A look inside the new Hongdae 33, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant in Chinatown. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Hongdae 33 owners Grace and Leo Xia, also run the popular Chinese restaurant Duck n Bao. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Galbi Pork Belly and Spicy Gangnam Chicken is cooked on the grill at the new Korean BBQ restaurant called Hongdae 33. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Diners at Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ select their choice of beef, pork, and seafood and cook it themselves over tabletop gas grills. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Hongdae 33's drink menu focuses on South Korean spirits, including different styles and flavors of soju and Korean rice wines. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

An array of dishes and drinks, the former grilled at your table at the new Chinatown restaurant called Hongdae 33. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Restaurants / Openings

Houston's Chinatown Gets a New All-You-Can Eat Barbecue Restaurant With Serious Cocktail Power — Hongdae 33 Creates Sizzle

Not Just Grilling Meat

BY // 05.11.23
photography Jenn Duncan
A look inside the new Hongdae 33, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant in Chinatown. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Hongdae 33 owners Grace and Leo Xia, also run the popular Chinese restaurant Duck n Bao. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Galbi Pork Belly and Spicy Gangnam Chicken is cooked on the grill at the new Korean BBQ restaurant called Hongdae 33. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Diners at Hongdae 33 Korean BBQ select their choice of beef, pork, and seafood and cook it themselves over tabletop gas grills. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Hongdae 33's drink menu focuses on South Korean spirits, including different styles and flavors of soju and Korean rice wines. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Grace and Leo Xia — the husband and wife pair who brought Houston the popular Chinese restaurant Duck N’ Bao (with locations on Memorial Drive and in Cypress) and built a cult following for their Chinese soup dumplings and crisp-skinned Peking Duck — have a new all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant called Hongdae 33 in Chinatown.

The 3,000-square-foot restaurant, which seats 80, was designed by the same Beijing-based designer responsible for Duck N Bao’s splashy interiors. At Hongdae 33, the designer utilizes the principles of Hanok, the traditional Korean style of constructing an abode. Custom design elements include kiwa roof tiles to create a faux clay roof perched over the bar, Chang-teul-style window frames and Dae-Deul-Bo wooden crossbeams poised overhead.

Hongdae 33 is named for Seoul’s nightlife district combined with the number 33. (This is a number the Chinese consider lucky and it also happens to be Hongdae 33 owner Leo Xia’s age too.) Keeping with the traditional Korean barbecue format the couple was first introduced to in Las Vegas, Hongdae 33 offers all-you-can-eat pricing ($33 per person).

Here’s the blueprint: diners select their choice of beef, pork, and seafood and proceed to cook it themselves over tabletop gas grills. For grilling, the restaurant has sourced exclusively USDA Prime meats, including galbi (grilled ribs), brisket, beef and pork bulgogi (thin, marinated slices meat), garlic and miso marinated flat iron steak, pork belly, pork jowl and chicken with a choice of soy, garlic, or spicy marinades. Seafood options include items like garlic-butter shrimp, spicy baby octopus and spicy ika squid. Or elect to upgrade your meat selections to American Wagyu beef culled from Texas’s own R-C Ranch with short rib, New York strip and ribeye cuts.

“To Koreans, barbecue is not just grilling meat,” Grace Xia says. “It is part of the culture. It’s gathering and making memories while cooking at the table and enjoying a meal with your date, family, friends, or co-workers. Barbecuing together is a great way to relax and have fun.

“We hope to create that special experience at Hongdae 33.”

Grace and Leo Xia by Jenn Duncan (2) (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
