Beloved Fort Worth Ice Cream Shop Changes Ownership — Gypsy Scoops Gets a New Flavor

Julie Markley founded Gypsy Scoops out of food trailer in 2012. As demand increased for her creamy concoctions, she opened the first Gypsy Scoops Ice Cream Parlor in 2016, in a cute, converted bungalow, complete with its quaint front porch, at 2905 Race Street in Fort Worth. The brand found its audience and continued to grow, adding a second location last year ― joining the growing South Main Street community.

Markley closed the original parlor on Race Street in March. That location will have a new life of its own soon. More on that later. And now PaperCity Fort Worth has learned that Markley is leaving the business she created behind for good and heading to Georgia instead.

The Brannon’s have plans to make the ice cream shop their own.

But, fans need not worry, Gypsy Scoops is not dipping out for good. The cool business has new ownership ― Stephanie Brannon and her husband Jeff, who also own Dwell Coffee and Biscuits, have taken over the scoop shop and the concept, located at 321 S. Main Street.

“The new owners seem like they have that same spark that I did when I first launched Gypsy Scoops eight years ago,” Markley says. “My husband got a job promotion in Georgia, where his family lives, and I graduated from UGA myself, so the timing was right for us to get back there.”

New owner Stephanie Brannon went into the ownership switch on her Facebook page confirming the excitement, going so far as to say that “Ice cream is one my love languages.”

“The whole process was absolutely God ordained (again),” the post continues. “Jeff and I sat inside this shop last year with some friends and divulged how much we wanted to own our own ice cream shop someday. And now here we are, proud owners of the same shop. I can’t believe we get to knock this venture off our checklist.

New owners Jeff and Stephanie Brannon couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

Their “day job” ― Dwell Coffee and Biscuits — began in 2014, and its quickly expanded. They opened the first Dwell Coffees in Old Town and Burleson, another popped in the TCU neighborhood a couple of years back, and they debuted Dwell’s first H-E-B location last weekend. Dwell serves sweet and savory biscuits and hearty biscuit sandwiches, as well as a full range of coffee drinks.

The Brannons will not be running under the Gypsy Scoops name for long, however. They have plans to make some changes as this ice cream dream becomes theirs.

“Over the next few months, we will be doing some minor renovations, you’ll see a name change and some different menu offerings,” Brannon says. Expect a sweet transformation.