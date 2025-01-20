fbpx
Itsfood Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
GyroPizza Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
PlainJaneMacarons Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
Greenhouse Gatherings Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
Kiyomi Street Food Fort Worth
01
05

It’s Food is redefining vegan comfort classics with bold flavors — try their Islander burger at regular pop-ups hosted by Hao’s Grocery & Cafe. (Courtesy)

02
05

Baked Pizzeria’s pop-ups at The Black Rooster Bakery serve inventive, from-scratch pizzas like the All-American and the must-try Gyro Pizza, loaded with bold Mediterranean flavors. (Photo by Edward Brown)

03
05

Plain Jane Bakes delights Keller and Fort Worth with its organic sourdough bread, scones, and sweets. Don’t miss Valentine’s Day pre-orders, featuring fan-favorite Lingonberry Vanilla Macarons. (Courtesy)

04
05

Heirloom’s Greenhouse Gatherings bring seasonal, garden-fresh ingredients to life with a chef-inspired multi-course dining experience at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

05
05

Alex Drury, the former chef de cuisine at Tre Mogli, has launched Kiyomi Street Food, an Asian-inspired pop-up already making waves. (Courtesy)

Itsfood Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
GyroPizza Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
PlainJaneMacarons Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
Greenhouse Gatherings Fort Worth pop-up restaurants
Kiyomi Street Food Fort Worth
Restaurants / Lists

Fort Worth’s 7 Best Pop-Up Restaurants — Scratch-Made Pizza, Asian Street Food, Multi-Course Dinners, and More

Untethered from Fixed Locations, These Dining Options Make for Memorable Outings

BY // 01.20.25
It’s Food is redefining vegan comfort classics with bold flavors — try their Islander burger at regular pop-ups hosted by Hao’s Grocery & Cafe. (Courtesy)
Baked Pizzeria’s pop-ups at The Black Rooster Bakery serve inventive, from-scratch pizzas like the All-American and the must-try Gyro Pizza, loaded with bold Mediterranean flavors. (Photo by Edward Brown)
Plain Jane Bakes delights Keller and Fort Worth with its organic sourdough bread, scones, and sweets. Don’t miss Valentine’s Day pre-orders, featuring fan-favorite Lingonberry Vanilla Macarons. (Courtesy)
Heirloom’s Greenhouse Gatherings bring seasonal, garden-fresh ingredients to life with a chef-inspired multi-course dining experience at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Alex Drury, the former chef de cuisine at Tre Mogli, has launched Kiyomi Street Food, an Asian-inspired pop-up already making waves. (Courtesy)
1
5

It’s Food is redefining vegan comfort classics with bold flavors — try their Islander burger at regular pop-ups hosted by Hao’s Grocery & Cafe. (Courtesy)

2
5

Baked Pizzeria’s pop-ups at The Black Rooster Bakery serve inventive, from-scratch pizzas like the All-American and the must-try Gyro Pizza, loaded with bold Mediterranean flavors. (Photo by Edward Brown)

3
5

Plain Jane Bakes delights Keller and Fort Worth with its organic sourdough bread, scones, and sweets. Don’t miss Valentine’s Day pre-orders, featuring fan-favorite Lingonberry Vanilla Macarons. (Courtesy)

4
5

Heirloom’s Greenhouse Gatherings bring seasonal, garden-fresh ingredients to life with a chef-inspired multi-course dining experience at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

5
5

Alex Drury, the former chef de cuisine at Tre Mogli, has launched Kiyomi Street Food, an Asian-inspired pop-up already making waves. (Courtesy)

Stepping away from the constraints of a traditional brick-and-mortar setup offers restaurants a unique freedom and the chance to innovate and experiment without being tied to a fixed menu or permanent dining space. This is the spirit behind pop-up dinners — culinary events that blend creativity, exclusivity, and spontaneity into a one-night-only experience. With a dutiful nod to Fort Worth’s uber-popular Magdelena’s Supper Club, these lesser-known pop-up restaurants offer some of the best dining experiences in Fort Worth.

It’s Food

Fort Worth’s vegan food scene has a star in It’s Food, a plant-based food truck redefining comfort classics with bold, flavorful twists. From crispy fried tofu triangles to burgers loaded with house-made sauces, every bite celebrates creativity and sustainability. These days, fans can indulge in their popular vegan dishes at regular pop-ups hosted by Hao’s Grocery & Cafe. Don’t pass on the chance to try their popular Islander burger, featuring a fried tofu patty, caramelized pineapple, grilled onions, lettuce, hoisin sauce, and mayo.

Baked Pizzeria

Baked Pizzeria began hosting bi-weekly pop-up events at The Black Rooster Bakery around a year ago and has quickly gained a reputation for inventive, scratch-made pizzas. One recent pie, the All-American, featured a garlicky Alfredo base, crispy bacon, Best Made pickles, and a drizzle of scratch-made ranch. Though the menu changes regularly, we recommend watching out for the return of the Gyro Pizza, a tantalizing blend of salty feta, creamy Tzatziki, crisp cucumber slices, savory lamb, and a chewy, charred crust.

Family Meal Fort Worth

Two years after Beast and Co. closed its doors, Cecilia Lopez, one of the Near Southside restaurant’s two sous chefs at the time, launched Family Meal Fort Worth. The pop-up business makes soups, charcuterie boards, and other dining options for patrons at The Basement Lounge (typically on Thursdays) and The Horny Toad. Don’t pass over the chance to try her scratch-made pozole, a hearty sopa featuring chicken, a savory broth, sliced radish, and avocado. Follow Lopez on Instagram at (@familymealfw).

Plain Jane Bakes Fort Worth
Emily Harryman, the heart and hands behind Plain Jane Bakes, has built a loyal following through her pop-ups in Keller and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

Plain Jane Bakes

Emily Harryman, the heart and hands behind Plain Jane Bakes, has built a loyal following through her pop-ups in Keller and Fort Worth, offering handcrafted organic sourdough bread, scones, and sweets. Starting with a passion for baking and a knack for creativity, her business has flourished, delighting customers with rotating menus and seasonal favorites. She’s currently taking Valentine’s Day pre-orders for popular Lingonberry Vanilla Macarons alongside new themed treats.

Double Edge Hospitality Group

Double Edge Hospitality Group curates prix fixe pop-up dining experiences in Lake Worth, blending gourmet food with premium cigars. Each event features a chef-inspired multi-course menu, with dishes like red wine risotto or grilled venison, followed by creative desserts. To elevate the evening, each meal at Lake Worth Cigars is paired with a hand-selected cigar. Call or text 580-272-4448 for details about upcoming events.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
Kiyomi Street Food Fort Worth
Alex Drury, the former chef de cuisine at Tre Mogli, has launched Kiyomi Street Food, an Asian-inspired pop-up already making waves. (Courtesy)

Kiyomi Street Food

Alex Drury, the former chef de cuisine at Tre Mogli, has launched Kiyomi Street Food, an Asian-inspired pop-up already making waves. Specializing in fresh-made dumplings (a must-try), Asian fusion tacos, and Japanese street food, Drury serves up his inventive creations at local bars late into the night. Keep up with his latest locations and menus by following him on Instagram at @kiyomistreetfood.

Greenhouse Gatherings

Heirloom’s Greenhouse Gatherings offers a unique dining experience celebrating the beauty of seasonal ingredients straight from the garden. Held inside the enchanting greenhouse at Archie’s Gardenland in Fort Worth, this exclusive chef-inspired multi-course tasting event invites guests to enjoy dishes like creamy sausage and kale soup, pork schnitzel with brown butter spaetzle, and salted bittersweet chocolate cake with smoked cherries.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
10627 Ivyridge Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10627 Ivyridge Road
Houston, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
10627 Ivyridge Road
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
4135 Amherst Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4135 Amherst Street
West University Place, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4135 Amherst Street
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,289,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$457,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,275,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Royden Oaks
FOR SALE

3829 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$1,890,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
3829 Meadow Lake Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1827 W 14th 1/2 Street
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Bear Creek South
FOR SALE

4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
Katy, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
4238 Hawk Meadow Drive
4000 Purdue Street #156
West University Area
FOR SALE

4000 Purdue Street #156
Houston, TX

$239,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
4000 Purdue Street #156
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$629,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X