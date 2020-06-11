Cleverley Stone
Cleverley, Katie
01
02

Houston Restaurant Weeks will continue, beginning August 1, even after the death of founder Cleverley Stone. (Houston Restaurant Weeks photo)

02
02

Cleverley Stone's daughter, Katie, is heading Houston Restaurant Weeks, continuing the philanthropic legacy of her mother.

Cleverley Stone
Cleverley, Katie
Foodie Events / Restaurants / Restaurants - Houston

Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns Despite the Death of its Founder, Reveals New Dates

Cleverley Stone's Daughter Steps Into Leadership Role

BY // 06.11.20
Houston Restaurant Weeks will continue, beginning August 1, even after the death of founder Cleverley Stone. (Houston Restaurant Weeks photo)
Cleverley Stone's daughter, Katie, is heading Houston Restaurant Weeks, continuing the philanthropic legacy of her mother.
1
2

Houston Restaurant Weeks will continue, beginning August 1, even after the death of founder Cleverley Stone. (Houston Restaurant Weeks photo)

2
2

Cleverley Stone's daughter, Katie, is heading Houston Restaurant Weeks, continuing the philanthropic legacy of her mother.

As the single largest fundraiser of its kind in the country, Houston Restaurant Weeks is scheduled to return August 1 through Labor Day to raise much-needed funds for Houston Food Bank.

Despite the loss of its founder Cleverley Stone to cancer last month and despite the industry upheavals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the fundraising must go on. And it could not come at a more critical time with restaurants hurting and the food bank more important that ever.

Stone founded HRW in 2003 and grew the fundraising event from Houston Restaurant Week to Weeks as it proved a successful incentive for diners to try new eateries and helped those restaurants keep their tables filled during the otherwise slowest month of the year. Since its founding HRW has raised more than $16.5 for Houston Food Bank, with $2 million of that earned in 2019.

All of that raised from participating restaurants that offer specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus that include brunch, lunch and dinner with a portion of sales going to the food bank.

The announcement of the return of HRW noted, “Stone’s final wish was that Houston Restaurant Weeks continue in perpetuity in her name. With her beloved restaurant industry hit hard by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Stone knew the upcoming Houston Restaurant Weeks would be one of the most important ever, and she asked that the community support local restaurants and ultimately the food bank.”

Stone’s daughter Katie has taken up the mantle and is now heading the all-volunteer effort that last year included as many as 250 restaurants across the city and in outlying areas. Katie Stone Cappuccio is stepping into her mother’s shoes in honor of the multi-million dollar legacy that has aided the city’s hungry for almost two decades.

Beginning in July, the Houston Restaurant Weeks website will begin listing participating restaurants with additional participants added as they are sign up for the charitable program.

The PaperCity Magazine

June Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
10808 Cinderella
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10808 Cinderella
Dallas, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
10808 Cinderella
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
5634 Bryn Mawr
Devonshire
FOR SALE

5634 Bryn Mawr
Dallas, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
5634 Bryn Mawr
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
6138 Lupton
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6138 Lupton
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6138 Lupton
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,365,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X