Montrose’s Swankiest New Bar and Restaurant is a Reimagined La Colombe d’Or Dream

Bar No. 3 in La Colombe d'Or is posh and sophisticated, a sure draw for Montrose area cognoscenti and beyond. (Photo courtesy of La Colombe d'Or)

The library at Bar No. 3 in La Colombe d'Or is an inviting perch for cocktails or morning coffee service. (Photo courtesy of La Colombe d'Or)

The full service restaurant Tonight & Tomorrow and Bar No. 3 are now open at La Colombe d'Or, the 100-year-old mansion on Montrose Boulevard. (Photo courtesy of La Colombe d'Or)

Even at first glance, we were ready to settle in on one of the plush velvet sofas in the library section of Bar No. 3 in the historic Mansion at La Colombe d’Or, the newly refurbished hotel on Montrose Boulevard that’s connected to the brand new Hines high-rise. That was a preview.

Now, we can in fact claim our perch before the library fireplace or roost on one of the bar stools in the swell pub as the bar and the hotel’s restaurant Tonight & Tomorrow have both officially opened.

The Zimmerman family began service in both on Monday. The bar is hands down the poshest and most sophisticated watering hole in the Montrose neighborhood. But don’t plan on moseying over unannounced. Reservations are required for both the bar and restaurant. An OpenTable reservation is the key to entry.

The character of the 100-year-old mansion has been honored in the hands of Rottet Studio as the firm succeeded in investing Tonight & Tomorrow and Bar No. 3 with both historic reminders and modern aesthetics.

“La Colombe d’Or has been a culinary and cocktail destination for our city for over four decades,” Dan Zimmerman, principal of La Colombe d’Or, says in a statement. “We are very excited to introduce Tonight & Tomorrow and Bar No.3 in our newly redesigned hotel spaces that reflect the energy of our neighborhood and our new hospitality experience.”

Bartender Lynn Miano

Serving the public as well as the five second-floor suites in the mansion and 18 suites in The Residences at La Colombe d’Or, the restaurant offers breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner with Chef Jonathan Wicks at the helm. With previous stints as executive chef at Hotel ZaZa and with InterContinental Hotels, Wicks has been working on the menu with the Zimmerman family for seven months.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

A release describes the menu as “celebrating modern European cuisine with Southern influences. . . a collection of fresh twists on classic dishes, featuring dinner plates that range from crab ravigote and bucatini to a red snapper served on vermicelli and a lamb rack.” The menu description includes the requisite mentions of seasonal and locally-sourced. These dishes and more can be savored not only in the dining room but also on an expansive patio tucked at the back of the mansion.

Bar No. 3 not only offers a full round of adult beverages but also a selection of small plates served from 11 am to 11 pm. Prior to those hours, the bar will offer a morning coffee service. If it’s a beautiful day or evening, guests can sip their gin and tonics on the front porch of the mansion or in the fashionable outdoor living room which features a fireplace.

“Tonight & Tomorrow and Bar No.3 will become iconic destinations for not only guests of our hotel but locals living in Montrose and surrounding neighborhoods,” Zimmerman added. “The culinary and beverage teams bring a tremendous amount of creativity and experience to La Colombe d’Or and have put together a program that brings exciting new flavors to our city.”