Via 313 – The Bobo Brazil
Cheese Tortellini at Magdalena’s
Cheese Pull at Via 313
Via313-Huntbrothers-Detroit-pizza-Savory-championmgt
Magdalena’s Exterior
Magdalena’s Executive Chef Luis Silva
01
06

Bobo Brazil is an Austin-export creating Detroit-style pizzas in the Memorial neighborhood in mid March serving up pizzas like this, called the Bobo Brazil. Photo courtesy of Champion Management.

02
06

One can enjoy cheese tortellini and other pastas hand made in-house at the new Magdalena's Trattoria and Pizzeria. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

03
06

A cheesy pull on a slice of Via 313's pizzas shows plenty. Known for its rectangular shape, each is baked in a heavy steel pan (inspired by the auto parts trays found in the motor city in the 1940s (Photo courtesy Champion Management)

04
06

Via 313's founders are The Hunt Brothers Zane and Brandon. (Photo courtesy of Champion Management)

05
06

Nicolas Nikic has opened Magdalena’s Trattoria and Pizzeria (5110 Buffalo Speedway at Westpark) with a focus on fresh, authentic Italian cuisine including handmade pasta, hand-tossed pizza, grilled specialty items and Italian desserts. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

06
06

Magdalena's executive chef Luis Silva prepares Neapolitan-style pizza at this new West University Italian spot. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Via 313 – The Bobo Brazil
Cheese Tortellini at Magdalena’s
Cheese Pull at Via 313
Via313-Huntbrothers-Detroit-pizza-Savory-championmgt
Magdalena’s Exterior
Magdalena’s Executive Chef Luis Silva
Restaurants / Openings

Houston Doubles Up On New Pizza Hotspots — Via 313 Celebrates Detroit-Style Pies While Magdalena’s Keeps It Upscale Italian

Memorial and West U Both Get In On the Always Welcome Pizza Fever

BY // 03.08.24
Bobo Brazil is an Austin-export creating Detroit-style pizzas in the Memorial neighborhood in mid March serving up pizzas like this, called the Bobo Brazil. Photo courtesy of Champion Management.
One can enjoy cheese tortellini and other pastas hand made in-house at the new Magdalena's Trattoria and Pizzeria. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
A cheesy pull on a slice of Via 313's pizzas shows plenty. Known for its rectangular shape, each is baked in a heavy steel pan (inspired by the auto parts trays found in the motor city in the 1940s (Photo courtesy Champion Management)
Via 313's founders are The Hunt Brothers Zane and Brandon. (Photo courtesy of Champion Management)
Nicolas Nikic has opened Magdalena’s Trattoria and Pizzeria (5110 Buffalo Speedway at Westpark) with a focus on fresh, authentic Italian cuisine including handmade pasta, hand-tossed pizza, grilled specialty items and Italian desserts. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Magdalena's executive chef Luis Silva prepares Neapolitan-style pizza at this new West University Italian spot. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
1
6

Bobo Brazil is an Austin-export creating Detroit-style pizzas in the Memorial neighborhood in mid March serving up pizzas like this, called the Bobo Brazil. Photo courtesy of Champion Management.

2
6

One can enjoy cheese tortellini and other pastas hand made in-house at the new Magdalena's Trattoria and Pizzeria. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

3
6

A cheesy pull on a slice of Via 313's pizzas shows plenty. Known for its rectangular shape, each is baked in a heavy steel pan (inspired by the auto parts trays found in the motor city in the 1940s (Photo courtesy Champion Management)

4
6

Via 313's founders are The Hunt Brothers Zane and Brandon. (Photo courtesy of Champion Management)

5
6

Nicolas Nikic has opened Magdalena’s Trattoria and Pizzeria (5110 Buffalo Speedway at Westpark) with a focus on fresh, authentic Italian cuisine including handmade pasta, hand-tossed pizza, grilled specialty items and Italian desserts. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

6
6

Magdalena's executive chef Luis Silva prepares Neapolitan-style pizza at this new West University Italian spot. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Pizza, pizza, pizza pie. Houston is getting two new neighborhood pizzerias with two very different pizza-making styles. In the Memorial area, Austin export Via 313 just opened at 10201 Katy Freeway, Suite 350 near the Memorial Hermann Medical Center. Founded by Brandon and Zane Hunt, Via 313 specializes in Detroit-style pizza.

Known for its rectangular shape, each Via 313 pizza is baked in a heavy steel pan (inspired by the auto parts trays found in the Motor City in the 1940s), where the light, focaccia-like dough (put through a slow-rise two-day process) develops a golden, crisp crunch on its bottom. While on top the cheese, spread from edge to edge, develops a lacey, caramelized texture before it’s topped with dollops of tomato sauce.

The Hunt Brother’s move to Houston brings the 18th Via 313 restaurant overall. This growing pizza empire has been hailed for making “One of the very best pizzas” by Food & Wine magazine and recognized as one of the “Top Pizzas in America” by the Food Network. Menu selections you can expect at Via 313 include the Detroiter ($15), with smoked pepperoni beneath the cheese and natural casing pepperoni scattered atop; and the Cadillac ($18), made with gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, parmesan and drizzled with a balsamic glaze.

Magdalena’s Brings Chef Power

Across town in the West University neighborhood, Nicolas Nikic has opened Magdalena’s Trattoria and Pizzeria at 5110 Buffalo Speedway at Westpark. Magdalena’s brings a focus on fresh, authentic Italian cuisine including handmade pasta, hand-tossed pizza, grilled specialty items and Italian desserts. If Nikic’s name and certainly his face looks familiar, you might have met him when he worked in the front of the house, managing restaurants like DaMarco and Dolce Vita. Inspired by his own Italian mother Magdalena and her family recipes, he’s brought on executive chef Luis Silva, whose CV includes time at Vic & Anthony’s and La Griglia, as well as pastry chef Maribel Zarate.

Cheese Tortellini at Magdalena’s
One can enjoy cheese tortellini and other pastas hand made in-house at the new Magdalena’s Trattoria and Pizzeria. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Magdalena’s menu features a dozen thin-crust Neapolitan-style hand-tossed pizzas, including variations like salsiccia e friarielli ($21) made with house-made sausage, rapini and pecorino cheese and a tonno e Cipolla ($21) with preserved Sicilian tuna, Tropea onion and tomato as well as the traditional Margherita. In addition, Magdalena’s expansive offerings also includes handmade pasta from potato gnocchi ($19) simply tossed in butter, cheese and fresh sage leaves to a sweet corn-filled ravioli with lobster in a tomato olive oil sauce ($32).

Or indulge in secondi like oven-roasted branzino ($48), baked quail with polenta ($30) and Barolo braised osso buco and risotto ($44).

Magdalena’s Executive Chef Luis Silva
Magdalena’s executive chef Luis Silva prepares Neapolitan-style pizza at this new West University Italian spot. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

The restaurant’s wine list, curated by Nicolas Nikic, who earned a GAJA Award of Excellence for Best Sommelier, features an extensive selection of domestic, French and Italian wines. These wines are also available for purchase by the case at competitive retail pricing.

“We’re thrilled to bring this restaurant to life and to share my family’s authentic Italian recipes with the Houston community,” Nikic says. “I grew up in Vienna and studied hospitality all over Europe, learning from the very best. Magdalena’s will give our guests a true Italian dining experience in the heart of Houston.”

Via 313 is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm. Magdalena’s is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Fridays from 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 11:30 am to 9 pm. It is closed on Mondays.

Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Saddle Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
Cypress, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
16503 Saddle Ridge Pass
2810 Mid Lane
River Oaks District & Highland Village
FOR SALE

2810 Mid Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2810 Mid Lane
3029 Tangley
West University
FOR SALE

3029 Tangley
West University, TX

$2,485,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3029 Tangley
2314 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2314 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2314 Mimosa Drive
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
2325 Welch St. Unit 405
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2325 Welch St. Unit 405
Houston, TX

$2,489,000 Learn More about this property
Elissa Kirkham
This property is listed by: Elissa Kirkham (832) 443-1500 Email Realtor
2325 Welch St. Unit 405
530 Amalfi Drive
League City
FOR SALE

530 Amalfi Drive
Kemah, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Moselle Chapman
This property is listed by: Moselle Chapman (281) 844-2010 Email Realtor
530 Amalfi Drive
2911 Quenby
West University
FOR SALE

2911 Quenby
WEst University, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2911 Quenby
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X