The Nourish Bowl at Tribal All Day Cafe. Order the Bishop Arts café’s organic meals and natural wine boxes to your door, or call 469-776-8003 to schedule a pick-up.

08

Flower Child proves eating healthy doesn't have to be eating bland.

08

Minji and Jahee Son are the sisters behind Teasom, a new artisanal tea shop in West Village

08

Unleavened has great options for health conscious diners and those with dietary restrictions.

08

Pressed Juicery opened its first Dallas location last fall in Uptown.

08

The Gem co-owners Mary Kathryn Bass and Leslie Needleman

08

The Gather Burger at Gather Kitchen comes with sweet potato fries.

08

In addition to offering takeout and delivery, the popular, paleo-friendly HG SPLY Co is part of the newly launched Everybody Eats Initiative

Restaurants

The Healthiest Take Out and Delivery Options in Dallas

Something Light to Keep Spirits up at Home

BY // 03.24.20
“Comfort food” is in the eye of the beholder. In fact, that beholder’s opinion on what exactly they find comforting might even change hourly. Sometimes it’s a Ding’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Honor Bar, but occasionally, a person might crave something light, clean, and refreshing to keep their spirits up at home.

All food is comfort food right now — especially when it’s delivered from one of your favorite local spots. If you happen to be craving something on the healthier side, we’ve rounded up some solid options.

 

Tribal All Day Café

tribal all day healthiest take out
Tribal All Day Cafe from Tribal Juices is a health-conscious hotspot in Bishop Arts.

Use Uber Eats and Caviar to have the Bishop Arts café’s organic meals and natural wine boxes delivered to your door, or call 469-776-8003 to schedule a pick-up. Mark Cuban approves.

 

The Gem

Smoothies from Dallas-based The Gem.

In addition to Favor delivery, no-touch, curbside pick-up is now an option at the organic juice bar, which has locations at Preston Forest and Preston Center. So you never have to go without your Immuni-Tea (tip: always add that Japanese matcha).

 

Flower Child

Flower Child healthiest take out
The lounge area at Flower Child at its new Uptown location.

Use the code “Flower35” to get 35 percent off your favorites from Flower Child’s health-conscious menu, which can accommodate practically any diet. The healthy restaurant has teamed up with the “Great American Takeout,” which is encouraging people to order takeout and delivery from local restaurants today.

 

Teasom

teasom
Minji and Jahee Son are the sisters behind Teasom, a new artisanal tea shop in West Village

West Village’s beautiful new tea shop is offering its menu of calming herbal teas, healthy toasts, and vegan coconut milk yogurt bowls for delivery (thanks to Caviar, Seamless, and Grubhub) or to-go by calling 214-519-9397.

 

Sundown at Granada

The Lower Greenville spot is offering half-priced wine with curbside pick-ups, in case you needed an extra incentive to order those Ahi tuna poke nachos. Call 214-823-830 to place an order.

 

Pressed Juicery

pressed juicery
Pressed Juicery opened its first Dallas location last fall in Uptown.

The beloved California brand brought its pressed juices and vegan soft serve to Uptown last year. Now, it’s delivering to local doors for free (on orders over $40).

 

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen

Unleavened healthiest take out
The Acai Bowl at Unleavened Fresh Kitchen is a healthy breakfast option.

Order healthy burritos and bowls for delivery or to go from the Dallas-based spot, which has locations in University Park, Lakewood, and Lake Highlands.

 

Gather Kitchen

Gather Kitchen
The Gather Burger, with sweet potato fries, at Gather Kitchen.

The Dallas-based restaurant is here to lend a serious meal prep assist, with enough bulk essentials available to save you a trip to the grocery store.

 

HG Sply Co.

hg sply co vegan queso healthiest take out
Believe it or not, HG Sply Co.’s delicious queso is vegan.

In addition to offering takeout and delivery, the popular, paleo-friendly spot is part of the newly launched Everybody Eats Initiative, which is working to provide free meals at Hero by HG Sply Co. in Victory Park as well as the Lower Greenville location for those in need. (Learn more about Everybody Eats here.)

X