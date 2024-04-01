The Owners of Goldee’s Barbecue Open a New Ribs-Only Joint, Bowie House Debuts Its Pool Bar, and More Fort Worth Restaurant News

Handel's Ice Cream is known for its handcrafted recipes like the cherry cordial.

It’s time to tuck a napkin into your collar. We hope you’re working up an appetite this spring because Fort Worth’s food scene is exploding with new and novel additions. From a ribs-only spinoff of Goldee’s Barbecue to a pool bar at Bowie House, here’s your latest helping of Fort Worth restaurant news.

From the owners of Goldee’s Barbecue, a ribs-only spot debuts in Seminary South.

Three of the rockstar pitmasters behind Fort Worth’s top-ranked Goldee’s Barbecue have opened their much-anticipated ribs-only spin-off in the Seminary South area. Ribbee’s is officially open. Taking over a former Sonic, the building is now painted as red as burning charcoal.

This is the same team that took the No.1 spot on Texas Monthly’s most recent Best BBQ list and even garnered the notice of James Beard in 2023 (which is no easy feat for Fort Worth restauranteurs who are so often overlooked or like this year ― astonishingly, completely shut out).

Ribbee’s serves five different combo meals for $19 each (for the pork varieties or $22.99 for beef), all come with French fries, coleslaw, and a drink. You can get them either dry rubbed in original or spicy, or sauced in your choice of sweet or hot honey, or try the beef ribs instead.

The new spot is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.

A Dallas-based tapas restaurant opens at Artisan Circle.

The rebranded Crockett Row (now known as Artisan Circle) has welcomed a Dallas-based tapas-style restaurant called Si Tapas. Brought to life by chef Guynell Whetstone, the new spot offers a traditional Spanish tapas menu. It’s a welcome addition to the Fort Worth area, especially in Artisan Circle which is better known for its nightlife than its dining in recent years.

Tapas fans can nosh on baby octopus, grilled lamb chops, fried calamari, an interesting paella plate, and seared tuna. A tantalizing array of shared plates awaits.

Arlington gets its own Latin touch with a tapas-centric concept.

Chef Mark Guatelara formerly ran the popular food truck (with a brief brick-and-mortar turn inside the Funky Town Food Hall) called Ober Here. Now he has opened an ambitious new restaurant in Arlington. Café Americana is located in the former Urban Alchemy location in downtown Arlington.

It’s also a tapas-centric concept. The menu is influenced by the steak culture of Argentina like the 32-ounce cowboy steak with chimichurri, and paellas from Spain filled with mussels, shrimp, and sausage. Caribbean cocktails include the mojito tropical with fresh mint and watermelon, and the La Morena (the brunette) espresso martini with cinnamon and nutmeg.

Cafecito owners spin off a new sister concept in Funky Town Food Hall.

The owners of Cafecito have opened a new sister concept called Fide’s inside the same Funky Town Food Hall. At Cafecito you can enjoy coffee drinks with your breakfast taco (even wrapped in pink tortillas). Their new Fide’s concept is all about healthy açai and smoothie bowls. They also serve fresh salads and smoothie drinks which makes it a perfect stop in the busy hospital district.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden’s Cafe adds brunch.

Overlooking the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, Rock Springs Café serves up everything from lattes to lunch —and even a glass of wine — inside the café on the covered patio, or to-go. On Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm, it’s also the perfect place for brunch.

Choose from an All American breakfast, a simple avocado toast, or chicken and waffles. The Pancake Taco Trio is another route ― three tacos are wrapped in buttermilk pancake shells and filled with bacon and egg, peanut butter and banana, and berries and cream. There’s also The Hangover burger (should the need arise). It is a beef patty topped with a sunny-side-up egg, crispy candied bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli. That should do the trick.

An Ohio-based ice cream shop expands to Arlington.

Handel’s Ice Cream continues its Texas expansion with the opening of its newest location in Arlington at 4407 Little Road on Thursday, April 4. This will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm. The store will offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering.

Founded in Youngstown, Ohio in 1945, the brand’s longevity can be attributed to the fact that each batch of ice cream is made fresh daily. Handle’s has expanded to many states and the current push in North Texas has achieved six other locations spread from McKinney to Grapevine so far.

Franchisees Vanessa and Deric Sheriff are happy to introduce this ice cream favorite to Arlington, serving up local and seasonal flavors, including buckeye, coffee chocolate chip, Graham Central Station, cherry cordial, and the dairy-free chocolate almond milk, just to name a few.

Bowie House launches its newest dining concept — a pool bar.

Fort Worth’s new Auberge Resort Collection hotel Bowie House has opened its second on-property food and beverage concept (the first is Bricks and Horses). Whinny’s is located on the hotel’s tree-lined terrace pool and offers an array of mezes and mains from crispy halloumi cheese to wagyu sirloin steak along with treats like the baklava sundae. Warm-weather lovers can make full use of the bar as well, with a collection of on-the-rocks and frozen cocktails at the ready.

Whinny’s is now open to hotel guests from 11 am to 7 pm for poolside sips and Southern hospitality. It’s the ideal overflow for the bustling lobby bar.