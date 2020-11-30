DAVID CHANG, JIMMY KIMMEL
DAVID CHANG
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd photographed in November
01
03

Chef David Chang, with Jimmy Kimmel, is on the hot seat at 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. (Photography: ABC/John Fleenor)

02
03

David Chang guesses correctly on 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire' and wins $1 million for Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation. (ABC/John Fleenor)

03
03

Lindsey Brown & fiancé Chef Chris Shepherd (Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)

DAVID CHANG, JIMMY KIMMEL
DAVID CHANG
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd photographed in November
Restaurants

Jimmy Kimmel Presents $1 Million Check to Celebrity Chef, But Chris Shepherd’s Vital Nonprofit is the Real Big Winner

Houston-Hatched Southern Smoke Gets a Who Wants To Be a Millionaire Moment

BY // 11.30.20
Chef David Chang, with Jimmy Kimmel, is on the hot seat at 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. (Photography: ABC/John Fleenor)
David Chang guesses correctly on 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire' and wins $1 million for Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation. (ABC/John Fleenor)
Lindsey Brown & fiancé Chef Chris Shepherd (Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)
1
3

Chef David Chang, with Jimmy Kimmel, is on the hot seat at 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. (Photography: ABC/John Fleenor)

2
3

David Chang guesses correctly on 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire' and wins $1 million for Houston-based Southern Smoke Foundation. (ABC/John Fleenor)

3
3

Lindsey Brown & fiancé Chef Chris Shepherd (Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)

The cheers erupted across Hay Merchant Sunday night when New York chef David Chang correctly answered the final question on ABC’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, thus winning $1 million that he had pledged to Houston chef Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke Foundation.

Shepherd and his fiancee Lindsey Brown hosted a socially-distanced watch party at the Montrose haunt where an excited celebration ensued when Kimmel advised Chang that indeed Benjamin Harrison was the first president to have electricity in the White House.

The founder of the Momofuku empire, author and television personality made history that evening as the first celebrity to win the big prize.

The $1 million is a windfall for the foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund that is helping hospitality workers whose jobs have been upended by COVID-19. With typical Southern Smoke grants at $2,000 each, the prize potentially provides financial relief to 500 individuals in crisis. This the second million dollar contribution made to the foundation since the coronavirus pandemic closed restaurants and bars across the nation last March.

“I’m so honored that Dave chose Southern Smoke as his charity,” Shepherd says in a statement. “Now, more than ever, with indoor dining shut down in many parts of the country and temperatures dropping and prohibiting outdoor dining, food and beverage industry employees are desperate. These funds will help so many people.”

Chang and Shepherd nourished their friendship when Chang participated in the Houston chef’s first Southern Smoke fundraiser in 2017.  He has since been a fan of the aid that the foundation provides to hospitality workers across the country. So it was a natural for him to choose the foundation as his recipient.

Shop Jewelry

Swipe
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck
  • Uptown Diamond NOVEMBER Card Deck

“The real issue isn’t about me or restaurants but the people who work the restaurants and the fact that they don’t have a safety net,” Chang said in an interview with USA Today. “Unfortunately, a lot of the assistance is being bogged down by politics. We need to be helping the people in need.”

The foundation resources continue to grow as the Houston Lexus Dealers Association is contributing a 2021 Lexus IS, valued at $45,000, for the Southern Smoke ALL IN Luxury Vehicle Raffle. The $100 tickets are available here. The winner will be announced on January 1.

Since its founding in 2017, Southern Smoke has provided close to $6 million to hospitality workers in distress. Chang’s $1 million gift will surge that total to just shy of $7 million.

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place

Featured Properties

Swipe
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X