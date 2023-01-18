Hobby Airport to Get Its Own Food Hall, New Houston-Centric Restaurants — Airport Dining Is Changing For Good

You scream I scream we all scream for Fat Cat Creamery's delightful ice cream and more. Find it in the near future at Hobby Airport. Photo courtesy of Fat Cat Creamery.

Time travel two years into the future to 2025. Picture yourself poised at Hobby Airport heading to your gate. Hunger overcomes you, and you know you’re likely to get little more than a snack mix and Brownie Brittle on your Southwest flight. Good news — some delicious restaurant options are right around the corner.

With more than 17,000 square feet of restaurant space to play with, LaTrelle’s, the Houston-based hospitality group that owns and operates franchised and licensed restaurants in major airports across the nation, has secured a $334 million contract with the City of Houston to renovate and revitalize the airport’s core dining options with construction starting later this year. LaTrelle’s has tapped a bevy of beloved Houston restaurants to take up residence there. New additions include Common Bond, The Rustic, Velvet Taco, Dish Society, Pinks Pizza and Fat Cat Creamery, which join established neighbors Peet’s Coffee, Jersey Mike’s, Wendy’s and Dunkin’.

Every new Hobby Airport restaurant will feel true to its own identity, all while proffering dishes and drinks their fans have come to adore. For music fans, The Rustic — famed for its live music and hearty Texas food — will actually feature live performances at its first-ever airport outpost.

Established in 1979 by W.A. James Sr., LaTrelle’s started small with a 350-square-foot airport location baking his grandmother’s recipes in their family bakery.

“To grow from that to overseeing and operating this 17,000 square-foot multi-brand initiative is a proud moment for LaTrelle’s,” business development director Chris James says. “We are still a small, family-operated business — and historically, projects of this scope have gone to larger corporations.

“But we work hard every day, inspired by one another and our city.”

While LaTrelle promises to bring a bit of Houston’s eclectic and diverse art scene to Hobby, with reimagined spaces designed with bold pops of color with commissioned pieces from local artists. Although time travel isn’t a reality, these new additions to the Hobby Airport will be carried out in phases, with the present food and beverage options uninterrupted until the new restaurants debut in two years.