The Woodlands’ Best Ice Houses and Outdoor Bars — Spots That Keep It Cool

A large covered open area in just one place for groups to meet at Sawyer Park in The Woodlands.

Kirby Ice House's interior is open and roomy — with plenty of space for corporate events.

Food is easy to order from the food truck at Moonshine Deck. Just use the QR code that's on each table.

There's something for everyone at Deacon Baldy's with a drink menu that is fun and colorful.

Porch swings and picnic tables dot the turf. And the colorful, kitschy picnic tables have umbrellas for shade at Moonshine Deck in The Woodlands.

Outside, Kirby Ice House's big screen is great for groups to gather and watch the Astros. This is one Woodlands ice house that keeps it cool.

There is just something about getting together in the outdoors — even in the heart of a Texas summer. Luckily, The Woodlands boasts plenty of ice houses and outdoor bars that can make this beloved pastime a cool blast of fun any time of the year.

Here are The Woodlands Ice Houses and Outdoor Bars You Need to Know:

Deacon Baldy’s

With a pavilion covering 21 large picnic tables and open air seating, Deacon Baldy’s can make for the perfect perch for large groups and families. There are more than 40 beers on tap, a cocktail menu, wines by the glass and non-alcoholic drink choices. Deacon Baldy’s Mason Jar drinks are especially popular.

“We make in-house fruit infused spirits and try to make big refreshing drinks with them,” co-owner Joey Muckenthaler says. “They aren’t particularly complicated. But they’re perfect for warm weather.”

What more do you need?

Try permanent and rotating food trucks for starters. Deacon Baldy’s newest truck is Raise Pizza and Muckenthaler argues that it’s among the best pizza in the entire Woodlands region.

There’s plenty of entertainment at Deacon Baldy’s too — with six large TVs tuned to the latest sporting events, a darts area and a fenced kids area. Leashed dogs are also welcome at this outdoor bar land.

There are many special events on tap too. Everything from weekly trivia nights to Mario Kart tournaments.

Deacon Baldy’s supports local businesses in The Woodlands region with vendor nights every Friday — and local breweries too, putting their brews on tap.

Deacon Baldy’s is located at 5447 FM 1488 Road in Magnolia. It is open Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm, Tuesdays to Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm.

Moonshine Deck Icehouse

Individual picnic tables with umbrellas dot the outside area of Moonshine Deck in cheery shades of aqua, pink and yellow — and a smaller covered area with seven screens surrounds an outside stage that has live music Thursdays through Saturdays starting at 9 pm. Inside you’ll find a bar, booths and a fireplace. TVs also line the walls inside.

There’s a QR code at the picnic tables to order food from local food trucks.

You’ll also find porch swing chairs and a huge outdoor screen showing sports, along with a pickleball court, a pop-a-shot game and cornhole boards. Majestic trees surround the outdoor area of Moonshine Deck in The Woodlands, keeping it relatively cool even in the summer. Well placed sunshade awnings help too. Trivia nights, sing-alongs, steak nights and leagues for pickleball and cornhole make Moonshine a lively spot.

Moonshine Deck Icehouse is located at 6446 Old FM 1488, near 2978. This ice house is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3pm to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 2am, and Sundays from 11am to midnight. After 9 pm, you must be 21-plus to enter. Anyone under 21 also must be accompanied by a parent or guardian before 9 pm.

Kirby Ice House

With more than 51 beers on tap, the 21-plus Kirby Ice House at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive is the perfect pregame spot before heading to a summer concert across the street at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Beer not your thing? There are cocktails and wines galore and an extensive bar menu too.

This place boasts Texas’ longest bar to boot. No, really. The bar measures in at 141 feet long. There’s room for even more people under the awning that covers nearly 10,000 square feet, and picnic tables in the sun for those who do want to soak up some rays. Large TVs are everywhere, (by my count more than 60) but the star of the spot is the 25-foot jumbo screen. Kirby Ice House is one of the prime spots for Astro games viewing in The Woodlands.

Kirby also specializes in no-fee celebrations and events. You can reserve a space for groups of 25 or more at no cost and even bring in your own catering.

Daily rotating food trucks — including trucks such as Satellite Pizza, Lupe Tortilla, Hearsay on the Go, Mr. Sizzles and Boot Shooters BBQ — and drink specials every night of the week add to the fun.

Kirby Ice House is located at 1700 Lake Woodlands Drive, across from The Pavilion. Leashed dogs are welcome. It is open Mondays through Thursdays from 2 pm to 2 am, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 am.

Sawyer Park Icehouse

Measuring in at 17,000 square feet, there’s room for almost everything at Sawyer Park. There’s an indoor concert stage, an outdoor concert stage and a mega screen outdoors for major game watching for starters. Covered patios with multiple TVs, picnic tables and high top tables give everyone a choice in seating. Plus, Sawyer Park boasts more than 20 beer taps, featuring a good mix of local and national brews, and there’s a creative cocktail menu along with wine choices.

The menu is extensive, and the food is excellent. Appetizers, burgers and salads will make sure no one leaves hungry. Sawyer Park even has a kids menu. The shrimp is fresh, fried and breaded perfectly — with both shrimp baskets and po-boy sandwiches — with a remoulade that leaves just a tingle of spice behind.

The concerts at Sawyer Park are both free and ticketed, with cover bands and local talent on the calendar, along with dueling piano nights The indoor covered stage is large and has excellent sound and lighting.

This space is large enough for corporate events, family celebrations and even wedding receptions. Sawyer Park has an event planner on staff. With several murals in the space, this is also an Instagram friendly place.

Sawyer Park is located at 314 Pruitt Road in Spring. It is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 am to midnight, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 2 am. After 9 pm, it’s 21-plus. Pets are welcome.