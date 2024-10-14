The Woodlands’ H-E-B Wine Walk Turns 20 With a Supersized Drinks & Food Party — Market Street Mania Takes Hold

Coordinate outfits with your group for the H-E-B Wine Walk and enjoy a night of tastings, food and fun, making memories in style. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

This year’s H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street will feature live music from Mango Punch, adding a vibrant soundtrack to the festivities. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

Gather your group for the H-E-B Wine Walk and enjoy tasting wines, seltzers and craft beers. With more than 40 food booths, there's something for everyone.

The H-E-B Wine Walk is turning 20, and this year’s celebration set for this Thursday. October 17 at Market Street promises to be spectacular with it essentially almost becoming part of The Woodlands’ grand 50th anniversary celebration week. Three full blocks will be dedicated to wine, craft beer and cocktails with more than 40 restaurant partners offering something for every palate.

With more than 300 beverage options, attendees can explore a diverse selection of drinks, from wine to seltzers. Food and Vine Time Productions co-founder Constance McDerby emphasizes the variety the Wine Walk offers.

“We want to meet people where they are,” McDerby says. “Some people prefer seltzers and beer, while others really like the sweet wines. Experienced wine drinkers can discover something new, and palates change over time.

“If someone doesn’t like what’s in their glass, we don’t want them to feel stuck drinking it.”

For those who love sparkling drinks, The Bubble Zone stands out as a clear highlight. “It could be champagne or prosecco,” McDerby says. “We’ve got selections from the Republic of Georgia, Lebanon, California, France and all over the world.”

Give Back With Every Glass

The H-E-B Wine Walk also supports several local charities. Each year, The Woodlands Waterway Arts Council hosts interactive wine games and showcases local art.

“For 20 years straight, we’ve had a wine pull benefiting New Danville,” McDerby says. “We started working with them before they even had the land, helping raise funds to buy it. This cause has been close to our heart for two decades.”

Montgomery County Food Bank is another key beneficiary. With that in mind, there will be a charity raffle featuring a “party wagon” filled with wine, cocktail items, an Adirondack chair, a patio umbrella and more. Food Bank team members will be onsite talking about the mission and selling raffle tickets. Tickets cost $25 for one and $100 for a packet for five. Credit cards, cash and checks all will be accepted at the booth.

Insider Secrets for the H-E-B Wine Walk

McDerby offers a few insider tips for those attending. “The H-E-B tents usually have the best beverages,” she reveals. “H-E-B aimed to become the No. 1 retailer in Texas. People doubted them, thinking specialty stores would dominate. But over 20 years, they’ve stayed true to their mission.”

For general admission ticket holders, McDerby suggests heading to the far ends of the block first. “Walk a little farther to avoid the initial crowds. Work your way back after things settle down.”

Non-drinkers are also welcome at this Wine Walk in The Woodlands. “We’ll have non-alcoholic cocktails and mocktails too,” McDerby notes. “Whether you’re pregnant, on medication or simply prefer not to drink, we want everyone to have a fulfilling experience beyond just water.”

In addition to the diverse drink options, attendees can enjoy an abundance of food. The event will feature more than 40 restaurants, including local favorites such as Phat Eatery, Bosscat, Charm Thai Bistro and The Audrey. With such a wide range of choices, the food offerings are just as varied and exciting as the drinks.

The H-E-B Wine Walk is more than a wine tasting event. It’s an opportunity to explore new flavors, support local charities and enjoy an evening of entertainment and community.

The H-E-B Wine Walk is this Thursday, October 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Market Street in The Woodlands. For more information and tickets, go here.