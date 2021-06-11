Making Real Estate a Family Affair — Nancy Almodovar Created a Brokerage Firm Juggernaut by Sticking to Her Values

Nancy Almodovar has grown the The Nan and Company Properties team to more than 80 members.

It is fitting that Nancy Almodovar created Nan and Company Properties, her award-winning real estate company, around her kitchen table. The place of family dinners and convivial conversations, that very table was the foundation for her family-based and family-oriented business.

Almodovar refers to her team as the Nanfam and together they are building one of Houston’s most successful real estate brokerage firms with a global reach and a serious commitment to customer service.

As president and CEO of Nan and Company Properties, Almodovar is invested in each client and their specific needs. She knows how important it is to find just the right neighborhood and the house that will soon become a home. A River Oaks resident herself, Almodovar understands where luxurious touches meet the comfort and conveniences of home. And what makes a house truly special.

The Nanfam even extends to Nancy’s immediate family as her husband Jose Almodovar serves as Chief Operating Officer as well as Project Manager for the new Heights development. The dynamic power couple not only runs a successful business, but also raise their two beautiful children.

Almodovar has cultivated an impressive roster of listings in Houston’s most coveted neighborhoods, as well as properties around the globe. The Nanfam’s network extends from River Oaks, West University and Montrose to Cypress and The Woodlands. And all the way to the Cayman Islands.

Nan and Company Properties offers clients access to an exclusive network of luxury properties as an affiliate with Christie’s International Real Estate. In fact, the firm won the coveted global Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year award in 2019.

Almodovar’s accolades don’t stop at Christie’s International. She was recognized as Houston Business Journal’s No. 1 Real Estate Agent in Luxury, named a “Women Who Mean Business” in 2017 and won the 2018 National Winner of Enterprising Women of the Year Award in Miami.

In addition to those honors, Almodovar was named a Top Residential Real Estate professional by Houston Business Journal in 2017, featured in Twenty Under Forty Rising Stars in Real Estate by the Houston Business Journal in 2016 and recognized as one of HBJ’s Houston’s Top 48 Most Admired CEOs in 2018.

Her leadership rings through in the impressive accomplishments of the Nanfam as well. In 2019, the Houston Business Journal awarded the Nan New Home Specialist Team with its Top Residential Real Estate Professionals award and recognized it as the Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by sales volume. Almodovar is an alumnus of the University of Houston Bauer College of Business and continued her personal development and business education in the renowned Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program.

This is a business leader who is always raising her game.

Nancy Almodovar’s parties are legendary for their style — and their generosity.

Almodovar exudes real joy in all she does, both at home and with her Nanfam, creating an environment of encouragement, creativity and community. Her annual end-of-the-year party is a highly anticipated event among the entire team and just one example of how Almodovar weaves together fun and professionalism.

Her committed team and their successes haven’t gone unnoticed either. The Houston Business Journal has named Nan and Company Properties one of the best places to work in Houston for four consecutive years.

Nancy Almodovar’s Sense of Community

Take a deeper look at the company culture Almodovar has created, and you’ll find a commitment to community. From holiday toy drives to hurricane relief, Almodovar and the Nanfam identify a need and respond quickly.

She launched the Nan Cares Toy Drive in 2016, collecting toy donations for students at elementary schools throughout The Greater Houston area and worked with local businesses in February 2021, providing food to Houstonians who were hurting because of Winter Storm Uri.

Almodovar’s other philanthropic pursuits include the Janet Mireles Foundation, an organization she founded that awards a real estate school scholarship to those pursuing a real estate career and her work with the Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market.

And that Nanfam moniker? It’s much more than just a hashtag or catchphrase. She lives it 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a dedicated wife and mother to her children and pups.

Busy? Yes. But Nancy Almodovar wouldn’t have it any other way. Real estate is more than buying and selling to her. It’s about cultivating relationships and innovating at every turn — with enthusiasm for what’s next.

You can be sure Nancy Almodovar will be ready for whatever that is.

For much more on Nan and Company Properties, the special houses it represents and the difference it can provide, check out its full website.