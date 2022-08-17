New Orleans Worthy Cafe Opens In The Heights, Taking Over Former Revival Space — Your First Look at Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar

Some of the breakfast goodies served mornings at the new Heights eatery. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

The Tan Po Boy at the new Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is made with blackened shrimp and fried oysters. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

Layne Cruz has opened Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar in the former space of Revival Market in The Heights. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

The Big Muffuletta at Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar lives up to its name as it is available all-day in three sizes, big, bigger and biggest. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

Fans of the recently shuttered Revival Market in The Heights likely have made the acquaintance of former general manager Layne Cruz. The Louisiana native, who was formerly employed by Agricole Hospitality (Revival’s corporate owner) for years, rose from a server at the company’s nearby Italian restaurant Coltivare to the general manager of Revival Market. Until its founders Ryan Pera, Morgan Weber and Vincent Huynh elected not to renew Revival’s lease, officially shuttering it on July 31 after an 11-year run a 550 Heights Boulevard.

But Cruz has not ventured far (or at all) from that Heights Boulevard locale. She’s taken over that very spot, signing a lease to open Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar, her very own New Orleans inspired restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and an all-day menu with happy hour cocktails and coffee too. In the space that used to house Revival Market.

“I’ve made my professional home at 550 Heights Boulevard for the past seven years at Revival Market, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to revamp this space into my dream restaurant with Lagniappe,” Cruz says. “Opening my own restaurant has been a personal goal for as long as I can remember, and I can’t wait to introduce Heights regulars to a taste of the Big Easy.”

Bringing a taste of the Louisiana food Cruz grew up with, you can expect to find a menu crafted by chef Steven Lamborn that includes specials like red beans and rice every Monday. Mighty plates at breakfast, lunch and beyond include a Sardou omelet ($16.50) with creamed spinach, smoked ham and gruyere; the low country quiche ($15.50) made with an egg custard spiced with crawfish boil seasoning; and the all-day big muffuletta on a toasted Gambino semolina roll ranging in size and price from $12 to $40.

Having quietly opened this week with the official grand debut set for this Friday, August 19th, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar is jumping right in.

We’re excited to try the New Orleans beignets ($7), smothered pork po’ boy ($15), not to mention Cruz’s signature specialty coffee drinks with coffee beans, naturally, procured from Cruz’s favorite Louisiana roasters. Lagniappe’s happy hour offerings include specially priced wines, beers and $7 cocktails like the Hurricane Port, a house sangria and Meme’s Cup of Tea served in Mardi Gras-inspired cups.

SHOP Swipe





















Next

Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar is open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 am to 7 pm, with all-day brunch available from 7 am to 2 pm on Sundays and Mondays. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.