Houston’s Best Valentine’s Day Restaurants — Great Dining In and Takeout Options

BY // 02.05.21
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Turner's with beautiful flower arrangements and desserts. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Every couple’s favorite “Hallmark holiday” is right around the corner. Whether you’re into celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or both, Houston is full of restaurants that make lovely picks. After all, if you want to get romantic — or non-romantic — you need the proper setting.

This is your guide to Houston’s Best Valentine’s Day restaurants:

1. Brennan’s of Houston

Midtown

3300 Smith Street
Houston, TX 77006  |  Map

 

713-522-9711

Website

Brennan's

Brennan's is a romantic restaurant for Valentine's Day.

Brennan’s is one of the most romantic restaurants in Houston and all lovers should make a pilgrimage there at least once. This Valentine’s Day, the Cajun spot will be offering a special three course menu.

The meal begins with oysters and pearls, includes dishes such as cognac butter basted Maine lobster and crawfish boudin stuffed quail. It ends with a sizeable selection of Southern-inspired desserts.

For this love day, there will be a balloon feature display and live music from the Vincent Gross Jazz Trio. The dinner package is $75 per person and will be available from 5 pm until 9 pm on Valentine’s Day. No online reservations are available so make sure to call 713-522-9711 to secure a table.

2. Guard and Grace

Downtown

Allen Center, 500 Dallas St
Houston, TX 77002  |  Map

 

346-326-0789

Website

Valentine’s Day at Guard and Grace

Dining at the modern restaurant, Guard and Grace makes for an interesting Valentine's Day (Photo by Peter Molick)

Guard & Grace is doing Valentine’s Day right with a special three-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Available from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14, the dinner is $95 per person. It includes the choice of hearty dishes such as lobster pot pie, beef Wellington and tupelo honey cheesecake.

There is also the option to make an overnight weekend of it by adding a stay at The Sam in downtown Houston. The historic hotel is offering a Valentine’s package that comes with a $150 gift card to Guard and Grace. With complimentary shuttle service to and from the renowned steakhouse, a deluxe guest room, and a welcome bottle of champagne, this should make for one memorable combo.

You can get a Valentine’s Day dinner reservation here or book a getaway package, which starts at $259.

3. La Table

1800 Post Oak Blvd
Houston , TX 77056  |  Map

 

713-439-1000

Website

Gateau Marjolaine at La Table

Gateau Marjolaine chocolate cake is on La Table's Valentine's Day menu. (Photo by Shannon O'Hara)

This romantic French restaurant is offering a special prix fixe menu. The four course feast begins with an amuse bouche of salmon caviar, your choice of hors d’oeuvres, and either red snapper of black angus filet for the main course. For dessert, choose between the equally decadent tarte tatin or gâteau marjolaine (a flourless chocolate, hazelnut and almond cake with a coffee anglaise).

The dinner runs $95 per person and will be available from 5 pm until 9:30 pm on Valentine’s Day. La Table will also be offering an a la carte menu both Saturday and Sunday.

However, if you enjoy a more intimate setting, La Table’s Valentine’s Day specials are also available for takeout.

4. Liberty Kitchen

Multiple Locations

4224 San Felipe
Houston , TX 77027  |  Map

 

713-622-1010

Website

Liberty Kitchen’s rooftop patio

Liberty Kitchen's rooftop patio makes for a romantic spot for Valentine's dinner. (Photo by George Paez)

Dine above it all with your loved one and enjoy a four course, wine fueled dinner at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse. The courses will be paired with a different selection of wines each night of Valentine’s weekend. On Saturday, February 13, the four course meal will be paired with choices from Long Shadows Winery and on Sunday, February 14, Chateau Ste. Michelle wines will be the featured.

The meal will include decadent dishes such as king crab with herb butter, whipped Yukon potato and chocolate covered strawberries with vanilla bean chantilly for dessert. 

Seatings are available at 1 pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm on both Saturday and Sunday of Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets to the extravagant meal are $200 per person. Call 713-468-3745 to get reservations.

5. MAD

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite C180
Houston, TX 77027  |  Map

 

281-888-2770

Chic lighting inside MAD (Photo by Julie Soefer)

Dining in MAD's striking dining room this Valentine's Day means indulging in an adventurous menu. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

MAD Houston is known for its unique dining experiences. The striking Spanish restaurant in River Oaks District will be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner perfect for the adventurous foodie couple.

Before the first course begins, there’s an Valentine’s Cocktail Burst Bite. Consider it a fun way to kick off the whimsical night. For the first course, choose between a Valentines salad, steak tartare, tuna tartare, or oysters. The second course brings options of calamari & quail egg, and foie gras among others. The third course includes unique dishes like ‘Fire & Ice’ Wagyu Ribeye (which comes with pepper sorbet) and Iberico Pluma. 

Then, you can cap off the evening with either chocolate mousse or raspberry pavlova for dessert. At $90 per person, MAD aims to elevate a normal Valentine’s dinner with creative gastronomical takes.

6. Musaafer

Galleria

5115 Westheimer Rd , Suite C-3500
Houston, TX 77056  |  Map

 

713-242-8087

Website

Musaafer’s Amsutra

Aamsutra comes with a mango coconut sphere and is on Musaafer's Valentine's menu. (Photo by Raydon Creative)

Musaafer’s Valentine’s Day Kama Sutra-inspired menu is a multi-sensory journey for two. The modern Indian restaurant in The Galleria was inspired by the practice of Kama Sutra for its Valentine’s Day menu so the seven course meal revolves around the mind, body and spirit. 

This aphrodisiac meal consists of courses like the V-Pill, which kicks off the night with an edible capsule full of reduced watermelon juice and a V-spice blend. 

Musaafer will be having two seatings of the full seven course meal on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14, with abbreviated five course options available on Friday and Saturday.

7. Mutiny Wine Room

The Heights

1124 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009  |  Map

 

832-618-1233

Website

Mutiny Wine Room in The Heights ©JennDuncan-3 (1)

Mutiny's beautiful modern space is great for any wine-loving couple. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

A Napa-valley style dinner awaits couples at Mutiny Wine Room this Valentine’s weekend. This Heights restaurant is offering a three course prix-fixe menu that’s accompanied by wine pairings.

At $100 per person, the dinner offers options such as roasted New Zealand lamb loin and poached grass-fed beef tenderloin. With the dinner, love birds will also be served a wine flight for two.

Reservations for the Valentine’s Day meal are required. However, if you’d rather celebrate at home, Mutiny Wine Room also has champagne & dessert takeout.

8. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008  |  Map

 

713-861-8666

Website

The Rainbow Lodge romantic restaurant

Enjoy a romantic game centric Valentine's Day dinner at the Rainbow Lodge.

There’s no better way to kick off a night of celebrating your love than over a glass of sparkling wine with your loved one. Rainbow Lodge knows this and the Heights restaurant starts its three course Valentine’s Day dinner with a glass of vino.

Sip your wine while choosing from first course options such as smoke duck gumbo, seared sea scallops and Taste of the Wild (a tasting of wild game). Choose from entree choices such as rainbow trout with lump crab and pecan brown butter, confit duck leg & foie gras, and South Texas nilgai antelope loin. Chocolatey desserts abound with chocolate espresso ganache tart and chocolate mousse torte, but there are also elevated classics like warm croissant bread pudding and lemon ice box pie.

Costing $89 per person, the sophisticated meal will be available on Sunday, February 14.

9. State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Memorial

947 Gessner, Suite B190
Houston, TX 77024  |  Map

 

832-831-0950

Website

vState Fare’s Red Velvet Valentine’s Day Pancakes

State Fare Kitchen & Bar's Valentine's menu includes Red Velvet Chocolate Strawberry pancakes and a Rose Flight. (Photo by Justin Yoakum)

Like the immortal Leslie Knope, State Fare Kitchen + Bar understands the importance of celebrating your best gals and will be hosting a Galentine’s Brunch and Valentine’s dinner. Both its Memorial City and Sugar Land locations have these fun brunches and dinners all holiday weekend.

Brunch goes from 10 am until 4 pm on both Saturday, Friday 13, and Sunday, February 14. On the menu are Galentine essentials like mimosa carafes, a rosé bubbles flight, and even red velvet pancakes topped with a chocolate covered strawberries.

After celebrating with your gals, you can celebrate your significant other. State Fare’s special love dinner is available from 4 pm until 11 pm on Saturday and from 4 pm to 9 pm on Sunday. Dinner options include a steak & lobster duo and for dessert, a red velvet mason jar with white chocolate mousse.

Reservations for the brunches and dinners are recommended, but not required.

10. The Annie Café & Bar

Galleria

1800 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056  |  Map

 

713-804-1800

Website

Chocolate Cake from The Annie Cafe

Decadent chocolate cake is on The Annie's Valentine's Day menu. (Photo by Kirsten Gilliam)

Indulge in a classic romantic dinner for two at The Annie. The restaurant on Post Oak  Boulevard will be having a three course prix-fixe menu available for both dine-in or takeout. From Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14, The Annie offers the romantic feast for $125 per person. 

Up the romance and surprise your loved one with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers for $155 at the table. Finish off the evening with a complimentary small box of chocolates.

You can order online or by calling 713-804-1800 for curbside pickup or dine-in. Just make sure to order 24 hours in advance for the prix-fixe or 48 hours before if you are ordering the prix-fixe and the flowers.

11. Turner’s

1800 Post Oak Blvd.
Houston, TX 77056  |  Map

 

713-804-1212

Website

Valentine’s Day restaurants flowers at Turner’s

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Turner's with beautiful flower arrangements and desserts. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

Enjoy a romantic evening for two in Turner’s intimate dining room while listening to live music. The dinner is already memorable enough as is but if you want to really surprise your significant other, pre-order a John Friedman flower arrangement for your table for $200. Diners at Ben Berg’s supper club will top off the evening with a complimentary box of chocolates.

Turner’s Valentine’s dinner is available from Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14. Call 713-804-1212 to make a reservation. Make sure to reserve your table at least 48 hours in advance.

12. UB Preserv

Montrose

1609 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77006  |  Map

 

346-406-5923

Website

Galentine’s Brunch at UB Preserv

Galentine's Day at UB Preserv is Parks & Rec themed with JJ's Diner shirts. (Photo by UB Preserv)

Parks & Rec brought many laughs, some of America’s new favorite actors and actresses, and most importantly, Galentine’s Day. UB Preserv is celebrating the should-be-official holiday with a Parks & Rec inspired Galentine’s Brunch on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14.

The brunch will go from 11 am until 3 pm and will feature breakfast and brunch foods. And plenty of Parks references.

You can make a reservation for you and your gal pals online.

13.

 

Chef Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brow

Newlyweds Chef Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown are offering Valentine's Day meal kits. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

A virtual option to celebrate the holiday of love comes from Underbelly Hospitality. The restaurant group is offering meal kit and a cooking class. Newlyweds, renowned Chef Chris Shepherd, and Lindsey Brown, eloped this past winter in New Orleans and celebrated their wedding at Peche, which serves as the inspiration for this class.

For $200, the meal kit comes with all the ingredients for dishes such as smoked tuna dip, crab fingers, hanger steak with salsa verde and key lime pie among others. The kits serve two people.

The class will run from 6 pm until 8 pm and the kit will feature dishes from Peche and Shepherd’s Cook Like A Local cookbook. The kits can be shipped nationwide and you can even add Chris and Lindsey’s favorite wines to your order. Enjoy the drinks and learn to cook something new in the comfort of your home.

You can buy the  Valentine’s Day meal kits here.

14. Yi Peng Thai Dining

Memorial

798 Sorella Ct Ste. 125
Houston, TX 77024  |  Map

 

832-623-7846

Website

For a romantic oasis, Yi Peng’s CityCentre restaurant is full of candles. The authentic Northern Thai offers a three course Valentine’s Day meal.

Begin with your choice of appetizers with options like Goong Ma-Kharm (head-on shrimp tempura with tamarind glaze), Nam Prik Ong (pork and tomato dip with crispy pork chips and veggie medley), among others. For the entree, choose between Pad Thai, Pad Khing (wok-seared ginger scallop with a trio of mushroom and sake soy), and Massaman Nuea (braised beef sirloin with potato, pearl onion and peanuts).

Desserts include The Truffles (homemade chocolate truffles), The Petit Fours (chocolate crème and mixed berry tartlets and Khao Niew Dam (black sticky rice with warm coconut syrup). This decadent three course meal is only $45 per person and will be available from Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14.

 

15. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007  |  Map

 

713-862-1814

Website

BB Butchers restaurant

B&B Butchers' welcoming butcher shop helped it earn a place on the list.

The most romantic steakhouse in Houston certainly is a worthy Valentine’s Day restaurant pick. B&B Butchers offers its $125 Valentine’s prix fixe menu for dining in the restaurant or for takeout.

Like with Ben Berg’s other restaurants, you can order your flowers while you set up your dinner plans. This is truly one stop shopping for a love-filled night.

Get everything you need to know, here.

