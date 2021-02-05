Fort Worth’s Sundance Square Gets a Colorful New Store — Check Out Estelle Colored Glass

A new vintage-inspired glassware store, Estelle Colored Glass, just arrived in Fort Worth’s Sundance Square. The bold showroom, located at 112 East 4th Street, is now open by appointment only.

Named for founder Stephanie Summerson Hall’s grandmother Estelle, this is a luxury haven of hand-blown colored glass cake stands and stemware crafted in a mix of jewel tones and soft pastels.

The Estelle Colored Glass collection is comprised of original commissioned pieces made by glass artisans in Poland at a glass making company with a rich 100-year-plus history. The pieces in the line are touted as “jewels for your table.”

Grandmother Estelle, also known as “Big Mama,” loved antiquing and had a special day of the week where she visited her favorite shops looking for new treasures in small South Carolina towns. The treasure hunts are where Hall first discovered her love for colored glass.

There is a certain throwback appeal to colored glass. From cobalt and cranberry glass to the pastel tones of Depression era glass, it adds a nostalgic touch to serveware and punches up ordinary tablescapes.

The line includes modern interpretations of classic champagne coupes, cake stands, square decanters, rocks glasses and both stemless and stemmed wine glasses. The rainbow of colors include royal and cobalt blue, red, forest, mint and emerald green, yellow, rose, amber smoke, blush pink and lavender. Pieces can be purchased in single tone sets, or mixed and matched to your hearts content.

Though the Estelle Colored Glass Collection is carried at many fine specialty stores throughout the country, this is the first stand alone showroom for the brand. And it is intended to be just that, a showroom.

Once you’ve picked your purchase it will not be bagged up and sent home with you. Instead, your order will be shipped directly to your door. This cuts down on the need and expense of stocking inventory on site, but still gives shoppers the chance to touch and feel the merch prior to purchase.

You can peruse the collection online at estellecoloredglass.com or in person by booking a private showroom appointment at estelle@sundancesquare.com.