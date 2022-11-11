Your Fort Worth Thanksgiving Guide — the Best Restaurants, Takeout and Grocery Stores For a Fabulous Turkey Day

Spiral Diner has all you need for a vegan feast, or even a Bring Your Own Plate option, making holiday dining easy for vegans.

From Bonnell's you can add a whole beef tenderloin to your Thanksgiving spread for $300.

There are as many ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Worth as cuisine choices that can fill the table. You can choose a traditional turkey and dressing meal, or go with a full buffet spread. You can dine at home, or dine in one of Fort Worth’s best restaurants. The choice is yours.

These are the Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving in Fort Worth:

The Wicked Butcher

You can let the chefs at The Wicked Butcher do the cooking this year. Thanksgiving reservations are available from 11 am to 9 pm. Dishes on the al a carte menu include rack of lamb with roasted garlic, chipotle balsamic reduction and sweet potato and sides like pumpkin and cauliflower with scallions, fish sauce, ginger, arbol chili and peanut. For dessert, it’s apple pie in a pâté sucre crust with almond cream, Granny Smith apples, apple butter, croustillant, lime caramel sauce and cinnamon ice cream.

Takeout from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine

The turkey deal at Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine costs $275 and includes your choice of creole smoked or deep-fried turkey, with two medium sides like Southwest cornbread stuffing and sweet potato casserole, and one dessert. The leftover deal is $375 with double the sides, rolls and gravy.

Orders can be placed for pickup the day before Thanksgiving between 11 am and 6 pm at Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine. All the food will be cold packed and sent home with reheating instructions.

Toro Toro

Enjoy a Pan-Latin feast at Toro Toro with complimentary valet on Thanksgiving day from 5 pm to 11 pm. Chef Richard Sandoval has created a Thanksgiving menu that includes signature holiday á la carte items such as butternut squash soup made with spiced pumpkin seeds and 25 year dark balsamic and seared salmon with dashi-braised bok choy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spice-roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spice-roasted rainbow baby carrots, bacon jam and ponzu.

Or go for the traditional roasted turkey breast with chorizo stuffing, maple chili glazed Brussels sprouts and crispy pork belly. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Pickup Central Market

Fort Worth’s Central Market has a lot of meal options to choose from including vegetarian, herb-crusted beef tenderloin and traditional turkey. But The Holiday Feast ― which serves 12 to 16 people for $339.99 — brings Thanksgiving to a new level.

The feast includes smoked ham with apricot ginger glaze, all-natural pre-cooked roasted turkey and all the sides. That means a mixed green salad with radicchio and butternut squash, whipped sweet potatoes, whipped potatoes, green beans with toasted almonds, oven-roasted vegetables, savory cornbread dressing, mac and cheese casserole, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a traditional relish tray.

Spiral Diner For a Vegan Thanksgiving

Spiral Diner & Bakery in both Fort Worth and Denton have you covered if you are in search of animal-product-free alternative for your Fort Worth Thanksgiving. Spiral Diner & Bakery will host all-day pickup to make it convenient and easy to bring vegan cuisine home for the holidays. Simply customize your menu, selected restaurant location and arrival time.

The seasonal lineup features 15 delicious vegan menu items which can be included on a single holiday plate option for those non-meat eaters who need to BYOP (bring your own plate) to gatherings and events.

The Omni Hotel’s Buffet

On the second floor of The Omni Fort Worth Hotel you can celebrate Thanksgiving with carved meat stations as well as chilled displays of lemon shrimp, seafood ceviche and pastrami salmon. The winter harvest salad contains miso maple glazed butternut squash, pomegranates, pumpkin seeds, arugula, cranberries, wild rice and the Sangria poached pears on Bibb lettuce with strawberries, bleu cheese, candied red onions and spiced almonds

You can reserve a table for the $74 adult buffet, $44 children’s buffet (ages 6 to 12). Tax and a $25 service charge are extra.

With so many delicious ways to be thankful, there is nothing quite like a Fort Worth Thanksgiving.