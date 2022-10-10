Houston’s Top Chefs Battle in a Lavish Caviar Contest at The Astorian — See Who Won and Wowed

Diners certainly enjoyed the tasting at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.
Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
1_LaNuitduCaviar_DOrtizPhoto_100322
Honoree Benjamin Berg, Founder & CEO of Berg Hospitality Group with Brian Sutton of Turner’s
Luis Roger of MAD BCN and David Cordua or The Lymbar
Honoree John Rydman, President, Houston Symphony Orchestra and President & Owner of Spec’s, Diane Roederer, Lindy Rydman
108_LaNuitduCaviar_DOrtizPhoto_100322
Andrew and Isabel Hachmeh
Caviar courtesy of DR Delicacy
Chef David Denis, Sidney Degaine
Stacey and Al Lindseth
Sharonda Belford, Sidney Lacey
Rose Chen, Yoon Smith, Dai Sullivan
Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, John Newinn
Craig and Nicole Lowenstern
Victoria Delagrange and Diane Roederer
Arthur Mooradian (Berg Hospitality) and Brian Sutton of Turner’s
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat
01
18

Diners certainly enjoyed the tasting at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

02
18

Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

03
18

DR Delicacy owner Diane Roderer, Heidi Rockcharlie at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

04
18

Honoree Benjamin Berg, Turner's chef Brian Sutton at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

05
18

Chefs Luis Roger of MAD/BCN, David Cordua of The Lymbar at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

06
18

Honoree John Rydman, Houston Symphony board president, Diane Roederer, Lindy Rydman at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

07
18

Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

08
18

Andrew & Isabel Hachmeh at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

09
18

Kilos of caviar courtesy of DR Delicacy at the core of the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

10
18

Chef David Denis, Sidey Degaine at the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

11
18

Stacey & Al Lindseth at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

12
18

Sharonda Belford, Sidney Lacey at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

13
18

Rose Chen, Yoon Smith, Dai Sullivan at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

14
18

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, John Newinn at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

15
18

Craid & Nicole Lowenstern at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

16
18

Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

17
18

Berg Hospitality's Arthur Mooradian, Turner's chef Brian Sutton at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

18
18

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

Diners certainly enjoyed the tasting at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.
Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
1_LaNuitduCaviar_DOrtizPhoto_100322
Honoree Benjamin Berg, Founder & CEO of Berg Hospitality Group with Brian Sutton of Turner’s
Luis Roger of MAD BCN and David Cordua or The Lymbar
Honoree John Rydman, President, Houston Symphony Orchestra and President & Owner of Spec’s, Diane Roederer, Lindy Rydman
108_LaNuitduCaviar_DOrtizPhoto_100322
Andrew and Isabel Hachmeh
Caviar courtesy of DR Delicacy
Chef David Denis, Sidney Degaine
Stacey and Al Lindseth
Sharonda Belford, Sidney Lacey
Rose Chen, Yoon Smith, Dai Sullivan
Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, John Newinn
Craig and Nicole Lowenstern
Victoria Delagrange and Diane Roederer
Arthur Mooradian (Berg Hospitality) and Brian Sutton of Turner’s
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat
Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Top Chefs Battle in a Lavish Caviar Contest at The Astorian — See Who Won and Wowed

A Foodie Dream Night For the Houston Symphony

BY // 10.10.22
Diners certainly enjoyed the tasting at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.
Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
DR Delicacy owner Diane Roderer, Heidi Rockcharlie at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.
Honoree Benjamin Berg, Turner's chef Brian Sutton at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
Chefs Luis Roger of MAD/BCN, David Cordua of The Lymbar at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
Honoree John Rydman, Houston Symphony board president, Diane Roederer, Lindy Rydman at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.
Andrew & Isabel Hachmeh at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.
Kilos of caviar courtesy of DR Delicacy at the core of the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
Chef David Denis, Sidey Degaine at the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
Stacey & Al Lindseth at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Sharonda Belford, Sidney Lacey at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Rose Chen, Yoon Smith, Dai Sullivan at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, John Newinn at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Craid & Nicole Lowenstern at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Berg Hospitality's Arthur Mooradian, Turner's chef Brian Sutton at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.
1
18

Diners certainly enjoyed the tasting at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

2
18

Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

3
18

DR Delicacy owner Diane Roderer, Heidi Rockcharlie at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

4
18

Honoree Benjamin Berg, Turner's chef Brian Sutton at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

5
18

Chefs Luis Roger of MAD/BCN, David Cordua of The Lymbar at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

6
18

Honoree John Rydman, Houston Symphony board president, Diane Roederer, Lindy Rydman at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

7
18

Chree Boydstun, Tripp Carter at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

8
18

Andrew & Isabel Hachmeh at La Nuit du Caviar at The Astorian.

9
18

Kilos of caviar courtesy of DR Delicacy at the core of the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

10
18

Chef David Denis, Sidey Degaine at the La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

11
18

Stacey & Al Lindseth at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

12
18

Sharonda Belford, Sidney Lacey at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

13
18

Rose Chen, Yoon Smith, Dai Sullivan at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

14
18

Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, John Newinn at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

15
18

Craid & Nicole Lowenstern at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

16
18

Victoria Delagrange, Diane Roederer at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

17
18

Berg Hospitality's Arthur Mooradian, Turner's chef Brian Sutton at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

18
18

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the La Nuit du Caviar held at The Astorian.

One should never be disappointed in a night of voting on caviar-laced dishes prepared by some of the Houston’s most notable chefs. Unless your are moi, allergic to all things sesame. (I know. It’s bizarre.) And sesame was one of the ingredients in winning Amrina chef Jassi Bindra’s apparently scrumptious concoction.

The sellout throng of more than 300 swooping into The Astorian voted Bindra’s caviar crisp with yellowfin tuna, avocado and Granny Smith apple, plus a touch of sesame, tops among the 20 contenders. Boo — for me that is. Amrina is located on Waterway Square in The Woodlands.

La Nuit du Caviar was one delicious night hosted by DR Delicacy, Diane Roederer’s gourmet grocery emporium that specializes in imported goods including caviar, truffles, pastas, European biscuits, butters and more. The caviar tasting evening was the first sister event of DR Delicacy’s Truffle Masters competition.

Beneficiary of the gourmet fête was the Houston Symphony League, represented by the orchestra’s executive director and CEO John Mangum and Houston Symphony Board president John Rydman and Lindy Rydman, owners of Spec’s Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods.

“The night was even more magical and delicious than I could have ever imagined,” Roederer says. “We are so grateful to all of our chefs, restaurants, performers, sponsors, honorees and guests whose enthusiasm and generosity allowed us to support the most important work of the Houston Symphony League. All while celebrating with delicious caviar.”

Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.
Winning chef Jassi Bindra of Amrina in The Woodlands at La Nuit du Caviar, held at The Astorian.

In addition to the caviar tastings, contenders from Truffle Masters presented their delicious offerings. That meant Davanti chef Roberto Crescini’s fresh white truffle risotto, The Lymbar chef David Cordúa’s truffle Twinkie and Tris chef Brian Sutton’s truffled grilled cheese.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1
  • Christopher Martin Gallery October 1

The evening included a vodka bar from Meticulous Spirits and chef David Skinner of Eculent, champagne provided by Central Market, and a macaron bar courtesy of Paris Gourmet.

The event honored Mimi and Robert del Grande, the Rydmans and Ben Berg of his namesake hospitality group. On this evening, Berg was hinting at yet another element for his stable of successful restaurants. Stay tuned.

The chef lineup included Artisans’ Russell Kirkham, Culinaire’s Barbara McKnight, Alba Ristorante’s Maurizio Ferrarese, Hidden Omakase’s Nikki Vongthong, Killen’s Steakhouse’s Luis Lopez, The Kirby Group’s Teddy Lopez, MAD/BCN’s Luis Roger, McCormick & Schmick’s Tim Eckard, Phat Eatery’s Alex Au-Yeung, River Oaks Country Club’s Fidel Perez, Street to Kitchen’s ‘G’ Painter, Turner’s Brian Sutton, Willie G’s Brandon Soverall, Roots’ Andre Garza and TEN Sushi & Cocktail Bar’s Wilson Siew.

Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 65% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
11527 Green Oaks Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11527 Green Oaks Dr
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11527 Green Oaks Dr
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
2918 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

2918 Quenby Ave
West University Place, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
2918 Quenby Ave
3506 Sunset Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3506 Sunset Blvd
West University Place, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3506 Sunset Blvd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X