the garden. Held inside the enchanting greenhouse at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth, this exclusive chef-inspired multi-course tasting event invites guests to enjoy dishes like creamy sausage and kale soup, pork schnitzel with brown butter spaetzle, and salted bittersweet chocolate cake with smoked cherries.