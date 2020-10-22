Houston’s Most Glamorous Designer Creates a Swank Salon Like No Other for Zadok Jewelers

PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Rendering of The Nina Magon Long above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
zadok mixed-use development 1801 Post Oak Blvd
Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Post Oak Place (2)
01
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

02
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

03
10

The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

04
10

Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.

05
10

Zadok Master Jewelers founders Helene & Dror Zadok are looking forward to opening of their Post Oak Place in early 2021.

06
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

07
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

08
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

09
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

10
10

Austin-based Uchiko signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

Rendering of The Nina Magon Long above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
zadok mixed-use development 1801 Post Oak Blvd
Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Post Oak Place (2)
Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Most Glamorous Designer Creates a Swank Salon Like No Other for Zadok Jewelers

Your Sneak Peek at Nina Magon's True Luxury Cocoon

BY // 10.22.20
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.
Zadok Master Jewelers founders Helene & Dror Zadok are looking forward to opening of their Post Oak Place in early 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
Austin-based Uchiko signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)
1
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

2
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Lounge above Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

3
10

The mixed-use development Post Oak Place on Post Oak Boulevard will be anchored by Zadok Master Jewelers. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

4
10

Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.

5
10

Zadok Master Jewelers founders Helene & Dror Zadok are looking forward to opening of their Post Oak Place in early 2021.

6
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

7
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

8
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

9
10

Rendering of The Nina Magon Loungeabove Zadok Master Jewelers in Post Oak Place, expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

10
10

Austin-based Uchiko signed on at Post Oak Place with opening expected in 2021. (Rendering courtesy of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture)

Glamorous designer Nina Magon, who has been embedding her brand on some of the classiest interiors in Houston and beyond since launching her Contour Interior Design firm in 2008, is creating a unique space within Zadok Master Jewelers’ two-story emporium in the family’s mixed-use development going up on Post Oak Boulevard. When the project opens in early 2021, the salon is expected to bring a new experience for clients of the high-jewelry firm.

Ensconced above the 26,000 square foot Zadok showroom in Post Oak Place, The Nina Magon Lounge will not only serve as a luxe cocoon for Zadok customers but will also function as a special events hub where the jeweler can entertain customers with happenings such as a  VIP dinner with Audemars Piguet or a trunk show lunch to celebrate the latest fashion from Pomellato.

In addition, Magon and her team will adapt the space as an extension of her studio’s office, where she and staff can meet with current and prospective clients. It will double as something of a showroom for Contour Interior Designs’ lifestyle collection that includes bespoke furniture, wall coverages, tables, rugs, lighting and more.

A bonus for Zadok customers, the luxe multi-use space will occasionally be available for use by Zadok devotees for private parties for as many as 50 guests.

“With The Nina Magon Lounge, I hope to continue to elevate Houston to the forefront of luxury-focused and sophisticated design,” Magon says in a statement. “This concept is monochromatic in terms of its color palate and is being brought to life in various shades of green, colors that represent growth, freshness and the feathers of the peacock – the symbol of the NM Lifestyle brand.”

Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.
Founder and lead designer of Contour Interior Design Nina Magon is creating The Nina Magon Lounge as part of Zadok Master Jewelers.

It’s an exciting time for the Zadok family as completion of their 112,000 square foot development moves forward on the masterpiece designed by renowned architect Michael Hsu of Austin. The expanded space from Zadok’s current 12,000 square foot boutique just down the street on Post Oak Boulevard will allow even greater display for the family firm’s coveted collection of Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Bulgari and so many more.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

“It has been a pleasure to work with Nina Magon, whose evocative and refined design is one that lends itself to the type of daring and haute-couture aesthetic that we were searching for to enhance our new showroom,”  Jonathan Zadok, partner at Zadok Master Jewelers says in a statement. “Through the design, we ultimately want to conjure notions of urban sophistication and southern hospitality in all of the vendors and customers who wish to use the space in any number of different ways.”

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X