Match Point Coffee is now brewing near the intersection of West Seventh and Montgomery Street.

Cafecitio is known for its pink hued tacos. Soon they'll move into new digs.

Sweet Paris gives you the choice of sweet or savory crepes, plus much more.

There's always a surprise inside at Dirty Dough.

Mesero is now open in Southlake, including its fab weekend brunch menu.

Blue Bonnet Bakery celebrates 90 years of sweet memories.

Restaurants / Openings

A Tennis-Themed Coffee Shop Debuts on West 7th, Cafecito’s Pink Tacos Make a Move, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Plus, Buzzy Southlake Additions and A Big Milestone for One Beloved Local Bakery

BY // 10.01.24
Match Point Coffee is now brewing near the intersection of West Seventh and Montgomery Street.

Cafecitio is known for its pink hued tacos. Soon they'll move into new digs.

Sweet Paris gives you the choice of sweet or savory crepes, plus much more.

There's always a surprise inside at Dirty Dough.

Mesero is now open in Southlake, including its fab weekend brunch menu.

Blue Bonnet Bakery celebrates 90 years of sweet memories.

From a new tennis-themed coffee shop in Monticello to several foodie additions in Southlake, this is the latest Fort Worth restaurant news to know.

A Tennis-Themed Coffee Shop Debuts on West 7th

Match Point Coffee has just opened in a former dentist’s office, in a strip center near the entrance to Monticello at 3618 West 7th Street. Scott Keenan and his friend Kristian Willems have married a love for tennis with great coffee creating an unmatched neighborhood coffee shop. Look for the green and white awnings topping the center’s arched windows.

The green and white theme continues inside, where you’ll find a collection of espresso drinks, cold brews, and pour-overs crafted with Cuvee Coffees ― plus teas, breakfast tacos, and baked goods. There are free tennis balls for your four-legged friends, and a dedicated podcast room that can be rented for meetings or your own on-air moments.

Cafecitio is known for its pink-hued tacos. Soon they’ll move into new digs.

Fort Worth’s Pink Tacos Make a Move

A favorite Fort Worth restaurant, Cafecito (which wraps its tacos in pink tortillas), is moving from its food hall location at the corner of Magnolia and 8th Avenue into the former Eazy Monkey space at 401 West Magnolia Avenue. The popular taqueria has gone from a food truck to taking two spaces in the food hall, and now opening its stand-alone venue, while growing its menu slowly.

Owner Cinthya Duran tells PaperCity Fort Worth that she will combine their Fide’s (breakfast acai bowl) concept into their new menu as well. Expect her signature pink tortilla wrapped tacos, tortas, tamales, pozole, menudo, and pan dulce. And, she plans to make good use of the existing space which includes a bar and back patio too.

“We’ll be extending our hours and adding dinner service when we make the move,” she says. “We’re adding a full bar and aiming for a January 25 opening.”

Sweet Paris gives you the choice of sweet or savory crepes, plus much more.

New Southlake Restaurants

Sweet Paris will be a cozy new spot to find sweet and savory crepes when it opens this fall in Southlake Town Square. You’ll find the creperie and café at 228 State Street ― marking its first North Texas location. The Houston area already lays claim to seven Sweet Paris locations with one more on the way. That’s where the concept was founded, plus there’s one in Austin’s Domain, San Antonio’s La Cantera, College Station, and McAllen.

Parisian-style crepes include classics like the ham and gruyere, or playful renderings like The Nordic with smoked salmon and dill sour cream. There are waffle creations, soups, salads, and paninis, plus a fun collection of French-forward mimosas, hot chocolates, and lattes.

There’s always a surprise inside at Dirty Dough.

Dirty Dough is now open in Southlake, with its grand opening planned for October 5. This fast-spreading decadent cookie concept has 13 shops in Texas with more on the way, including Arlington. The cookies are baked fresh throughout the day, so you can go to the website and schedule your preferred pick-up time ― they can be ready as early as 15 minutes. Or you can have them delivered.

These aren’t your average cookie at Dirty Dough. In fact, they like to think of them as “stuffed cookie bombs” with flavors ranging from the Brookie ― a brownie exterior filled with chocolate chip cookie dough and drizzled with caramel, to the colorful lemon blueberry or the cookies and crème filled with Oreo cookie chunks.

Mesero has also opened its first Southlake restaurant. It held an official ribbon cutting at 1471 East Southlake Boulevard in early September. The Tex-Mex restaurant has four locations in Dallas, one in Plano, and another in Fort Worth. Don’t forget about their happy hour cocktail specials and weekend brunch menus too.

Blue Bonnet Bakery celebrates 90 years of sweet memories.

Hats Off To Blue Bonnet Bakery

Finally, Fort Worth’s beloved Blue Bonnet Bakery celebrates its 90th birthday. Owner Michael Hart was honored by Camp Bowie District for its 2024 Milestone Recognition Award. Originally known as Harper’s, Blue Bonnet Bakery moved from a long-time location along Camp Bowie to its epic restoration and reuse of a former 1920s-era church, with arched windows still in place, and lunchtime seating on wooden pews.

The neighborhood bakery has celebrated everything from weddings with its fabulous wedding cakes, to baby showers with its must-have petit fours, every imaginable holiday with its seasonal selection of iced cookies, to its cupcakes served at many birthday parties.

Thanks, Blue Bonnet Bakery for all the sweet memories we’ve made together since 1934.

