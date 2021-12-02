Top Houston Chefs Put On the Ultimate Sunday Supper — A $100,000 Foodie’s Dream of a Night

Chefs and chef teams working the Urban Harvest Sunday Supper include Kate McLean, far left; second from left Troy Guard; and Drake Leonards, far right. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

It’s one of the tastiest events of the year — Urban Harvest’s Sunday Supper fundraiser for which top chefs from around Houston work a well-known restaurant kitchen to each create a spectacular dish for a host of discerning diners.

More than 200 paying customers assembled in the elegant downtown Guard and Grace steakhouse to wine and dine while supporting Urban Harvest’s mission of cultivating thriving communities through gardening and access to healthy local food. The event raised close to $100,000 for programs that include youth education, community gardening, gardening classes and the popular farmers markets.

The celebrity chefs tapped local resources for their culinary creations directly from the farmers, ranchers and food artisans that participate in the Urban Harvest Farmers Market. (The market is held each Saturday at Westheimer and Buffalo Speedway.) Each of the chef’s courses was paired with white and red wines provided by Doug Skopp of Dionysus Imports.

For the first course, Chef Austin Waiter of Tony’s prepared salmon crudo featuring ruby red grapefruit, celery, and Vallone Olive Oil.

The second course mushroom ceviche, created by Musaafer Chef Mayank Istwal, was the show stopper and the crowd favorite. And well it should have been as the dish, featuring trump mushrooms and mushroom coffee along with coconut, curry leaf oil, red radish with lentil crisp, took several days to prepare.

The third course was Ostia chef Travis McShane‘s gnocchi with corn, delicata squash and pecorino.

Quite at home cooking in his own kitchen, Guard and Grace chef Troy Guard prepared oak grilled Texas Wagyu sirloin with macaire potatoes, confit baby vegetables and charred carrot puree, a filling fourth course.

For the dessert finale, Eunice chef Drake Leonards in partnership with The Baker’s Man owner James Ephraim treated diners to a vanilla bundt cake with pecans, white chocolate and stewed fruit.

There was no need for a late-night Whataburger run after this feast.

PC Seen: Urban Harvest executive director Janna Roberson, Meredith and Fielding Cocke, Marguerite and Chris Johnson, Molly and Duncan Lamme, Lindsay and John Socha, Morgan and Chris Brown, Tiffany and Dennis Hatchett, Mithu and Shammi Malik, Janna and David Webber, Stuart Rosenberg and Jose Ocque.