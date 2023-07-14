Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns With New Restaurants, Old Favorites and Menu Reveals

Traveler's Table brings you flavors from around the globe. Check out its menus on the Houston Restaurant Weeks website. (Courtesy of Houston Restaurant Weeks)

The Thai restaurant Kin Dee in the Heights is on the list of restaurants this year. (Photo by Courtesy of Houston Restaurant Weeks)

Every August Houstonians hungry for their next great meal eagerly anticipate the start of the month-long Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) where participating restaurants create multi-course, brunch ($25), lunch ($25) and dinner ($39 to $55) prix fixe menus. All in an effort to both drive sales during a slow, hot and humid month. And most importantly, raise much-needed funds for the Houston Food Bank.

Now the first restaurant reveal day is here — set for this Saturday, July 15th.

Houston Restaurant Weeks organizers expect more than 200 restaurants in the Houston area will participate this year. Starting this Saturday, diners will have the opportunity to go to the HRW website to see a sneak peek of which restaurants have signed on and snag those much-coveted reservations too.

Longtime restaurant favorites that have already committed to participating again this year include The Annie Cafe & Bar, B&B Butchers, B. B. Lemon, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bisou Continental Cuisine, Bistro Menil, Brennan’s of Houston, Caracol, Churrascos Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, El Meson, Federal American Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Harold’s, Hearsay Restaurants, Hugo’s, MAD, Mastro’s Steakhouse, Ouisie’s Table, Patagonia Grill & Cafe, ROMA, Tony’s, Trattoria Sofia, Traveler’s Table, Vic & Anthony’s and many more.

Houston Restaurant Weeks president Katie Stone is excited to be welcoming many new restaurants to the HRW family, including, Bari Ristorante, Ciel Restaurant and Lounge, Hamsa, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, Marmo, Money Cat, Ostia, Pacha Nikkei, Post Oak Lodge, Postino Uptown Park, Rakken Raman, Triola’s Kitchen and more.

The largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank — The Houston Food Bank — over the last two decades this charity event founded by the late food correspondent Cleverly Stone, has raised more than $18.8 million. That equates to more than 56.4 million meals served to those suffering food insecurity in the greater Houston community. Today her daughter Katie Stone has taken the reins of the organization and will celebrate this milestone.

“I am very excited as we head into the 20th year of HRW,” Stone says in a statement. “Since my mother began HRW, now 20 years ago, it has exceeded her wildest dreams. Its impact on the restaurant industry and the city of Houston has been phenomenal. I would like to thank the early participants of this year’s Houston Restaurant Weeks and their dedication to dine out and do good.”

The full list of all restaurants participating will go live on August 1 at HoustonRestaurantWeeks.com.