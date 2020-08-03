Kata Robata chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Top Houston Sushi Restaurant to Put On a Sake Dinner Like No Other, Zooming Participants to Japan and Back

Kata Robata Gets Creative During the Coronavirus Pandemic

BY // 08.03.20
Consider this is one of the most creative dinners of the COVID-19 era — a Zoom affair that stretches from the kitchen of Kata Robata to Yamaguchi, Japan, and the Dassai sake brewery. Rounding out the dinner table will be Dassai president Kazuhiro Sakurai; Bradley Bailey, curator of Asian Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and Kata Robata chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi and assistant general manager Emmanuelle Massicot.

While participants dine at home on the omakase/bento box dinner and tune in on Zoom on August 20, the headliners mentioned above will lead the conversation on Japanese food, drink and art.

The dinner menu — hot and cold dishes, sushi and sashimi in custom wood packing — will be paired with three 300 mL bottles of  Dassai sake for a special tasting. This is Kata Robata’s description of the three sakes:

Dassai 23: The rice milling of 23 percent is the highest milling of all commercial sake and is said to have a gorgeous aroma of melons and peaches and a long, elegant finish.

Dassai 39: With its rice milling of 39 percent, it is a second best quality (after DASSAI 23). It has smooth and mellow taste with refreshing finish.

Dassai 45 Nigori: Flavor and aroma are both lively and refreshing with expert balance between sweetness and dryness.

Sakurai will lead diners through the tasting, joined by Chef Hori, himself a certified sake specialist.

“We prefer to host special dinners and tastings in our dining room so we can interact and feed guests in person,”  Chef Hori said in a statement. “However, a virtual dinner and tasting like this gives us the opportunity to truly go global. We can visit Japan and dine in Houston at the same time, while participating in a conversation with leaders in Japanese art, drink and food. I can’t wait.”

The tariff is $200 per person with food and sake available for pickup at Kata Robata between 5 and 6 pm on August 20. Those interested can purchase tickets by contacting emu.kata.robata@gmail.com.

