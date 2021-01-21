New Upscale Farmers Market Brings Gourmet Cookies, Organic Sauces and Puppy Treats to River Oaks District

The Market at River Oaks District (10)
The Market at the District_Michael Anthony (5)
The Market at River Oaks District (19)
The Market at River Oaks District (6)
The Market at River Oaks District
The market at River Oaks District
The Market at River Oaks District (12)
The Market at the District_Michael Anthony (1)
the market at river oaks district
IMG_3048
the market at river oaks district
the market at river oaks district
dogs, the market at River Oaks District
01
13

Mary Ann's marinara sauce was a hit among shoppers swelling through the market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

02
13

The Market at the District (River Oaks District) launched in style the third Sunday of January. The sophisticated farmers market plays out against a backdrop of posh boutiques and chic restaurants. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

03
13

Dogs are welcome at the upscale farmers market held in River Oaks District the third Sunday of the month. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

04
13

Cookies from Milk Mustache were so popular at the inaugural market in River Oaks District that even at $4 each, they were a near sellout. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

05
13

Fresh vegetables and fruits straight from the farm are among the traditional offerings at the upscale farmers market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

06
13

Yummy pastries and flavored coffees from Amorino, River Oaks District's artisan ice cream shop, are offered at the upscale farmers market. Note the busy brunching throng at Toulouse in the background. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
13

The once-monthly upscale farmers market at River Oaks District caters to pets and pet owners including vendors selling gourmet pet food such as Doggiee Snack Bar. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

08
13

What farmers market would be complete without homemade chips and salsa? Never fear, the market a River Oaks District answers the need. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

09
13

Jams and jellies from ShoSho's Kitchen delighted shoppers attending the once-monthly market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
13

COVID-19 masks from Beach House on the Brazos were hot sellers at the market at River Oaks District, held the third Sunday of each month. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
13

Angie's Gardens offers everything from teas to soaps to elixirs at the River Oaks District market. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
13

Even vendors bring along their pooches, here a standard poodle, to the open-air market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
13

A trio of handsomely outfitted pups make the rounds of the upscale farmers market held the third Sunday of each month at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Market at River Oaks District (10)
The Market at the District_Michael Anthony (5)
The Market at River Oaks District (19)
The Market at River Oaks District (6)
The Market at River Oaks District
The market at River Oaks District
The Market at River Oaks District (12)
The Market at the District_Michael Anthony (1)
the market at river oaks district
IMG_3048
the market at river oaks district
the market at river oaks district
dogs, the market at River Oaks District
Foodie Events / Restaurants

New Upscale Farmers Market Brings Gourmet Cookies, Organic Sauces and Puppy Treats to River Oaks District

The Market at the District Takes Place the Third Sunday of Each Month

BY // 01.21.21
Mary Ann's marinara sauce was a hit among shoppers swelling through the market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
The Market at the District (River Oaks District) launched in style the third Sunday of January. The sophisticated farmers market plays out against a backdrop of posh boutiques and chic restaurants. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Dogs are welcome at the upscale farmers market held in River Oaks District the third Sunday of the month. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Cookies from Milk Mustache were so popular at the inaugural market in River Oaks District that even at $4 each, they were a near sellout. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Fresh vegetables and fruits straight from the farm are among the traditional offerings at the upscale farmers market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Yummy pastries and flavored coffees from Amorino, River Oaks District's artisan ice cream shop, are offered at the upscale farmers market. Note the busy brunching throng at Toulouse in the background. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The once-monthly upscale farmers market at River Oaks District caters to pets and pet owners including vendors selling gourmet pet food such as Doggiee Snack Bar. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
What farmers market would be complete without homemade chips and salsa? Never fear, the market a River Oaks District answers the need. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Jams and jellies from ShoSho's Kitchen delighted shoppers attending the once-monthly market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
COVID-19 masks from Beach House on the Brazos were hot sellers at the market at River Oaks District, held the third Sunday of each month. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Angie's Gardens offers everything from teas to soaps to elixirs at the River Oaks District market. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Even vendors bring along their pooches, here a standard poodle, to the open-air market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
A trio of handsomely outfitted pups make the rounds of the upscale farmers market held the third Sunday of each month at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
1
13

Mary Ann's marinara sauce was a hit among shoppers swelling through the market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

2
13

The Market at the District (River Oaks District) launched in style the third Sunday of January. The sophisticated farmers market plays out against a backdrop of posh boutiques and chic restaurants. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

3
13

Dogs are welcome at the upscale farmers market held in River Oaks District the third Sunday of the month. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

4
13

Cookies from Milk Mustache were so popular at the inaugural market in River Oaks District that even at $4 each, they were a near sellout. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

5
13

Fresh vegetables and fruits straight from the farm are among the traditional offerings at the upscale farmers market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

6
13

Yummy pastries and flavored coffees from Amorino, River Oaks District's artisan ice cream shop, are offered at the upscale farmers market. Note the busy brunching throng at Toulouse in the background. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
13

The once-monthly upscale farmers market at River Oaks District caters to pets and pet owners including vendors selling gourmet pet food such as Doggiee Snack Bar. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

8
13

What farmers market would be complete without homemade chips and salsa? Never fear, the market a River Oaks District answers the need. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

9
13

Jams and jellies from ShoSho's Kitchen delighted shoppers attending the once-monthly market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
13

COVID-19 masks from Beach House on the Brazos were hot sellers at the market at River Oaks District, held the third Sunday of each month. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
13

Angie's Gardens offers everything from teas to soaps to elixirs at the River Oaks District market. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
13

Even vendors bring along their pooches, here a standard poodle, to the open-air market at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
13

A trio of handsomely outfitted pups make the rounds of the upscale farmers market held the third Sunday of each month at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

So what exactly is an “upscale” farmers market, the likes of which launched in River Oaks District on the third Sunday of January? Well, it’s a hybrid farmers market with a dash of sophisticated offerings played out against a backdrop of luxury designer boutiques.

Think giant gourmet cookies (so popular that even at $4 each, they were a sellout); deluxe marinated eggplant; doggie treats (with plenty of pooches strolling the venue); aromatic elixirs, potions and teas; Mama’s Tamales; and much more along with the requisite fresh fruits and veggies.

We must mention the to-die-for sugared pecans from ShoSho’s Kitchen. And, wait, the socks made from recycled plastic, who knew?

By all accounts the first “Market at the District” was a resounding success that not only left vendors with pockets of dinero but also filled the surrounding restaurants, resulting in a festive atmosphere, in the otherwise dreary COVID era — that alone made it worth the Sunday excursion. And it filled our personal shopping bag.

 

The Market at the District_Michael Anthony (1)
What farmers market would be complete without homemade chips and salsa? Never fear, the market a River Oaks District answers the need. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Among the items we bought were masks embroidered with the Astros logo for our friends who are minority owners of the team, jars of marinated eggplant (just waiting for a pork roast or crostinis), mini panettones for breakfast, limes for Shafik’s famed margaritas and more.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace Black Artists JAN/FEB Deck - HOUSTON

The market is a pleasing collaboration between River Oaks District and Your Neighborhood Farmer’s Market, the largest certified community farmers market in Texas.

“As a district, we aim to provide our community with unique experiences,” River Oaks District marketing manager John Pearson said in a statement. “The Market at the District serves as an extension to support local businesses. Giving our patrons and local businesses an additional way to enjoy the district.”

Among the curated contingent of local vendors expected to make the scene every third Sunday are Pain Train Salsa, fresh eggs and meat from Erbe Ranch, 4 Brother’s New York Bagels, Biryani Hut Indian cuisine, seasonal produce from Texas Farm & Ranch, baked goods from Milk Mustache and pasta sauce from Mary Ann’s Products.

Mark your calendars for February 21 when The Market at the District returns. Book your outdoor restaurant tables now as al fresco brunch at River Oaks District is wildly popular.

Stay tuned as the market is said to be just the beginning of a variety of open-air experiences and pop-ups to fill the River Oaks District calendar in the coming year. Masks required. Thank you.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
1909 Sharp Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1909 Sharp Place
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
1909 Sharp Place
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
310 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

310 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
310 W Bell Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X