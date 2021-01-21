New Upscale Farmers Market Brings Gourmet Cookies, Organic Sauces and Puppy Treats to River Oaks District

A trio of handsomely outfitted pups make the rounds of the upscale farmers market held the third Sunday of each month at River Oaks District. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

So what exactly is an “upscale” farmers market, the likes of which launched in River Oaks District on the third Sunday of January? Well, it’s a hybrid farmers market with a dash of sophisticated offerings played out against a backdrop of luxury designer boutiques.

Think giant gourmet cookies (so popular that even at $4 each, they were a sellout); deluxe marinated eggplant; doggie treats (with plenty of pooches strolling the venue); aromatic elixirs, potions and teas; Mama’s Tamales; and much more along with the requisite fresh fruits and veggies.

We must mention the to-die-for sugared pecans from ShoSho’s Kitchen. And, wait, the socks made from recycled plastic, who knew?

By all accounts the first “Market at the District” was a resounding success that not only left vendors with pockets of dinero but also filled the surrounding restaurants, resulting in a festive atmosphere, in the otherwise dreary COVID era — that alone made it worth the Sunday excursion. And it filled our personal shopping bag.

Among the items we bought were masks embroidered with the Astros logo for our friends who are minority owners of the team, jars of marinated eggplant (just waiting for a pork roast or crostinis), mini panettones for breakfast, limes for Shafik’s famed margaritas and more.

The market is a pleasing collaboration between River Oaks District and Your Neighborhood Farmer’s Market, the largest certified community farmers market in Texas.

“As a district, we aim to provide our community with unique experiences,” River Oaks District marketing manager John Pearson said in a statement. “The Market at the District serves as an extension to support local businesses. Giving our patrons and local businesses an additional way to enjoy the district.”

Among the curated contingent of local vendors expected to make the scene every third Sunday are Pain Train Salsa, fresh eggs and meat from Erbe Ranch, 4 Brother’s New York Bagels, Biryani Hut Indian cuisine, seasonal produce from Texas Farm & Ranch, baked goods from Milk Mustache and pasta sauce from Mary Ann’s Products.

Mark your calendars for February 21 when The Market at the District returns. Book your outdoor restaurant tables now as al fresco brunch at River Oaks District is wildly popular.

Stay tuned as the market is said to be just the beginning of a variety of open-air experiences and pop-ups to fill the River Oaks District calendar in the coming year. Masks required. Thank you.