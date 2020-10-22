Houston’s Most Glamorous Designer Creates a Swank Salon Like No Other for Zadok Jewelers

Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

Glamorous designer Nina Magon, who has been embedding her brand on some of the classiest interiors in Houston and beyond since launching her Contour Interior Design firm in 2008, is creating a unique space within Zadok Master Jewelers’ two-story emporium in the family’s mixed-use development going up on Post Oak Boulevard. When the project opens in early 2021, the salon is expected to bring a new experience for clients of the high-jewelry firm.

Ensconced above the 26,000 square foot Zadok showroom in Post Oak Place, The Nina Magon Lounge will not only serve as a luxe cocoon for Zadok customers but will also function as a special events hub where the jeweler can entertain customers with happenings such as a VIP dinner with Audemars Piguet or a trunk show lunch to celebrate the latest fashion from Pomellato.

In addition, Magon and her team will adapt the space as an extension of her studio’s office, where she and staff can meet with current and prospective clients. It will double as something of a showroom for Contour Interior Designs’ lifestyle collection that includes bespoke furniture, wall coverages, tables, rugs, lighting and more.

A bonus for Zadok customers, the luxe multi-use space will occasionally be available for use by Zadok devotees for private parties for as many as 50 guests.

“With The Nina Magon Lounge, I hope to continue to elevate Houston to the forefront of luxury-focused and sophisticated design,” Magon says in a statement. “This concept is monochromatic in terms of its color palate and is being brought to life in various shades of green, colors that represent growth, freshness and the feathers of the peacock – the symbol of the NM Lifestyle brand.”

Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.

It’s an exciting time for the Zadok family as completion of their 112,000 square foot development moves forward on the masterpiece designed by renowned architect Michael Hsu of Austin. The expanded space from Zadok’s current 12,000 square foot boutique just down the street on Post Oak Boulevard will allow even greater display for the family firm’s coveted collection of Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Bulgari and so many more.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Nina Magon, whose evocative and refined design is one that lends itself to the type of daring and haute-couture aesthetic that we were searching for to enhance our new showroom,” Jonathan Zadok, partner at Zadok Master Jewelers says in a statement. “Through the design, we ultimately want to conjure notions of urban sophistication and southern hospitality in all of the vendors and customers who wish to use the space in any number of different ways.”