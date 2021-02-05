Houston’s Best Valentine’s Day Restaurants — Great Dining In and Takeout Options
A Loving MealBY Gabriela Izquierdo // 02.05.21
Every couple’s favorite “Hallmark holiday” is right around the corner. Whether you’re into celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or both, Houston is full of restaurants that make lovely picks. After all, if you want to get romantic — or non-romantic — you need the proper setting.
This is your guide to Houston’s Best Valentine’s Day restaurants:
1. Brennan’s of Houston
Midtown
3300 Smith Street
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Brennan’s is one of the most romantic restaurants in Houston and all lovers should make a pilgrimage there at least once. This Valentine’s Day, the Cajun spot will be offering a special three course menu.
The meal begins with oysters and pearls, includes dishes such as cognac butter basted Maine lobster and crawfish boudin stuffed quail. It ends with a sizeable selection of Southern-inspired desserts.
For this love day, there will be a balloon feature display and live music from the Vincent Gross Jazz Trio. The dinner package is $75 per person and will be available from 5 pm until 9 pm on Valentine’s Day. No online reservations are available so make sure to call 713-522-9711 to secure a table.
2. Guard and Grace
Downtown
Allen Center, 500 Dallas St
Houston, TX 77002 | Map
Guard & Grace is doing Valentine’s Day right with a special three-course prix-fixe dinner menu. Available from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14, the dinner is $95 per person. It includes the choice of hearty dishes such as lobster pot pie, beef Wellington and tupelo honey cheesecake.
There is also the option to make an overnight weekend of it by adding a stay at The Sam in downtown Houston. The historic hotel is offering a Valentine’s package that comes with a $150 gift card to Guard and Grace. With complimentary shuttle service to and from the renowned steakhouse, a deluxe guest room, and a welcome bottle of champagne, this should make for one memorable combo.
You can get a Valentine’s Day dinner reservation here or book a getaway package, which starts at $259.
3. La Table
1800 Post Oak Blvd
Houston , TX 77056 | Map
This romantic French restaurant is offering a special prix fixe menu. The four course feast begins with an amuse bouche of salmon caviar, your choice of hors d’oeuvres, and either red snapper of black angus filet for the main course. For dessert, choose between the equally decadent tarte tatin or gâteau marjolaine (a flourless chocolate, hazelnut and almond cake with a coffee anglaise).
The dinner runs $95 per person and will be available from 5 pm until 9:30 pm on Valentine’s Day. La Table will also be offering an a la carte menu both Saturday and Sunday.
However, if you enjoy a more intimate setting, La Table’s Valentine’s Day specials are also available for takeout.
4. Liberty Kitchen
Multiple Locations
4224 San Felipe
Houston , TX 77027 | Map
Dine above it all with your loved one and enjoy a four course, wine fueled dinner at Liberty Kitchen Treehouse. The courses will be paired with a different selection of wines each night of Valentine’s weekend. On Saturday, February 13, the four course meal will be paired with choices from Long Shadows Winery and on Sunday, February 14, Chateau Ste. Michelle wines will be the featured.
The meal will include decadent dishes such as king crab with herb butter, whipped Yukon potato and chocolate covered strawberries with vanilla bean chantilly for dessert.
Seatings are available at 1 pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm on both Saturday and Sunday of Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets to the extravagant meal are $200 per person. Call 713-468-3745 to get reservations.
5. MAD
4444 Westheimer Rd Suite C180
Houston, TX 77027 | Map
MAD Houston is known for its unique dining experiences. The striking Spanish restaurant in River Oaks District will be hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner perfect for the adventurous foodie couple.
Before the first course begins, there’s an Valentine’s Cocktail Burst Bite. Consider it a fun way to kick off the whimsical night. For the first course, choose between a Valentines salad, steak tartare, tuna tartare, or oysters. The second course brings options of calamari & quail egg, and foie gras among others. The third course includes unique dishes like ‘Fire & Ice’ Wagyu Ribeye (which comes with pepper sorbet) and Iberico Pluma.
Then, you can cap off the evening with either chocolate mousse or raspberry pavlova for dessert. At $90 per person, MAD aims to elevate a normal Valentine’s dinner with creative gastronomical takes.
6. Musaafer
Galleria
5115 Westheimer Rd , Suite C-3500
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Musaafer’s Valentine’s Day Kama Sutra-inspired menu is a multi-sensory journey for two. The modern Indian restaurant in The Galleria was inspired by the practice of Kama Sutra for its Valentine’s Day menu so the seven course meal revolves around the mind, body and spirit.
This aphrodisiac meal consists of courses like the V-Pill, which kicks off the night with an edible capsule full of reduced watermelon juice and a V-spice blend.
Musaafer will be having two seatings of the full seven course meal on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14, with abbreviated five course options available on Friday and Saturday.
7. Mutiny Wine Room
The Heights
1124 Usener St
Houston, TX 77009 | Map
A Napa-valley style dinner awaits couples at Mutiny Wine Room this Valentine’s weekend. This Heights restaurant is offering a three course prix-fixe menu that’s accompanied by wine pairings.
At $100 per person, the dinner offers options such as roasted New Zealand lamb loin and poached grass-fed beef tenderloin. With the dinner, love birds will also be served a wine flight for two.
Reservations for the Valentine’s Day meal are required. However, if you’d rather celebrate at home, Mutiny Wine Room also has champagne & dessert takeout.
8. Rainbow Lodge
2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008 | Map
There’s no better way to kick off a night of celebrating your love than over a glass of sparkling wine with your loved one. Rainbow Lodge knows this and the Heights restaurant starts its three course Valentine’s Day dinner with a glass of vino.
Sip your wine while choosing from first course options such as smoke duck gumbo, seared sea scallops and Taste of the Wild (a tasting of wild game). Choose from entree choices such as rainbow trout with lump crab and pecan brown butter, confit duck leg & foie gras, and South Texas nilgai antelope loin. Chocolatey desserts abound with chocolate espresso ganache tart and chocolate mousse torte, but there are also elevated classics like warm croissant bread pudding and lemon ice box pie.
Costing $89 per person, the sophisticated meal will be available on Sunday, February 14.
9. State Fare Kitchen & Bar
Memorial
947 Gessner, Suite B190
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
Like the immortal Leslie Knope, State Fare Kitchen + Bar understands the importance of celebrating your best gals and will be hosting a Galentine’s Brunch and Valentine’s dinner. Both its Memorial City and Sugar Land locations have these fun brunches and dinners all holiday weekend.
Brunch goes from 10 am until 4 pm on both Saturday, Friday 13, and Sunday, February 14. On the menu are Galentine essentials like mimosa carafes, a rosé bubbles flight, and even red velvet pancakes topped with a chocolate covered strawberries.
After celebrating with your gals, you can celebrate your significant other. State Fare’s special love dinner is available from 4 pm until 11 pm on Saturday and from 4 pm to 9 pm on Sunday. Dinner options include a steak & lobster duo and for dessert, a red velvet mason jar with white chocolate mousse.
Reservations for the brunches and dinners are recommended, but not required.
10. The Annie Café & Bar
Galleria
1800 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Indulge in a classic romantic dinner for two at The Annie. The restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard will be having a three course prix-fixe menu available for both dine-in or takeout. From Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14, The Annie offers the romantic feast for $125 per person.
Up the romance and surprise your loved one with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers for $155 at the table. Finish off the evening with a complimentary small box of chocolates.
You can order online or by calling 713-804-1800 for curbside pickup or dine-in. Just make sure to order 24 hours in advance for the prix-fixe or 48 hours before if you are ordering the prix-fixe and the flowers.
11. Turner’s
1800 Post Oak Blvd.
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Enjoy a romantic evening for two in Turner’s intimate dining room while listening to live music. The dinner is already memorable enough as is but if you want to really surprise your significant other, pre-order a John Friedman flower arrangement for your table for $200. Diners at Ben Berg’s supper club will top off the evening with a complimentary box of chocolates.
Turner’s Valentine’s dinner is available from Thursday, February 11 through Sunday, February 14. Call 713-804-1212 to make a reservation. Make sure to reserve your table at least 48 hours in advance.
12. UB Preserv
Montrose
1609 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Parks & Rec brought many laughs, some of America’s new favorite actors and actresses, and most importantly, Galentine’s Day. UB Preserv is celebrating the should-be-official holiday with a Parks & Rec inspired Galentine’s Brunch on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14.
The brunch will go from 11 am until 3 pm and will feature breakfast and brunch foods. And plenty of Parks references.
You can make a reservation for you and your gal pals online.
A virtual option to celebrate the holiday of love comes from Underbelly Hospitality. The restaurant group is offering meal kit and a cooking class. Newlyweds, renowned Chef Chris Shepherd, and Lindsey Brown, eloped this past winter in New Orleans and celebrated their wedding at Peche, which serves as the inspiration for this class.
For $200, the meal kit comes with all the ingredients for dishes such as smoked tuna dip, crab fingers, hanger steak with salsa verde and key lime pie among others. The kits serve two people.
The class will run from 6 pm until 8 pm and the kit will feature dishes from Peche and Shepherd’s Cook Like A Local cookbook. The kits can be shipped nationwide and you can even add Chris and Lindsey’s favorite wines to your order. Enjoy the drinks and learn to cook something new in the comfort of your home.
You can buy the Valentine’s Day meal kits here.
14. Yi Peng Thai Dining
Memorial
798 Sorella Ct Ste. 125
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
For a romantic oasis, Yi Peng’s CityCentre restaurant is full of candles. The authentic Northern Thai offers a three course Valentine’s Day meal.
Begin with your choice of appetizers with options like Goong Ma-Kharm (head-on shrimp tempura with tamarind glaze), Nam Prik Ong (pork and tomato dip with crispy pork chips and veggie medley), among others. For the entree, choose between Pad Thai, Pad Khing (wok-seared ginger scallop with a trio of mushroom and sake soy), and Massaman Nuea (braised beef sirloin with potato, pearl onion and peanuts).
Desserts include The Truffles (homemade chocolate truffles), The Petit Fours (chocolate crème and mixed berry tartlets and Khao Niew Dam (black sticky rice with warm coconut syrup). This decadent three course meal is only $45 per person and will be available from Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14.
15. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007 | Map
The most romantic steakhouse in Houston certainly is a worthy Valentine’s Day restaurant pick. B&B Butchers offers its $125 Valentine’s prix fixe menu for dining in the restaurant or for takeout.
Like with Ben Berg’s other restaurants, you can order your flowers while you set up your dinner plans. This is truly one stop shopping for a love-filled night.
Get everything you need to know, here.