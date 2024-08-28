La Pulga Tequila Partners With TCU, A New Bar Opens In A Historic Building, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

School is back in session and Texas Christian University’s first home game is September 7. In that spirit, we have big tequila news and big additions to a favorite hang-out near campus. And, as Mexican Heritage Month gets underway there are traditional eats to explore as well. This is the Fort Worth restaurant news to know.

La Pulga Goes Purple

Fort Worth-based, La Pulga Tequila, is now the first-ever “Official Tequila of the Horned Frogs,” under a new partnership with TCU Athletics. La Pulga has released a limited-edition Horned Frog Bottle of La Pulga Blanco Tequila to celebrate the new sponsorship, complete with a distinctive purple and white label. Andrew De La Torre, one of the brand’s founders, is a TCU alum.

La Pulga is named after Fort Worth’s Mexican market on University, which is one of the oldest outdoor markets of its kind in the country. The 2024 limited-edition bottle will be available at spirits retailers across the Metroplex for the suggested retail price of $44.99 (750ml), available while quantities last.

A Toast To Ampersand, Now Serving Cocktails Near TCU

A favorite hangout for TCU students just got better and way bigger. Ampersand has doubled its footprint. That means more space for lounging with a latte, and more space to spread out your laptop and class notes. But, that’s not all. Those with a valid ID can now enjoy a cocktail on the weekends as well.

When Ampersand opened its first location in the West Seventh area, on Bledsoe, it brought to life a mullet concept that was business (coffee drinks) up front, with a literal party in the back (an after-hours speakeasy). Now fans can enjoy that same late-night vibe every Friday and Saturday at the location across from TCU’s campus.

Hogan Alley Arrives on Houston Street

A new coffee, wine, and spirits bar has opened in downtown Fort Worth’s historic Hogan Building. While the brand new Hogan Alley’s website is still under construction, you’ll find the bar at 901 Houston Street. The shotgun-style sanctuary has filled its linear space with cozy seating, leading to a long bar at the back.

Get Tailgate Ready Swipe















Next

The historic Hogan Building was built in 1900 and has been remodeled extensively, but it is a Texas Historic Landmark. It got its name from a former tenant, Hogan’s Office Supply Co. And, while Hogan’s Alley is a famous swath of Colonial Country Club ― where golf legend Ben Hogan racked up a handful of plaid jackets ― Hogan’s Office Supply Co. was his brother Royal Hogan’s endeavor. Nonetheless, the new coffee, wine, and spirits bar chose to honor both brothers with its name.

¡Celebramos! Returns To The Garden

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden has a full lineup of activities to celebrate this year’s ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage event, presented by Charles Schwab Bank. From September 14 through October 27, the annual event features the rich traditions of Latin America through a series of performances, exhibitions, dining experiences, and shopping.

First, the Tequila and Margarita Festival is planned for September 21, from 8 pm to midnight. Sample tequila and margaritas and food curated by Los Vaqueros restaurant. Tickets for this 21 and over after-hours event may be purchased at fwbg.org.

Then, the Flavors of Latin America Food Festival will reveal traditional dishes on September 29, including live demonstrations by local chefs. This event is included in general admission.

Make a Meal of Mexican Heritage

Don Artemio hosts its annual Festival Chile en Nogada, which begins on August 28 and runs through October 20. The historic Mexican dish is a celebratory one, honoring the Mexican independence of the republic in 1821. The beautiful plating features a stuffed poblano pepper draped in nogada sauce, an almond cream sauce, and dressed with fresh pomegranate seeds. Together, they reflect the three primary colors of Mexico’s red, green, and white flag.

The filling and spices hint at the Spanish and Moorish influences in the long history of Mexico. Apples, pine nuts, pears, peaches, and plantains are seasoned with cloves and cinnamon in the ground beef and pork filling. The dish is perfected by its sherry and almond cream sauce.

It’s a delicious way to celebrate.