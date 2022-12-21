Fort Worth’s Best Tamales — 6 Spots You Need to Know For the Holidays

Handmade tamales are a thing of beauty, and as anyone who has ever tried their hand at making them from scratch knows, they truly are a labor of love. That’s why Fort Worthians in the know, stockpile them by the dozen. Tamales freeze well, and are ideal for both casual get-togethers and gifting. That’s why many in North Texas can’t imagine the holidays without warm tamales.

Some Fort Worth hostesses simply tie a bow around a dozen foil-wrapped tamales and give them to friends and family as gifts. There’s no danger of tamales getting regifted. With the tamale feeding frenzy in full swing, ordering ahead is a near must. But where should you get your tamales in Cowtown?

These are the Best Fort Worth Tamales:

Ibarra’s Tortilleria

Well known for its tortillas, Ibarra’s Tortilleria converts into what the restaurant dubs Christmas Tamales Command Center during November and December. This Northside staple makes four varieties of tamales including pork, pork with jalapeno, chicken and brisket. All by hand of course.

Esperanza’s Bakery

This bakery and casual restaurant is a part of the Joe T. Garcia restaurant family, with two Fort Worth locations. You’ll want to call ahead to be sure you get Esperanza’s famous pork tamales, which are handmade with homemade masa.

Taqueria y Carneceria dos Hermanos

Located on Camp Bowie West, this meat market and taqueria also has some seriously moist and tasty tamales. At Taqueria y Carneceria dos Hermanos, the tamales come in cheese, chicken, beef or pork varieties.

HOT Tamalez

Family owned and operated for 22 years, HOT Tamalez can be found weekly at the Cowtown Farmers Market. The artisan tamales are sold frozen in a vacuum-sealed package, made fresh weekly and served with a specialty tamales salsa. These tamales have no MSG, no lard and are gluten free.

Melis Taqueria

You order at the window and eat at picnic tables at this low-key Fort Worth taqueria along Vickery Boulevard. But Melis serves some of the best tacos and tortas in town. Melis also wraps fresh pork tamales by the dozen in tinfoil for an easy on-the-way-home stop.

Tommy Tamale

With locations in Keller, Coppell and Grapevine, Tommy Tamale has proven its deliciousness since 2009. Its delicate tamale beauties come in a range of flavors including chicken, beef, pork, sweet and even non-meat options like black bean and cheese.

Happy tamales to all and to all a good night.