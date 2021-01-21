Fashion / Wellness

3 New Ways to Spa in Dallas

The Thompson Dallas Debuts a Luxurious Spa, While a Beloved Texas Institution Tries Their Hand at Botox

BY // 01.21.21
thompson hotel spa dallas

A plunge pool on the terrace at the Thompson Dallas Hotel. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

It’s a new dawn. A new day. One that feels ripe for some fun, frivolous news about Texas spas. Here are three new ways to find a moment of relaxation in Dallas.

 

thompson hotel spa dallas
A custom-made brass reception desks greets guests of The Spa at the Thompson (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

The Thompson Hotel Debuts Its Luxurious Spa

The newly opened Thompson Dallas, a $460 million preservation project that breathed new life into a glamorous downtown skyscraper, will open its spa on Friday, January 22.

A variety of unique offerings ensure the new hotel spa, helmed by industry veteran Stacy Gill (formerly at the Four Seasons in Austin and the Ritz-Carlton in Denver), stands out from the rest. You’ll have your signature massages and luxurious facials (a Celestial Black Diamond Facial using 111Skin products looks particularly attractive), but The Spa at the Thompson also features infrared saunas, wellness experiences that utilize Gua Sha techniques, and hot and cold plunge pools on the 9th floor terraces surrounded by lush greenery.

Given the Thompson Hotel of it all, the serene, midcentury-inspired spa is high on style. A Phil Jeffries wallcovering and an Arteriors chandelier accent the Dazzle Dry-filled nail salon, while custom brass reception desk makes a stunning first impression. For those getting a blowout in The Thompson Style Bar, artist Tyler Shield’s 2018 print “Blown” offers excellent company.

See a full menu of treatments here.

FERN FREEMAN

The flagship location of Texas’ Hiatus Spa + Retreat underwent a modern makeover in 2020. (photo by Molly Culver)

Hiatus Spa + Retreat Launches MedSpa Treatments

Your H-Circle membership is about to become even more clutch. This February, the Inwood Village location of Hiatus Spa + Retreat will debut MedSpa treatments, including Botox and Dysport, dermal fillers such as Juvederm, microneedling, chemical-grade peels, and more.

“When we looked at the wildly successful launch of HydraFacial in 2019, adding a MedSpa component to our business appeared to be a natural evolution. It told us that our guests were not interested solely in personal wellness, but were interested in newer trends in beauty,” Hiatus Co-Founder Sheila Garrison says in a release.

To ensure the beloved Texas day spa got it right, Hiatus tapped Dr. Holly A. Barko, a board certified Dallas anesthesiologist, to be their new medical director.

 

woodhouse spa dallas halotherapy
A Himalayan salt wall accompanies your treatment at The Woodhouse Day Spa in Dallas. (photo by Kathy Tran)

Woodhouse Day Spa Brings the Salt Therapy

You can find halotherapy at a few spots around Dallas, like Breathe Meditation and Welless, or immerse yourself fully at Frisco’s Salt Retreat. But for those looking to blend the detoxifying benefits of breathing natural salt with a luxurious treatment, the new Woodhouse Day Spa in Mockingbird Station is your spot. The massage is done beside a Himalayan salt wall, where ultra-fine particles can be breathed in during the session.

