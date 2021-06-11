Hawaiian Bros Exterior – Cover
Restaurants / Openings

Fast Casual Hawaiian Restaurant Chain Plots a North Texas Takeover — Fort Worth and Denton Are Just Part of the Wave

Traditional Island Dishes, Including Spam, Beckon

BY // 06.11.21
Get ready for a whole lot of aloha soon, with no less than four locations of Hawaiian Bros’ fast, casual restaurants coming to North Texas. Hawaiian Bros features island style comfort food and authentic Hawaiian plate lunches — and its definitely a chain focused on expansion.

Hawaiian Bros will open its first North Texas restaurant in Denton (at 2220 S Loop 288) on June 15. Then, the Bros. will surf into Alliance (at 2301 N. Tarrant Parkway) on June 22, Hurst (at 1495 Precinct Line Road) on July 7, and Fort Worth (4732 Bryant Irvin Road in the Hulen area) on July 13. That’s a real Hawaiian takeover on the near horizon.

Cameron and Tyler McNie are the mainlanders beyond Hawaiian Bros. The brothers from Oregon fell in love with Hawaiian food and culture, founding Hawaiian Bros in 2018. Their first restaurant opened in Kansas City. Prior to launching, the brothers learned traditional Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques from native islanders themselves.

Plate lunches are a comfort food staple popular across the Hawaiian islands. These plates typically consists of flavorful meats, such as slow-roasted pulled pork or marinated teriyaki chicken, along with traditional side dishes, including jasmine rice and tangy macaroni salad.

The menu also includes Huli Huli Chicken, one of Hawaiian Bros’ signature dishes ― it’s marinated teriyaki grilled chicken; Luau Pig, slow roasted Kalua pork seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt; Molokai Chicken, sweet and spicy grilled chicken with a little heat; and Honolulu Chicken, which is savory, infused with fresh garlic, green onions and sesame.

Specialty sides include a macaroni salad, a classic Hawaiian side dish seasoned with Hawaiian Bros’ secret blend of spices. There is also Spam Musubi – seared spam glazed in teriyaki sauce and rice, wrapped in seaweed. Spam is big in Hawaii.

For dessert, Hawaiian Bros. brings Dole Soft Serve – a tropical spin on soft serve.

Each Hawaiian Bros. restaurant will feature a striking design, geared around creating an island vibe, and the kitchens are void of freezers, fryers and microwaves. The food is prepared fresh daily.

After these four North Texas openings, Cameron and Tyler McNie plan to open even more new restaurants.  There will be 18 locations total across America by the end of July alone. These Hawaii obsessed brothers do not like to waste time.

