Storied Houston Hotel Mansion to Roll Out a Classy New Restaurant and Bar Linked to Montrose High-Rise Project

La Colombe d'Or Hotel & Residences brings the old and the brand new together in Montrose.

Al fresco dining at the refreshed La Colombe d'Or Hotel, reopening winter 2021 in the heart of Montrose and the Houston Museum District. (Rendering courtesy of Munoz + Albin Architecture & Planning)

La Colombe d'Or Residences & Hotel will be served by new restaurant Tonight & Tomorrow in the historic La Colombe d'Or mansion. (Rendering courtesy of Munoz + Albin Architecture & Planning)

The Bar at La Colombe d'Or Residences & Hotel will offer a romantic atmosphere in the historic building in the heart of Montrose.

As the finishing touches are being put in place at La Colombe d’Or Hotel & Residences, the Steve Zimmerman family, which partnered with Hines on the 34-story high-rise project in Montrose, is revealing the hospitality side of the development that focuses on the circa 1923 mansion from which the Houston project gets its name.

Since purchasing the historic Fondren mansion in 1979, attorney/developer Steve Zimmerman has dabbled in the hospitality industry, transforming the grand residence on Montrose Boulevard into a hotel and restaurant that through the decades gained positive notoriety for its French cuisine and its iconic guest rooms carved from the original, expansive bedrooms in the mansion.

All has been quiet in the restaurant and bar since the Hines project began some three years ago. On Thursday, Dan Zimmerman, president of the family’s NewForm Real Estate, revealed that plans have been solidified for return of the La Colombe d’Or as a popular restaurant and watering hole.

Get ready for the newly-named Tonight & Tomorrow restaurant (which is expected to open late this year or early next) and The Bar.

Lunch and dinner service at Tonight & Tomorrow restaurant will be in the hands of executive chef Jonathan Wicks, who promises a menu of “modern Houston cuisine by showcasing seasonal ingredients from local and regional farms.” Housed in the original mansion, the kitchen and bar will provide service for all three hotel room types at La Colombe d’Or including The Mansion, The Tower and The Bungalows. Likewise, apartment residents in the new high-rise luxury tower will have access to both the restaurant and bar.

The Bar, with access to the property’s intriguing outdoor seating options, is no longer a tiny corner off of the lobby but rather an extension of the hotel’s living room. As with European properties, the bar will offer light fare and coffee in the mornings.

“La Colombe d’Or Hotel has served as a refined culinary and cocktail destination for guests and locals of the city of Houston for nearly four decades,” Dan Zimmerman, president of NewForm Real Estate, says in a statement. “With hotel renovations nearing completion later this winter, we are excited to bring a new food and beverage program to life that reflects the energy of our neighborhood and our new hospitality experience.”

