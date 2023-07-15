Houston artist Hugo Pérez in studio (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)
Pérez’s designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)
hugoperez_image3
hugoperez_image1
hugoperez_1
wholegroup
01
06

Houston artist Hugo Pérez in studio (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

02
06

Pérez's designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)

03
06

Pérez will showcase colorful sculptures at Garage HTX. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

04
06

"PROUD, Present + Future: The Immersion" will feature an immersive exhibition by Pérez. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

05
06

Hugo Pérez is an El Salvadoran-American painter, sculptor, and graphic designer. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

06
06

Hugo Pérez designed a Houston-inspired collection for Lululemon's Rep Your City line. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)

Houston artist Hugo Pérez in studio (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)
Pérez’s designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)
hugoperez_image3
hugoperez_image1
hugoperez_1
wholegroup
Arts / Galleries

Houston’s Immersion — Special One-Day-Only Art Event Celebrates LGBTQ+ History

Creating Allies In the Fight For Equality

BY // 07.15.23
Houston artist Hugo Pérez in studio (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)
Pérez's designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)
Pérez will showcase colorful sculptures at Garage HTX. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)
"PROUD, Present + Future: The Immersion" will feature an immersive exhibition by Pérez. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)
Hugo Pérez is an El Salvadoran-American painter, sculptor, and graphic designer. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)
Hugo Pérez designed a Houston-inspired collection for Lululemon's Rep Your City line. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)
1
6

Houston artist Hugo Pérez in studio (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

2
6

Pérez's designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)

3
6

Pérez will showcase colorful sculptures at Garage HTX. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

4
6

"PROUD, Present + Future: The Immersion" will feature an immersive exhibition by Pérez. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

5
6

Hugo Pérez is an El Salvadoran-American painter, sculptor, and graphic designer. (Photo by Stephanie Beltran)

6
6

Hugo Pérez designed a Houston-inspired collection for Lululemon's Rep Your City line. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)

Though Pride Month has ended, the celebration of Houston’s LGBTQ+ community continues this with “The Immersion,” an exclusive, one-day-only art exhibition — set to take place this Saturday, July 15. 

Powered by Lululemon’s Proud, Present + Future Initiative, “The Immersion” will feature a unique art installation from Houston-based El Salvadoran-American artist Hugo Pérez. Pérez, who was recently commissioned to create Houston-inspired fashion for Lululemon’s Rep Your City line, presents a collection of colorful sculptures which will be placed throughout Garage HTX’s warehouse space. 

The starring piece of the exhibition is Equality Panels, a three-dimensional, immersive timeline of key moments in LGBTQ+ history, which Pérez dedicates to the late Black trans activist Monica Roberts. As an artist of color, Pérez knows the importance of representation in art.

“The art canon has been historically one-sided, and it’s time to allow others a seat at the table,” Pérez says. “I want the next generation to see themselves reflected in the art, as well as feeling like a career in the arts is viable.”

Pérez's designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)
Pérez’s designs for the Rep Your City collection drew inspiration from iconography around Houston. (Photo by Brionne C. Dunham)

Following the exhibition, attendees can participate in a period of rest and education led by three local leaders in wellness: Khaliah O. Guillory of Nap Bar, Dr. Kathleen Funk of Acufunkture Integrative Medicine and Dr. Shaquinta Richardson of Beyond Achieving. At the end of the afternoon, everyone will celebrate together with light bites and mindful mixology. 

“I hope (visitors) realize that the LGBTQ+ community is more than what they see on TV,” Pérez says. “We are more than stereotypes, plot devices and side characters. We are a diverse, beautiful, multi-dimensional community that deserves the same rights as everyone else.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

“I hope that attendees leave feeling inspired and encouraged to become allies in the fight for equality.”

This event is made possible through Lululemon’s partnership with local nonprofits Save Our Sisters United — an organization that supports trans people of color — and Transgender Education Network of Texas. Lululemon and its Houston team donated $10,000 in support of these two advocates. 

PROUD, Present + Future: The Immersion will take place this Saturday, July 15th, from 2 pm to 6 pm at Garage HTX at 1201 Oliver Street, suite 106. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more and RSVP here

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Victory Park
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2502
Dallas, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2502
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle
FOR SALE

6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
Argyle, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
6911 Chestnut Ridge Drive
3607 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3607 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
3607 Euclid Avenue
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
5345 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5345 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
5345 Nakoma Drive
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

1601 Lexington Avenue
Flower Mound, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
1601 Lexington Avenue
1918 Olive Street #302
Uptown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #302
Dallas, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #302
6920 Vassar Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$20,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Kashata
This property is listed by: Anne Kashata (214) 356-7200 Email Realtor
3242 Bryn Mawr Drive
2208 Plantation Lane
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

2208 Plantation Lane
Plano, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2208 Plantation Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X