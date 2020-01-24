Fabletics Kate Hudson
Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Galleria Adds a Slew of New High-End Stores With International Appeal

Bayou City Firsts and Celebrity Favorites Abound in New Lineup

BY // 01.23.20
Cult favorite sneaker brand Golden Goose is among a slew of new stores headed to The Galleria this spring. The influx of upscale labels comes from around the globe, with Gianvito Rossi, Akris and celebrity favorite Fabletics all headed to Houston.

Slightly scruffy and handmade in Italy, Golden Goose sneakers top the “It” shoe list for their Venetian craftsmanship and mixed materials approach. The new Galleria Golden Goose is the brand’s first Houston store ever and shoppers can expect to find not only the West Coast cool covetable footwear, but also ready-to-wear and accessories in a space that channels vintage vibes. Look for Golden Goose on Level One, close to Neiman Marcus.

Gianvito Rossi chose Houston for his first Texas store, setting sights on a chic Level One location. The luxury shoe brand skips charms and trinkets. Instead designer Rossi designs from a place of elegant simplicity and detailed craftsmanship. If the Rossi name sounds familiar, it’s because Gianvito’s father Sergio Rossi started his own namesake shoe line in 1951.

The younger Rossi’s designs are popular among the Hollywood elite set with Gwyneth Paltrow, Penelope Cruz and Reese Witherspoon all fans.

Swiss luxury fashion and accessories house Akris also will be calling Level One home sweet home. Devotees can expect to find the full complement of sleek and effortless collections at the new boutique. Akris is known for the innovative double-face, pushing the boundaries of St. Gallen embroidery and pioneering digital photo printing techniques.

For those seeking more athleisure in their life, Kate Hudson’s Fabletics may just be the answer. The new store sells workout gear, including yoga pants, leggings, joggers, tops and tees for any fitness level. This is also Fabletics’ first Houston store.

Shopping should never be boring — and The Galleria seems determined to stay a step ahead.

