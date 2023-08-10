Restaurants / Openings

The 8 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Still Looking Forward to in 2023

Anchor Sushi Bar, The Meteor, Fortunate Son, and Much More

BY // 08.10.23
Anchor Sushi Bar

Anchor Sushi Bar debuts in Preston Hollow on August 14. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

As we begin the slow roll into fall 2023, there are still a stunning amount of Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. In the next few months, Dallasites can expect a sushi lounge (two actually) from the Vandelay team, an Austin import in the Design District, a West Village cocktail bar, smash burgers in Oak Cliff, and much more. Ahead, we break down the new local menus to know.

 

Petra and the Beast
Petra and the Beast reopens in its new Lakewood location on August 11. (Courtesy)

Petra and the Beast

1901 Abrams Road (Summer)

Reopening in a new location in Lakewood Shopping Center on Friday, August 11, Petra and the Beast is a farm-to-fork restaurant from chef Misti Norris. The original East Dallas spot had been serving one of the best tasting menus in the city since 2018. According to D Magazine, the new, larger space will feature a full bar, an enhanced bread baking program, smoked meats, and large format family-style meals. The menu boasts five pasta dishes, boards, and snacks as well. For cocktails, the list is seasonal and currently showcases four signature drinks — including the intriguing Summer Daisy with tequila, pepper honey, citrus, and sorrel. Petra will also continue to host tasting dinners in a private dining room.

 

Anchor Sushi Bar
Anchor Sushi Bar debuts in Preston Hollow on August 14. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

Anchor Sushi Bar

6025 Royal Lane (Summer)

Celebrating its grand opening on August 14, Anchor Sushi Bar will take over the former Cantina Laredo in the Preston Royal Shopping Center. The latest from the prolific Vandelay Hospitality team, the new concept will serve crispy rice, wagyu short rib robata skewers, prime stir fry, sushi rolls, and, of course, martinis. The sprawling, 6,000-square-foot space features a 37-foot bar, a sushi bar, and “an East-Coast vintage yacht club” design.

A second location of Anchor Sushi Bar will debut on Knox Street later this summer.

 

The Meteor Cafe Austin
The Meteor Cafe is originally from Austin, Texas. (Courtesy)

The Meteor

1930 Hi Line Drive (Summer)

Urby, the luxe, newly opened high-rise apartment complex in the Design District, is bringing in an Austin-based concept as its restaurant partner. The Meteor will debut this summer in a temporary space in the first building at Urby until their permanent location is completed in the second. Part all-day-café, part natural wine shop, and part boutique bike shop, The Meteor matches its ambitious conceptual mashup with a thoughtful design befitting of its Dallas neighborhood.

 

Colette Dallas
A new cocktail-forward concept called Colette will debut in West Village this summer. (Courtesy)

Colette

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 306 (Summer)

Later this summer, Namo founder Brandon Cohanim will debut Colette, a new cocktail-forward concept at West Village. Along with Ruben Rolon (formerly head bartender at Michelin-recognized restaurants L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami and Le Jardinier Miami), the duo is crafting a menu focusing on European spirits and utilizing “ingredient preservation, fermentation, and clarification.” They’ll also make in-house chartreuse, vermouth, and bitters and serve small bites.

Henry’s Majestic
After closing in Uptown, Henry’s Majestic will reopen in West Dallas this fall. (Courtesy)

Henry’s Majestic

2303 Pittman Street (Fall)

Reopening in West Dallas this fall (after leaving Uptown in October), this favorite Dallas brunch spot will take over The Foundry/Chicken Scratch’s former two-acre space. Easing into the former destination’s relaxed aesthetic sensibility, the new Majestic will feature its original “industrial but contemporary design style,” with a few found items added to the mix.

With tons of outdoor space, the West Dallas version of Henry’s Majestic will be more dog-friendly than ever, with a mister system and fire pits depending on the season. A revamped menu will include a zero-waste cocktail program and a wine list of sustainable vintners. But don’t fret HM frequenters, some old favorites will also remain.

 

Fortunate Son Dallas
Fortunate Son will serve New Haven-style pizza similar to Connecticut staple, Sally’s Apizza. (Courtesy of Sally’s Apizza)

Fortunate Son

500 Main Street, Garland (Fall)

According to the Dallas Morning News, the owners of East Dallas’ Goodfriend Burger are opening a new pizza restaurant in Garland in October or November. They will be making a style of pizza not currently found in Dallas: New Haven. The Connecticut-bred pizza style is a thin-crust pie (similar to Neapolitan) made in a high-heat coal-fired oven featuring unique toppings like tart tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, and clams. The DMN also notes that the new spot will offer vegan options and serve Goodfriend’s popular Bourdain Burger.

 

Sanjh Las Colinas
Sanjh will debut in Las Colinas later this year. (Rendering courtesy of ID 4 Studio)

Sanjh

5228 N O’Connor Blvd Suite 126, Irving (Late 2023)

From Dallas entrepreneur Sanjay Joshi and Prob Arora (Saffron House), Sanjh will be an elevated Indian restaurant debuting in Las Colinas in late 2023. Designed by ID 4 Studio (Loro Addison, Ida Claire), the space will evoke “an ambiance worthy of royalty.” Guests can expect a modern design with neutral colors, along with satin brass and marble stone. The menu will feature “exotic spices, seasonal ingredients, and traditional cooking techniques from across India’s many regions.”

 

Herby's Burgers
Herby’s Burgers is set to open soon in Elmwood. (Photo by @_rogersgallegos)

Herby’s Burgers

2109 S. Edgefield Avenue 

Local Dallas DJ Will Rhoten (aka DJ Sober) is opening his first restaurant concept: a smash burger spot in Oak Cliff (in downtown Elmwood).

“My dad owned and operated his own paint shop and was his own boss,” Rhoten says in an Instagram post announcing his next venture.  “I knew at an early age that I got my entrepreneurial spirit from him.”

DJ Sober will be opening the new spot with Revs Grilled Cheese’s Jake Saenz and Peaberry Coffee’s Elijah Salazar (who just opened his second coffee shop next door). You can follow updates on the opening of Herby’s Burgers here.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
12315 Barryknoll Lane
Memorial Hollow
FOR SALE

12315 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12315 Barryknoll Lane
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$365,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1505 Early Lane
Open House
Spring Branch
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 8/6 - 9/5 Sunday 1 - 3 PM

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X