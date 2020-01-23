Arlington’s Mega Entertainment Complex Lands a New Showcase Brewery With Craft Beer Power

Revolver's newest Mexican lager will be on tap at Revolver BLDG 5. (Courtesy of Revolver Brewing)

Texas Live! is getting a new craft beer brew pub. (Courtest of Live! by Loews)

A massive Arlington sports venue and entertainment complex — the spot with the staggering amount of wall-to-wall television screens — is getting a brand new brewery and taproom next month.

Granbury-based craft brewery, Revolver Brewing (probably best known for its popular flagship beer, Blood & Honey), is opening its second outpost at Texas Live! on February 20. The new Revolver BLDG 5 will include a working brewery with a brew pub, tasting room, private event space and experimental pilot brewery, offering an opportunity for visitors to get a first taste of new small batch sips.

“You’ll find favorites like Blood & Honey there, but the BLDG 5 brewery also will be a playground for our brewers, a place where they can try new beers and get immediate feedback from beer drinkers,” says Revolver founder Rhett Keisler.

Other year-round offerings at the new Revolver will include the Full-Tang IPA (tangerine), Hop Device (hazy IPA), and the newest Mi Cheve Mexican lager. As for the pub part, beers will be paired with specialty food items, including fare from Lockhart Smokehouse.

The new space will also feature an outdoor, pet-friendly patio, situated next to the Miller Beer Garden courtyard and overlooking the new Live! by Loews hotel.

It’s all part of the Arlington entertainment district that includes the Six Flags Over Texas theme park, AT&T Stadium ― home of the Dallas Cowboys, the former Globe Life Park, and the brand-new Globe Life Field, the retractable roof ballpark of the Texas Rangers which opens in March. The district added Texas Live! in 2018 and it has already seen its share of high-profile openings and closings.

Now, it has a new showcase brewery.

Revolver BLDG 5 will open at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington on February 20.