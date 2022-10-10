Scenes from The Family Place’s 2022 Texas Trailblazer Awards

family place texas trailblazer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Theresa Little, Christina Ricci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Stephanie Hollman, Christina Ricci, Travis Hollman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Samantha Wortley, Elizabeth Ward Creel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Rabbi Nancy Kasten (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Patty Bryant-Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Nikki Webb, Lynn McBee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Nancy Bierman, Elizabeth Ward Creel, Andrea Cheek (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Mimi Sterling, Nakita Johnson, Lauren McKinnon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Mimi Sterling, Mary Bowman Campbell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Mimi Sterling, Lisa Sherrod, Christina, Ricci, Stacee Johnson-Williams, Jeannie Barsam (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Mimi Sterling, Debra Peek-Haynes, Effie Dennison, Theresa Little (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Mimi Sterling, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Mimi Sterling 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Lynn McBee, Judge Clay Jenkins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Jeannie Barsam, Lisa Sherrod, stacee Johnson-Williams (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Irish Burch, Murphey Sears (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Holly Krug, Christine Ricci, Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Diana Aguirre, Theresa Flores, Delia Jasso (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Denise Wolford, Karen Danage, Theresa Little (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Clarisa Lindenmeyer, Elizabeth Chow, Lauren McKinnon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Christina Ricci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Christina Ricci 2 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Chaplin Carlos R. Bell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Andrea Lucia (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Andrea Cheek, Paula Davis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Andrea Lucia, Christina Ricci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
Culture / The Seen

Scenes from The Family Place’s 2022 Texas Trailblazer Awards

Featuring Christina Ricci and Honoring Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

BY // 10.10.22
photography Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass
What: Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, held its annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Friday, September 23, 2022, with keynote speaker, award-nominated actress Christina Ricci and honoring Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Where: The Omni Dallas Hotel downtown.

The Scene: Before The Family Place CEO, Mimi Crume Sterling, officially welcomed guests, a chorus of emotional messages — all real, recreated calls made to The Family Place’s 24-hour crisis hotline — echoed throughout the Omni Dallas Hotels ballroom. It was a sobering way to kick off a Friday luncheon, but a valuable reminder of what the elegant gathering is about: honoring those who create positive change in the community. The annual luncheon, which has been hosted since 1996, also serves as the largest educational event for the Dallas-based organization, which empowers survivors of family violence with safe housing and counseling while building community engagement and advocating for social change.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
2022 Texas Trailblazer Award recipient Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was welcomed to the stage with a standing ovation.  (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)

Amid emotional speeches, a rousing raffle, and an in-depth conversation with actress Christina Ricci, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was welcomed with a standing ovation to accept the 2022 Texas Trailblazer Award. The first Black woman to win electoral office from Dallas, Johnson recently made a momentous move to help simplify mental health access with the introduction of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which received bipartisan support and was signed into law in 2020. (This past summer, 9-8-8 was introduced as the national suicide prevention and mental health hotline.)

The event concluded with a forward-thinking announcement— the date for the next Texas Trailblazers Awards Luncheon: September 29, 2023.

Andrea Lucia, Christina Ricci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)
CBS 11’s Andrea Lucia and Christina Ricci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron, Celeste Cass)

The Seen: The 2022 Texas Trailblazer Awards co-chairs Jeannie Barsam of Gifting Brands, Stacee Johnson-Williams of Signet Jewelers, and Lisa Sherrod of AT&T shared their stories with an audience of more than 550. Those in attendance included Stephanie and Travis Hollman, Lynn McBee, Elizabeth Ward Creel, and Judge Clay Jenkins, along with next year’s event co-chairs, Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug.

