Houston’s Top Chefs Battle in a Lavish Caviar Contest at The Astorian — See Who Won and Wowed

Kilos of caviar courtesy of DR Delicacy at the core of the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

Chefs Luis Roger of MAD/BCN, David Cordua of The Lymbar at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

Diners certainly enjoyed the tasting at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

One should never be disappointed in a night of voting on caviar-laced dishes prepared by some of the Houston’s most notable chefs. Unless your are moi, allergic to all things sesame. (I know. It’s bizarre.) And sesame was one of the ingredients in winning Amrina chef Jassi Bindra’s apparently scrumptious concoction.

The sellout throng of more than 300 swooping into The Astorian voted Bindra’s caviar crisp with yellowfin tuna, avocado and Granny Smith apple, plus a touch of sesame, tops among the 20 contenders. Boo — for me that is. Amrina is located on Waterway Square in The Woodlands.

La Nuit du Caviar was one delicious night hosted by DR Delicacy, Diane Roederer’s gourmet grocery emporium that specializes in imported goods including caviar, truffles, pastas, European biscuits, butters and more. The caviar tasting evening was the first sister event of DR Delicacy’s Truffle Masters competition.

Beneficiary of the gourmet fête was the Houston Symphony League, represented by the orchestra’s executive director and CEO John Mangum and Houston Symphony Board president John Rydman and Lindy Rydman, owners of Spec’s Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods.

“The night was even more magical and delicious than I could have ever imagined,” Roederer says. “We are so grateful to all of our chefs, restaurants, performers, sponsors, honorees and guests whose enthusiasm and generosity allowed us to support the most important work of the Houston Symphony League. All while celebrating with delicious caviar.”

In addition to the caviar tastings, contenders from Truffle Masters presented their delicious offerings. That meant Davanti chef Roberto Crescini’s fresh white truffle risotto, The Lymbar chef David Cordúa’s truffle Twinkie and Tris chef Brian Sutton’s truffled grilled cheese.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

The evening included a vodka bar from Meticulous Spirits and chef David Skinner of Eculent, champagne provided by Central Market, and a macaron bar courtesy of Paris Gourmet.

The event honored Mimi and Robert del Grande, the Rydmans and Ben Berg of his namesake hospitality group. On this evening, Berg was hinting at yet another element for his stable of successful restaurants. Stay tuned.

The chef lineup included Artisans’ Russell Kirkham, Culinaire’s Barbara McKnight, Alba Ristorante’s Maurizio Ferrarese, Hidden Omakase’s Nikki Vongthong, Killen’s Steakhouse’s Luis Lopez, The Kirby Group’s Teddy Lopez, MAD/BCN’s Luis Roger, McCormick & Schmick’s Tim Eckard, Phat Eatery’s Alex Au-Yeung, River Oaks Country Club’s Fidel Perez, Street to Kitchen’s ‘G’ Painter, Turner’s Brian Sutton, Willie G’s Brandon Soverall, Roots’ Andre Garza and TEN Sushi & Cocktail Bar’s Wilson Siew.