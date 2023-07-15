Houston’s Immersion — Special One-Day-Only Art Event Celebrates LGBTQ+ History

"PROUD, Present + Future: The Immersion" will feature an immersive exhibition by Pérez. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

Pérez's designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)

Though Pride Month has ended, the celebration of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community continues this with “The Immersion,” an exclusive, one-day-only art exhibition — set to take place this Saturday, July 15.

Powered by Lululemon’s Proud, Present + Future Initiative, “The Immersion” will feature a unique art installation from Houston-based El Salvadoran-American artist Hugo Pérez. Pérez, who was recently commissioned to create Houston-inspired fashion for Lululemon’s Rep Your City line, presents a collection of colorful sculptures which will be placed throughout Garage HTX’s warehouse space.

The starring piece of the exhibition is Equality Panels, a three-dimensional, immersive timeline of key moments in LGBTQ+ history, which Pérez dedicates to the late Black trans activist Monica Roberts. As an artist of color, Pérez knows the importance of representation in art.

“The art canon has been historically one-sided, and it’s time to allow others a seat at the table,” Pérez says. “I want the next generation to see themselves reflected in the art, as well as feeling like a career in the arts is viable.”

Following the exhibition, attendees can participate in a period of rest and education led by three local leaders in wellness: Khaliah O. Guillory of Nap Bar, Dr. Kathleen Funk of Acufunkture Integrative Medicine and Dr. Shaquinta Richardson of Beyond Achieving. At the end of the afternoon, everyone will celebrate together with light bites and mindful mixology.

“I hope (visitors) realize that the LGBTQ+ community is more than what they see on TV,” Pérez says. “We are more than stereotypes, plot devices and side characters. We are a diverse, beautiful, multi-dimensional community that deserves the same rights as everyone else.

“I hope that attendees leave feeling inspired and encouraged to become allies in the fight for equality.”

This event is made possible through Lululemon’s partnership with local nonprofits Save Our Sisters United — an organization that supports trans people of color — and Transgender Education Network of Texas. Lululemon and its Houston team donated $10,000 in support of these two advocates.

PROUD, Present + Future: The Immersion will take place this Saturday, July 15th, from 2 pm to 6 pm at Garage HTX at 1201 Oliver Street, suite 106. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more and RSVP here.