Houston’s Best Margaritas To-Go — These Kits Make Cinco de Mayo (or Any Day) a True (at Home) Party

Magaritas from The Original Ninfa's come in a variety of flavors, but it's hard to beat the original Ninfaritas for comfort takeout.

With Cinco de Mayo only a few days aways, it’s time to consider how we’re going to celebrate the day that salutes Mexican culture. May 5 began as a celebration of a Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on that day in 1862. But Americans have adopted the holiday as their own while cheering — over plenty of margaritas — the Mexican victory.

Prior to COVID-19, reenactments of the colorful battle, historic commemoration ceremonies and wild parties across the United States have put May 5 much more prominently on the calendar here than south of the border. For Mexico more fervently celebrates September 16 as Mexican Independence Day.

This year, social distancing realities largely dictate a new kind of celebration — really small groups of revelers (like housemates only), Zoom parties, drive-by fiestas. No matter how we celebrate, there could be no Cinco de Mayo fête without the treasured margarita.

Across the city, restaurants are offering margarita to-go packages. PaperCity looks at several of the Best Houston Margaritas To-Go Kits:

Armandos

Armandos’ cocktail kit

This refined Tex-Mex restaurant with flare, on the edge of River Oaks, has been knocking it out of the ballpark with its drive-thru operation and we bet that the frozen margaritas are one of the reasons. While Armandos doors opened on Friday for limited table service, the ‘ritas to go are still available by ordering ahead with takeout food, by calling at 713-520-1738.

We know you will not be be having a big Cinco de Mayo party due to social distancing sensibilities, but Armandos is selling a gallon of its magical margarita concoctions, including Cuervo 1800 for $100 with enough fire water to satisfy 10 to 12. It keeps in the fridge, so no worries if your celebration is limited to the highly-recommended two or four folks.

The killer individual margaritas are available either frozen or “skinny,” 24 ounces for $20.

Escalante’s

Escalante’s margaritas to-go are made with Herradura Reposado Tequila

All locations of the popular Tex-Mex eatery boast “fine Tex-Mex and tequila.” So it’s no surprise that Escalante’s margaritas are neighborhood favorites. We love their margarita kit, priced at $49, and serves four. The package includes a 350 ml bottle of Herradura Reposado Tequila, two small bottles of Triple Sec and a half gallon of Escalante’s private mix. Individual margarita kits are available for $15.

The Original Ninfa’s

The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant is digging deep into the Cinco de Mayo scene with DJ Felipe Galvan playing curbside on Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at the Ninfa’s Uptown location. That locale and the original on Navigation are offering the traditional Ninfarita by the glass for $9, half a gallon for $50 and for a full gallon $95.

Both Ninfa’s introduced on Friday four specialty margaritas which will remain on the menus throughout the coronavirus pandemic restriction period. Would you be game for the Mango Habanero Margarita, the Skinny Margarita, the Spicy Margarita or perhaps the Guava Paloma made with Silver Tequila.

Ninfa’s on Navigation opened for limited capacity dining room service on Friday. The Uptown location remains takeout only. Orders should be placed by telephone, Ninfa’s on Navigation at 713-228-1175 and for Uptown, 346-335-2404.

El Tiempo

This wildly popular Tex-Mex restaurant will sell you top shelf frozen or on the rocks 16-ounce margarita kits to go, with food, for $15. If you are really in a party mood, the various locations offer a gallon of margaritas made with 100 percent agave El Tiempo Tequila.

Spanish Village

Spanish Village margaritas are made with a secret mix of tequila, fresh lime juice and Triple Sec.

If you’ve never tried one of this Tex-Mex mainstay’s powerful margaritas, you are missing out. They are delicious and powerful, packing such a punch that two will do you. For more than half a century, Spanish Village has been serving down home Tex-Mex (not to mention the killer fried chicken) to a loyal following that scans the generations.

During this coronavirus pandemic time, Spanish Village owners are sharing their margaritas to go with a gallon of the potent mix priced at $120, frozen or up. The basic ingredients are a secret mix of house tequila, fresh lime juice and Triple Sec. A 12-ounce margarita for one is priced at $6.

Cyclone Anaya

Cyclone Anaya joins the margarita kits to-go scene with well-priced offerings made with Cuervo tequila.

Casual Tex-Mex is the ticket to go with these straight-forward margaritas made with fresh lime juice, Cuervo tequila, agave, and a few special ingredients. You can go big with a half gallon priced at $50 and a full gallon, yours for $70 or you can go small with a “premium jumbo” margarita for $12.