Houston’s New Supper Club Brings Top Entertainment and Ben Berg Power — It’s a Hot New Scene at The Annie

The Annie Café & Bar executive chef Robert del Grande teams with hospitality impresario Ben Berg for menus at the Supper Club.

The Annie Café & Bar, seen here, will soon welcome Supper Club, a new dining adventure at street level beneath the restaurant. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The three amigos of The Annie Café & Bar — Sam Governale, Chef Robert Del Grande, Ben Berg — celebrating at the soft opening. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Singer Bob Luna, performing here with The Richard Brown Orchestra quartet at Neiman Marcus, is on schedule for the first Supper Club evening at The Annie. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Love, love, love Ben Berg’s new hospitality adventure — Supper Club at The Annie, to be played out on select Sunday nights combining dining, dancing and musical entertainment. Think The Carlyle, The Shamrock and Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar.

PaperCity was the first to learn of the club, then tentatively named The Turner, in September when The Annie restaurant was introduced.

“Like a Park Avenue apartment. It’s going to be awesome. Very clubby. Like the Polo Bar but Texas,” owner Berg said at the time.

“My goal is to always create new and unique dining experiences for our guests, so I am really excited to offer this supper club series,” Berg said on Thursday. “I think Houstonians of all ages will appreciate this modernized and elevated version of the classic dinner and a show.”

While the design of the haute space at street level beneath The Annie isn’t complete, the initial programming is. The series launches Sunday, February 16, with a “Love Songs” theme, in a nod to that date’s proximity to Valentine’s Day.

Houston’s leading orchestra/music impresario Richard Brown is organizing the entertainment that on this night will feature Kelly Peters and Bob Luna with special guests Shawn Sounds from The Voice and Christina Wells from America’s Got Talent, performing with the Richard Brown Band.

“ I’m so excited to be working with Ben Berg to create this exciting new opportunity for Houston,” Brown tells PaperCity. “It will be a throwback to the days of The Shamrock, The Copacabana and The Latin Casino. A fun entertaining show and a great meal! I am so grateful that Ben had the foresight to take the idea I presented to him and run with it.”

The entertainment schedule is completed with Disco Inferno on Sunday, May 31, and Broadway Show Tunes on April 19. After a summer hiatus, the supper club evenings continue with a Motown Review on Sunday, September 13; Día de los Muertos Y La Música Latina on Sunday, November 1; and Big Band Christmas on Sunday, December 6.

The evenings, with seatings at 5 and 8 pm, are priced at $150 per person on February 16 and include a prix fixe multi-course menu by the famed Robert del Grande, The Annie executive chef.

More details on the Supper Club, the latest of Berg Hospitality Group‘s ventures, can be found here. Reservations are available by calling 713-804-1800.