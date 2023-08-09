Good Charlie's Oyster Bar and Seafood features a striking bar — and some serious seafood.
Chargrilled oysters are available in several flavors at Good Charlie’s in The Woodlands.
The light and bright interior of Good Charlie’s has booth, table and hightop seating available around seven TV screens.
The coconut shrimp at Good Charlie's is served with a sweet, spicy dipping sauce.
Good Charlie's is all about serious seafood in a fun setting in The Woodlands.
01
05

Good Charlie's Oyster Bar and Seafood features a striking bar — and some serious seafood.

02
05

Chargrilled oysters are available in several flavors at Good Charlie's in The Woodlands.

03
05

The light and bright interior of Good Charlie's has booth, table and hightop seating available around seven TV screens.

04
05

The coconut shrimp at Good Charlie's is served with a sweet, spicy dipping sauce.

05
05

Good Charlie's is all about serious seafood in a fun setting in The Woodlands.

Good Charlie's Oyster Bar and Seafood features a striking bar — and some serious seafood.
Chargrilled oysters are available in several flavors at Good Charlie’s in The Woodlands.
The light and bright interior of Good Charlie’s has booth, table and hightop seating available around seven TV screens.
The coconut shrimp at Good Charlie's is served with a sweet, spicy dipping sauce.
Good Charlie's is all about serious seafood in a fun setting in The Woodlands.
Restaurants / Openings

New Oysters Haven Pumps Up The Woodlands’ Seafood Restaurant Power — Your First Taste Look at Good Charlie’s

Bringing Serious Oysters Closer to Home

BY // 08.09.23

Tired of having to make a three-hour round trip drive to San Leon to get good oysters, local restauranteur Jim Hallers and partner Charlie Inman have opened Good Charlie’s Oyster Bar and Seafood in The Woodlands. Good Charlie’s is built around Hallers’ belief that when you give people good food for a reasonable price, they will come back.

Initially hooked on oysters after eating in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Hallers sought them out in Houston. And closer to The Woodlands. With little luck.

“I would drive all the way to San Leon, which is South of Kemah,” Hallers says. “I would drive to Pier 6 to get chargrilled oysters. It’s an hour and a half.”

Now Good Charlie’s brings outstanding oysters straight to The Woodlands area.

There’s more to this new Woodlands restaurants than oysters, though. Seafood from executive chef Ricardo Clough is on the menu too. Clough worked at Truluck’s as a sous chef and brings some serious seafood experience to Good Charlie’s. You’ll find shrimp, crab and fish dishes on the menu.

The char-grilled oysters are the star of the show at Good Charlie’s, but the coconut shrimp is a popular choice too, coming with a mango habanero dipping sauce.

Chargrilled oysters are available in several flavors at Good Charlie's in The Woodlands.
Chargrilled oysters are available in several flavors at Good Charlie’s in The Woodlands.

The inside of Good Charlie’s Oyster Bar, which seats about 200, features a bar surrounded with a backlit blue agate stone that almost resembles oyster shells. Booths, regular tables and tall tables bring plenty of seating options. And when the weather cooperates (and Texas finally cools down), a patio that seats 70 figures to become a popular retreat. Its neatly buffered from 1488 with an Instagram-worthy wall.

There are lots of Happy Hour specials on the Good Charlie’s menu — oysters included. Mondays through Fridays from 2 pm to 5  pm, oysters are $6 off a dozen, or $3 off half a dozen. Drink specials are available too.

A private room for 40, with AV capabilities, is a bright and cheery space off the main dining room. A smaller, semi-private area is also available for groups of less than 20 people.

Good Charlie’s Oyster Haven

Good Charlie’s is built around a love for oysters. And the joys of eating them year round. As for that old wives’ tale about not eating raw Gulf oysters in the summer? That’s no longer tue thanks to a process used by Hallers’ supplier Prestige Oyster.

“They do high pressure pasteurization of oysters,” Hallers tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “What happens is is literally they have a machine about the size of a semi truck down in their basement. Oysters going in and they’ve been put under intense water pressure.

“It’s like sending them to the bottom of the ocean. And the pressure kills all the bacteria. So then your oyster has a shelf life of two weeks that makes all the difference.”

The light and bright interior of Good Charlie's has booth, table and hightop seating available around seven TV screens.
The light and bright interior of Good Charlie’s has booth, table and hightop seating available around seven TV screens.

Oysters from the Northeast are on Good Charlie’s menu too.

“We actually get them twice a week,” Hallers notes. “We buy them in the sacks of hundreds, straight from the farmers. So we look to see what looks interesting. And we say ‘Let’s try this one.’ It might sell out in a day and then we go to the next one. And we’re buying them 300 to 400 at a time because we do two deliveries a week.

And we just picked a couple interesting ones. We always have something interesting.”

Good Charlie’s can be found at 545 Woodland Square Boulevard, just off 1488 at Old Conroe Road. This new Woodlands restaurant is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm and Fridays and  Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
2 Lake Drive
Conroe
FOR SALE

2 Lake Drive
Conroe, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
2 Lake Drive
2000 Bagby #13428
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby #13428
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby #13428
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
506 Heights
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

506 Heights
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
506 Heights
623 W. 16th #A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

623 W. 16th #A
Houston, TX

$819,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
623 W. 16th #A
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X