Restaurants / Lists

The Best Pizza Places in The Woodlands — From Fancy Gourmet Pies to Fast Casual Favorites

A Slice by Slice Guide to the Perfect Pie

05.11.23
crust-pizza-co-pizza-big-dons-03

Say hello to 'The Big Don' from Crust Pizza Co. at Panther Creek.

There is serious competition for the best pizza places in The Woodlands — and you don’t want to miss out on a slice of the action. Everyone’s favorite comfort food is always there for you when you need it. From takeaway slices to ambitious Italian restaurants offering gourmet pizzas, The Woodlands’ food community understands the art of pizza making.

These are the Best Pizza Places in The Woodlands:

Crust Pizza Co.

4775 W Panther Creek Drive, Panther Creek
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Crust Pizza Co.

Crust Pizza is a neighborhood favorite.

Making its way across Texas, Crust Pizza is no longer a Woodlands secret. With new locations cropping up throughout the Southwest, the chefs at Crust stick to what they know best — straight-forward, Chicago-style pizza.

There are numerous Crust Pizza restaurants around The Woodlands region — including in Panther Creek and Alden Bridge.

You can also order online for takeout or delivery.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

20 Waterway Avenue, Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – The Woodlands

Stop at Grimaldi's for a pizza while exploring The Woodlands Waterway.

A favorite stop along The Woodlands Waterway, Grimaldi’s is known for serving coal-fired, brick oven pizzas.

Wondering what to order? Try the garden pesto pizza with homemade basil pesto sauce, artichokes and ricotta cheese. The Grimaldi’s menu also features gluten-friendly and cauliflower crust options.

The Woodlands Trolley conveniently stops near the restaurant. After your meal, hop on board and let it transport you to your next destination for a seamless night out.

You can also order online for takeout or delivery.

Avanti Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

The Woodlands

2520 Research Forest Drive , Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

Website

Avanti Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar. Photo by C Baron Photography.

Avanti is a family-owned gourmet Italian kitchen and wine bar. Photo by C Baron Photography.

Inspired by the gorgeous Tuscany region, this locally-owned Italian restaurant offers one of the best dining experiences in The Woodlands. Chef Luis Gutierrez creates his tasty pizzas entirely from scratch, using the freshest ingredients paired with his passion, knowledge and skill.

Make your way out to Avanti’s open patio, order a wine flight and peruse the pizza menu.

Avanti’s two locations, at Creekside Park and Research Forest Drive, are part of the township’s growing Italian restaurant roster.

Avanti is part of the Orioli Restaurant Group, which also owns Azzurro and Via Emilia.

You can make a reservation on OpenTable or order online for takeout or delivery.

Sorriso

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Sorriso-Pizza-1200×700.jpg

This is where the magic happens at Sorriso.

This chic restaurant is tucked inside The Westin at The Woodlands. The modern Italian kitchen takes its inspiration from countryside home cooking and the authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas it dishes up are a treat.

Once you’ve chosen the perfect wine from the extensive list and savored a couple of appetizers, it’s time for pizza.

You can’t go wrong with the trusty margherita pizza or the Wise Guy, which features Calabrese salami, meatballs and fennel sausage.

You can make a reservation at Sorriso on OpenTable.

North Italia

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

North Italia

North Italia has arrived in The Woodlands.

North Italia arrived in The Woodlands in late 2022 and has been delighting pizza lovers ever since. Press pause for a moment to enjoy life in this inviting space with a table on the patio overlooking The Woodlands Waterway.

The menu is filled with intriguing pizza options, from North Italia’s famous crispy crusts to inventive toppings.

The cacio e pepe pizza is a must-try. It’s a fresh take on the classic pasta dish meaning ‘cheese and pepper’ in Italian.

You can make a reservation at North Italia on OpenTable.

 

Pizza Tonight!

The Woodlands

27190 Glen Loch Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

If there’s ever a question about what to do for dinner, a solid answer remains Pizza Tonight! This Woodlands staple has been a local favorite for more than 20 years, serving delicious New York-style pizza.

Try the Greek or barbecue pizzas if you’re feeling adventurous, but it’s all about the classics here. No frills, nothing fancy, just solid pizza for you and the family.

Call ahead or visit the restaurant for takeout.

MOD Pizza

The Woodlands

6777 Woodlands Parkway, Suite 314
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

MOD Pizza

Create your own pie at MOD Pizza.

For those who are extra particular about pizza, this Seattle-based pizza chain offers the most customizable pies. Design your own pizza from scratch by choosing every detail, from the crust and cheeses to sauces and toppings. Watch as it goes straight into the pizza oven and cooks up in no time.

It’s quick, easy and it’s your very own creation. There are also MOD Classic pizzas to try if you don’t feel like lots of decision making.

It’s casual seat-yourself seating at this fast casual restaurant. You can also order online for takeout or delivery.

Brothers Pizza Express

The Woodlands

6700 Woodlands Parkway, #100
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Delighting the northern Houston area with its pizza-making prowess since 1980, this restaurant is a story of four brothers who brought their passion to Texas. The brothers arrived here from New York bringing with them, as they say, “a little taste of the Big Apple.”

Drop in for a $3 slice at lunch and you’ll leave feeling like a New Yorker.

It is first-come, first-served seating at Brothers. You can also order online for takeout or delivery.


