Five New Dallas Restaurants and Bars to Try This Holiday Season

‘Tis the season for new British pubs, slider havens, and several holiday-themed pop-up bars. Happy drinking and eating! But also, wear a mask when you’re not.

St. Henry Winter Wonderland Pop-Up

2301 N. Akard Street (at The Henry)

The Henry has transformed its upstairs rooftop bar into a winter wonderland for the holiday season. New pop-up bar, St. Henry, is open every night and weekend for themed cocktails and food surrounded by festive decor. First off, there are 12 winter cocktails including Nog on The Rooftop (spiked eggnog), a peppermint schnapps named Junior & Mrs. Mint, and a rum-based Nuttier Than a Fruitcake with fig and chestnut flavors. For food, there will be seasonal items like butternut squash toast, warm croissant bread pudding, and a whole baked brie on the menu. Reservations are recommended.

New British pub Harwood Arms is set to open on December 7. (Photo by Robert Underwood IV)

Harwood Arms (Opening December 7)

2850 N. Harwood Street

The newest addition to the Harwood District‘s ever-expanding restaurant portfolio is a British-inspired pub led by chef Ryan York. Harwood Arms will feature 4,000 square feet of space with social distanced seating, as well as an outdoor patio. Featured menu items will include classic British dishes like fish and chips, beer and cheddar soup, and Guinness-braised short rib. For cocktails, you can expect Irish coffee, a Jameson-based drink with walnut liqueur and salt and pepper syrup called The Edward Longshanks, and a concoction named The Departed with cranberry gin, St. Germain, vermouth, and orange bitters.

Harwood Arms will be open for dinner seven days a week until 2 am, with weekend brunch coming soon.

Son of a Butcher will open its second location in Lower Greenville on December 14. (Courtesy)

Son of a Butcher (Opening December 14)

2026 Greenville Avenue

Opening in the former Melios Bros house on Greenville Avenue, this slider haven debuted its first location in Plano’s Legacy Hall. This first stand-alone location will offer a nostalgic burger slider bar with sliders, fries, and milkshakes. Sliders range from Texas wagyu-style such as The Classic, burnt ends, and Southwest as well as veggie falafel, chicken, and sausage options. And a must-try is the cookie butter shake topped with caramel and whipped cream.

Miracle Bar is popping up in Lower Greenville this holiday season. (Photo by Melissa Hom)

Miracle Pop-Up

2010B Greenville Avenue (at former Gung Ho space)

Miracle is back in Dallas this year — this time in the former Gung Ho space in Lower Greenville. A larger space than in previous years (it was at Deep Ellum’s HIDE the past two), the pop-up bar will be featuring over-the-top decorations and 10 Christmas-themed cocktails until December 31. The spot includes multiple themed rooms including scenes from The Grinch, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Christmas in New York City. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome from Monday through Thursday from 4 pm to midnight, Friday starting at 3 pm, and weekends from noon to midnight.

Sippin Santa has popped up at new bar, Royal 38, this season.

Sippin’ Santa Pop-Up

2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 210 (at Royal 38)

This tropical-themed holiday pop-up bar has also popped up at newly opened Royal 38 at The Union. Open until December 31, join Santa on vacation and enjoy craft cocktails by mixologist Jeffrey “Beachbum” Berry. Cocktail options include a warm Brah Humbug scotch and mulled wine mixture, the Endless Summer Swizzle with rum, nutmeg, and lime flavors, and the Blitzen Bowl for two with two kinds of rum.