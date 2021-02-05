Houston’s Best Valentine’s Day Restaurants — Great Dining In and Takeout Options

Brennan’s is one of the most romantic restaurants in Houston and all lovers should make a pilgrimage there at least once. This Valentine’s Day, the Cajun spot will be offering a special three course menu.

The meal begins with oysters and pearls, includes dishes such as cognac butter basted Maine lobster and crawfish boudin stuffed quail. It ends with a sizeable selection of Southern-inspired desserts.

For this love day, there will be a balloon feature display and live music from the Vincent Gross Jazz Trio. The dinner package is $75 per person and will be available from 5 pm until 9 pm on Valentine’s Day. No online reservations are available so make sure to call 713-522-9711 to secure a table.