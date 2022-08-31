Buzzy Dallas Chocolate Shop Moves Into Houston — Kate Weiser Is Bringing Her Wonders to River Oaks District

Hand-painted hearts from Kate Weiser Chocolate are one example of the Valentine's Day bonbons that will be offered at the Dallas-based chocolatièrs pop-up shop in River Oaks District.

Move over luxe Araya Chocolates and Cacao & Cardamom. A chichi Dallas chocolatier is coming to Houston’s River Oaks District in October, bringing her own brand of hand-painted gourmet chocolates, a preserve of seasonal delights and what promises to be the craziest bonbon shop on the planet. Get ready for Kate Weiser Chocolate.

The Dallas fave with taste-tempting storefronts in Dallas and Fort Worth has been inspired by the Bayou City’s standing as Kate Weiser’s largest online customer base. Hence, the new River Oaks District pop-up store, which is initially slated for a six month run.

Beyond the creative shapes and flavors typical of opulent chocolate shops, Kate Weiser distinguishes her eponymous brand from others by offering wildly creative seasonal treats, which are headlined by Carl the Snowman. The 3.5 inch by 6 inch dark chocolate character is filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows that melt into a delicious chocolate drink when combined in a cooking pan with hot milk.

About the River Oaks District pop-up. It is being designed by the wildly creative wvvy studio, which is also Dallas based. The team is known for the Kinder Bueno Sweeteasy experience and Dallas’ wacky Sweet Tooth Hotel 1955. When the doors open, customers can not only pick up a favorite treat but will also be able to snap photos in what promises to be “highly-Instagrammable surroundings.”

“We’re so excited to have a gorgeously designed physical presence in Houston, and we can’t wait to share this space with our customers,” Weiser says in a statement. “Whether you need the perfect holiday gift or just want a special treat for yourself, we’ve really dialed up the fun this time around.”

Houston’s Own Kate Weiser Shop

The Houston Kate Weiser shop will daily feature a variety of the hand-painted bonbons that resemble glistening gem stones, artisan candy bars and chocolate molded figures. During the holidays, the collection ramps up. For example, the Halloween offerings will include chocolate pumpkins and skulls. Carl the Snowman and chocolate ornaments enhance the selection throughout the winter holidays. For Valentine’s Day, hand-painted chocolate hearts, lips and other fun items will be on the menu.

