The 8 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Still Looking Forward to in 2023

As we begin the slow roll into fall 2023, there are still a stunning amount of Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. In the next few months, Dallasites can expect a sushi lounge (two actually) from the Vandelay team, an Austin import in the Design District, a West Village cocktail bar, smash burgers in Oak Cliff, and much more. Ahead, we break down the new local menus to know.

Petra and the Beast

1901 Abrams Road (Summer)

Reopening in a new location in Lakewood Shopping Center on Friday, August 11, Petra and the Beast is a farm-to-fork restaurant from chef Misti Norris. The original East Dallas spot had been serving one of the best tasting menus in the city since 2018. According to D Magazine, the new, larger space will feature a full bar, an enhanced bread baking program, smoked meats, and large format family-style meals. The menu boasts five pasta dishes, boards, and snacks as well. For cocktails, the list is seasonal and currently showcases four signature drinks — including the intriguing Summer Daisy with tequila, pepper honey, citrus, and sorrel. Petra will also continue to host tasting dinners in a private dining room.

Anchor Sushi Bar

6025 Royal Lane (Summer)

Celebrating its grand opening on August 14, Anchor Sushi Bar will take over the former Cantina Laredo in the Preston Royal Shopping Center. The latest from the prolific Vandelay Hospitality team, the new concept will serve crispy rice, wagyu short rib robata skewers, prime stir fry, sushi rolls, and, of course, martinis. The sprawling, 6,000-square-foot space features a 37-foot bar, a sushi bar, and “an East-Coast vintage yacht club” design.

A second location of Anchor Sushi Bar will debut on Knox Street later this summer.

The Meteor

1930 Hi Line Drive (Summer)

Urby, the luxe, newly opened high-rise apartment complex in the Design District, is bringing in an Austin-based concept as its restaurant partner. The Meteor will debut this summer in a temporary space in the first building at Urby until their permanent location is completed in the second. Part all-day-café, part natural wine shop, and part boutique bike shop, The Meteor matches its ambitious conceptual mashup with a thoughtful design befitting of its Dallas neighborhood.

Colette

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 306 (Summer)

Later this summer, Namo founder Brandon Cohanim will debut Colette, a new cocktail-forward concept at West Village. Along with Ruben Rolon (formerly head bartender at Michelin-recognized restaurants L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami and Le Jardinier Miami), the duo is crafting a menu focusing on European spirits and utilizing “ingredient preservation, fermentation, and clarification.” They’ll also make in-house chartreuse, vermouth, and bitters and serve small bites.

Henry’s Majestic

2303 Pittman Street (Fall)

Reopening in West Dallas this fall (after leaving Uptown in October), this favorite Dallas brunch spot will take over The Foundry/Chicken Scratch’s former two-acre space. Easing into the former destination’s relaxed aesthetic sensibility, the new Majestic will feature its original “industrial but contemporary design style,” with a few found items added to the mix.

With tons of outdoor space, the West Dallas version of Henry’s Majestic will be more dog-friendly than ever, with a mister system and fire pits depending on the season. A revamped menu will include a zero-waste cocktail program and a wine list of sustainable vintners. But don’t fret HM frequenters, some old favorites will also remain.

Fortunate Son

500 Main Street, Garland (Fall)

According to the Dallas Morning News, the owners of East Dallas’ Goodfriend Burger are opening a new pizza restaurant in Garland in October or November. They will be making a style of pizza not currently found in Dallas: New Haven. The Connecticut-bred pizza style is a thin-crust pie (similar to Neapolitan) made in a high-heat coal-fired oven featuring unique toppings like tart tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, and clams. The DMN also notes that the new spot will offer vegan options and serve Goodfriend’s popular Bourdain Burger.

Sanjh

5228 N O’Connor Blvd Suite 126, Irving (Late 2023)

From Dallas entrepreneur Sanjay Joshi and Prob Arora (Saffron House), Sanjh will be an elevated Indian restaurant debuting in Las Colinas in late 2023. Designed by ID 4 Studio (Loro Addison, Ida Claire), the space will evoke “an ambiance worthy of royalty.” Guests can expect a modern design with neutral colors, along with satin brass and marble stone. The menu will feature “exotic spices, seasonal ingredients, and traditional cooking techniques from across India’s many regions.”

Herby’s Burgers

2109 S. Edgefield Avenue

Local Dallas DJ Will Rhoten (aka DJ Sober) is opening his first restaurant concept: a smash burger spot in Oak Cliff (in downtown Elmwood).

“My dad owned and operated his own paint shop and was his own boss,” Rhoten says in an Instagram post announcing his next venture. “I knew at an early age that I got my entrepreneurial spirit from him.”

DJ Sober will be opening the new spot with Revs Grilled Cheese’s Jake Saenz and Peaberry Coffee’s Elijah Salazar (who just opened his second coffee shop next door). You can follow updates on the opening of Herby’s Burgers here.