hudson house beverly hills
burger and martini at Hudson House.
hunter pond at hudson house beverly hills
drake’s dallas
24 layer cake at Drake’s Hollywood
drake’s west hollywood – jenna fredde muralist
01
06

A sneak peek of what's to come to Houston. The interior of Hudson House in Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

02
06

“The (Hudson House) cheeseburger is what exploded the concept,” Pond says. “We utilize a special bakery for the white-seeded brioche bun. But it’s a combination of the softness of the bun, the meat-to-cheese-to-bread ratio, and our Hudson sauce made with a few signature spices that make it great.” (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

03
06

Vandelay Hospitality founder Hunter Pond strikes a pose at Hudson House Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

04
06

Inside Drake's Hollywood in Dallas. It's interiors were created by a collaboration between Foxcroft Studio and Vandelay Hospitality. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

05
06

JoJo's strawberry 24 layer cake is $24 a slice at the upcoming Drake's Hollywood in the Montrose. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

06
06

The murals at Drake's were inspired by those at Graydon Carter's celebrity NYC eatery, Waverly Inn. Here the Dallas caricatures were painted by Jenna Fredde. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

hudson house beverly hills
burger and martini at Hudson House.
hunter pond at hudson house beverly hills
drake’s dallas
24 layer cake at Drake’s Hollywood
drake’s west hollywood – jenna fredde muralist
Restaurants / Openings

Houston’s Own Hudson House Is Set to Shake Up the River Oaks Scene — And Another New Vandelay Restaurant Won’t Be Far Behind

Popular High-End Dallas Group Jumps Into the Bayou City — Again

BY // 09.12.23
A sneak peek of what's to come to Houston. The interior of Hudson House in Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
“The (Hudson House) cheeseburger is what exploded the concept,” Pond says. “We utilize a special bakery for the white-seeded brioche bun. But it’s a combination of the softness of the bun, the meat-to-cheese-to-bread ratio, and our Hudson sauce made with a few signature spices that make it great.” (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
Vandelay Hospitality founder Hunter Pond strikes a pose at Hudson House Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
Inside Drake's Hollywood in Dallas. It's interiors were created by a collaboration between Foxcroft Studio and Vandelay Hospitality. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
JoJo's strawberry 24 layer cake is $24 a slice at the upcoming Drake's Hollywood in the Montrose. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
The murals at Drake's were inspired by those at Graydon Carter's celebrity NYC eatery, Waverly Inn. Here the Dallas caricatures were painted by Jenna Fredde. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
1
6

A sneak peek of what's to come to Houston. The interior of Hudson House in Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

2
6

“The (Hudson House) cheeseburger is what exploded the concept,” Pond says. “We utilize a special bakery for the white-seeded brioche bun. But it’s a combination of the softness of the bun, the meat-to-cheese-to-bread ratio, and our Hudson sauce made with a few signature spices that make it great.” (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

3
6

Vandelay Hospitality founder Hunter Pond strikes a pose at Hudson House Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

4
6

Inside Drake's Hollywood in Dallas. It's interiors were created by a collaboration between Foxcroft Studio and Vandelay Hospitality. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

5
6

JoJo's strawberry 24 layer cake is $24 a slice at the upcoming Drake's Hollywood in the Montrose. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

6
6

The murals at Drake's were inspired by those at Graydon Carter's celebrity NYC eatery, Waverly Inn. Here the Dallas caricatures were painted by Jenna Fredde. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

It’s been a painstaking two years in the making. Construction delays — care of a change of ownership at River Oaks Shopping Center and plans for an aesthetic revamp of its façade — left Hudson House simmering on the back burner. But its Dallas parent company Vandelay Hospitality Group (which is responsible for Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Brentwood, Anchor Sushi Bar, D.L. Mack’s and others), reveals that Houston’s own Hudson House will finally swing open its doors, next door to the always buzzy, always packed Brasserie 19 restaurant, in a matter weeks.

This will be the seventh Hudson House overall for Vandelay.

If that cheeky corporate moniker sounds familiar, you must be a Seinfeld fan. Vandelay founders Hunter Pond and Kyle Brooks, former college roommates, watched the sitcom, which featured a Vandelay Industries, religiously for years. Their Texas homegrown group now boasts 10 different restaurants in Dallas, with one outpost in Beverly Hills (Hudson House) and one in West Hollywood (Drake’s Hollywood).

Hudson House is Vandelay’s first full-service restaurant in Houston’s River Oaks area. And it won’t be their last. But more on that later.

The Dallas restaurant group’s initial entry into the Houston market several years ago was the fast-casual East Hampton Sandwich Company, but that didn’t go quite as planned. COVID and takeout services such as Uber Eats and Favor cut deep into their bottom line. Not to mention having a 3,000-square-foot location (one of three Houston East Hamptons at the time) in one of the priciest retail enclaves in the city in River Oaks District. Lessons were learned and changes subsequently made as Vandelay temporarily exited Houston.

Undeterred, Vandelay has turned the proverbial page. Speaking to Vandelay Hospitality CEO Hunter Pond, I ask how Houston’s Hudson House will differ from the Dallas version.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON
  • De Beers September 2023 HOUSTON

“For one, we spent more money,” he says. “This is a Northeastern-inspired restaurant with a nautical vibe. I always like to say Ralph Lauren is a huge inspiration for us. This place is like Hillstone meets a Ralph Lauren store.”

That means tastefully decorated with wood-paneled walls, blue-and-white Chinese-style ginger-jar lamps and cozy banquettes in a rich nautical navy blue. The decor is a collaboration between Vandelay’s in-house design team and Dallas-based firm Foxcroft Studio.

Hudson House is billed as an American grill that serves timeless American food. The menu — which is identical at lunch and dinner — has a check average of $35 per person.

“The cheeseburger is what exploded the concept,” Pond says. “We utilize a special bakery for the white-seeded brioche bun. But it’s a combination of the softness of the bun, the meat-to-cheese-to-bread ratio and our Hudson sauce made with a few signature spices that make it great.”

burger and martini at Hudson House. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)
“The (Hudson House) cheeseburger is what exploded the concept,” Pond says. “We utilize a special bakery for the white-seeded brioche bun. But it’s a combination of the softness of the bun, the meat-to-cheese-to-bread ratio, and our Hudson sauce made with a few signature spices that make it great.” (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

There’s also a raw bar with an oyster-shucking station and a menu groaning with salads, sandwiches and entrees such as maple-planked salmon, French chicken, pan-seared red fish and steak frites. A popular happy hour brings Hudson House’s signature chilly martinis — billed (and even trademarked) as “the world’s coldest martini.”

Whether you like yours with gin, vodka, or otherwise,” Pond says. “We sell a lot of martinis. And they are all going to be the world’s coldest. First, we chill the glass, shake them extra-long. . . We even replace your chilled glass with another chilled glass if you’re halfway through your martini.”

Vandelay is only getting started with this new Hudson House, though.

Its Drake’s Hollywood, arguably Vandelay’s most high-profile restaurant, is set to open later this year in the former Montrose home of the original Georgia James steakhouse on Westheimer Road. With a weeks-long waits for a table not uncommon at both the Dallas and Beverly Hills Drake’s Hollywood restaurants, we’re guessing you can expect a similar buzz for Houston’s own. Vandelay purchased the building a year ago and has been retooling the 8,500-square-foot space ever since.

Drake’s Hollywood’s See and Be Seen Allure

Having visited the Dallas Drake’s, I can attest to its very see-and-be-seen nature, where tables clustered close together under the glow of flattering light foster a jovial party atmosphere of table hopping and delicious people watching. In terms of inspiration, Pond admits there is a direct through line from the decor at Drake’s Hollywood to Graydon Carter’s famed celebrity haunts Waverly Inn and Monkey Bar revamp in New York. At Monkey Bar, signature caricature murals adorn the walls (care of artist Edward Sorel).

Drake’s has replicated the caricature theme in size and scale at its three restaurant locations — albeit not by Sorel.

“I wanted more of an LA party vibe in the environment of a timeless New York scene,” Pond says. “The combination of the two inspired our concept.”

hunter pond at hudson house beverly hills
Vandelay Hospitality founder Hunter Pond strikes a pose at Hudson House Beverly Hills. (Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality)

Drake’s Hollywood is open for dinner only. The food leans heavily on approachable Italian American dishes such as pastas, white fish piccata, veal meatballs, snow-crab scampi and four varieties of pizza. There are a few chilled noshes too, such as hamachi crudo and pressed toro roll, as well as a nod to Asian-inspired king crab Rangoon and truffle-scented fried rice.

Vandelay Hospitality restaurants are not chef-driven by design (James Douglas is the group’s culinary officer).

“We will never try to be something we are not,” Pond says. “Even though the moniker of ‘chain’ might be negative in nature, I take pride in the fact that we’ve built something that is cool and calculable.” What sets the Vandelay restaurants apart, in Pond’s estimation, is service.

“In the Dallas market, we’re pretty well known for our service,” he says. “It’s a very custom situation. A lot of our senior leaders come from Hillstone, but we are a very different organization from Hillstone, although a lot of their training ethos has been carried forward into what we do.

“It’s methodical and unique. It sounds contrived, but that’s how I would describe it.”

Drake’s Hollywood will be opening at 1100 Westheimer Road. Hudson House can be found in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1964 W. Gray Street.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
3028 Maxroy Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3028 Maxroy Street
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3028 Maxroy Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
16323 Bontura Street
Coles Crossing, Cypress
FOR SALE

16323 Bontura Street
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16323 Bontura Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
10010 Doliver Drive
Briargrove Park | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

10010 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10010 Doliver Drive
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
2824 Austin Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2824 Austin Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2824 Austin Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X