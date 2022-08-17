LKB- The Big Muffaletta-3 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Layne Cruz owner of Lagniappe (Photo by Mikah Danae)
LKB- Black & Tan Po Boy-6 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
LKB- Cheddar Bacon Biscuits-2 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
LKB- Lagniappe Breakfast Plate-02 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
01
05

The Big Muffuletta at Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar lives up to its name as it is available all-day in three sizes, big, bigger and biggest. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

02
05

Layne Cruz has opened Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar in the former space of Revival Market in The Heights. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

03
05

The Tan Po Boy at the new Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is made with blackened shrimp and fried oysters. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

04
05

Housemade cheddar biscuits are served up at breakfast with whipped butter. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

05
05

Some of the breakfast goodies served mornings at the new Heights eatery. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

LKB- The Big Muffaletta-3 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Layne Cruz owner of Lagniappe (Photo by Mikah Danae)
LKB- Black & Tan Po Boy-6 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
LKB- Cheddar Bacon Biscuits-2 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
LKB- Lagniappe Breakfast Plate-02 (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Restaurants / Openings

New Orleans Worthy Cafe Opens In The Heights, Taking Over Former Revival Space — Your First Look at Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar

Get Ready For All-Day Food, $7 Cocktails and Serious Brunch

BY // 08.17.22
photography Mikah Danae
The Big Muffuletta at Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar lives up to its name as it is available all-day in three sizes, big, bigger and biggest. (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Layne Cruz has opened Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar in the former space of Revival Market in The Heights. (Photo by Mikah Danae)
The Tan Po Boy at the new Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is made with blackened shrimp and fried oysters. (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Housemade cheddar biscuits are served up at breakfast with whipped butter. (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Some of the breakfast goodies served mornings at the new Heights eatery. (Photo by Mikah Danae)
1
5

The Big Muffuletta at Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar lives up to its name as it is available all-day in three sizes, big, bigger and biggest. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

2
5

Layne Cruz has opened Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar in the former space of Revival Market in The Heights. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

3
5

The Tan Po Boy at the new Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar is made with blackened shrimp and fried oysters. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

4
5

Housemade cheddar biscuits are served up at breakfast with whipped butter. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

5
5

Some of the breakfast goodies served mornings at the new Heights eatery. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

Fans of the recently shuttered Revival Market in The Heights likely have made the acquaintance of former general manager Layne Cruz. The Louisiana native, who was formerly employed by Agricole Hospitality (Revival’s corporate owner) for years, rose from a server at the company’s nearby Italian restaurant Coltivare to the general manager of Revival Market. Until its founders Ryan Pera, Morgan Weber and Vincent Huynh elected not to renew Revival’s lease, officially shuttering it on July 31 after an 11-year run a 550 Heights Boulevard.

But Cruz has not ventured far (or at all) from that Heights Boulevard locale. She’s taken over that very spot, signing a lease to open Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar, her very own New Orleans inspired restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and an all-day menu with happy hour cocktails and coffee too. In the space that used to house Revival Market.

“I’ve made my professional home at 550 Heights Boulevard for the past seven years at Revival Market, and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to revamp this space into my dream restaurant with Lagniappe,” Cruz says. “Opening my own restaurant has been a personal goal for as long as I can remember, and I can’t wait to introduce Heights regulars to a taste of the Big Easy.”

Layne Cruz owner of Lagniappe (Photo by Mikah Danae)
Layne Cruz has opened Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar in the former space of Revival Market in The Heights. (Photo by Mikah Danae)

Bringing a taste of the Louisiana food Cruz grew up with, you can expect to find a menu crafted by chef Steven Lamborn that includes specials like red beans and rice every Monday. Mighty plates at breakfast, lunch and beyond include a Sardou omelet ($16.50) with creamed spinach, smoked ham and gruyere; the low country quiche ($15.50) made with an egg custard spiced with crawfish boil seasoning; and the all-day big muffuletta on a toasted Gambino semolina roll ranging in size and price from $12 to $40.

Having quietly opened this week with the official grand debut set for this Friday, August 19th, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar is jumping right in.

We’re excited to try the New Orleans beignets ($7), smothered pork po’ boy ($15), not to mention Cruz’s signature specialty coffee drinks with coffee beans, naturally, procured from Cruz’s favorite Louisiana roasters. Lagniappe’s happy hour offerings include specially priced wines, beers and $7 cocktails like the Hurricane Port, a house sangria and Meme’s Cup of Tea served in Mardi Gras-inspired cups.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products

Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar is open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 am to 7 pm, with all-day brunch available from 7 am to 2 pm on Sundays and Mondays. Tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Special Series
Presented by Valobra Master Jewelers

Houston's Diamond Duos

This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Brings High Style and Real Substance Together — From Vietnam to Houston With Love
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
This Houston Diamond Duo Found Love in Washington D.C. and Built a Life of Family and Giving Back in Texas
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Diamond Duo Believes In Love at First Sight — and Family Love That Lasts
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
Houston Couple Shines Bright as Valobra Master Jewelers’ First Ever Diamond Duo
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
Southmont Annex
FOR SALE

13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Shannon Torbett and Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Shannon Torbett and Roland Bodden (310) 770-3536 Email Realtor
13904 Hiram Clarke Rd
9 Exbury Way
Homewood
FOR SALE

9 Exbury Way
Houston, TX

$1,375,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
9 Exbury Way
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
3820 Willowick Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3820 Willowick Rd
Houston, TX

$9,500,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
3820 Willowick Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X