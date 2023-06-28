Latin Restaurant Weeks Showcases Houston’s Diverse Dining Scene — Get Ready For a True Foodie Party

During Latin Restaurant Weeks you can even indulge in cakes, chocolates and cookies from the bakery, Sweets by Belen. (Courtesy Latin Restaurant Weeks)

Mark your calendar because you won’t want to miss Latin Restaurant Weeks coming to Houston for two weeks this July. The largest celebration of its kind, the fifth annual event will take place in the city from July 7 to July 21, shining a spotlight on not only Latin American restaurants, but food trucks, cafes, coffee shops and bakeries all across the Greater Houston area.

Blessed with a Hispanic population in Houston that’s more than 44 percent of the overall population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Latin Restaurant Weeks will encompass a wide range of restaurants. From modern to traditional, approachable to higher end — with each participant offering special menu items and discounts.

Sponsored by Sysco in partnership with Feed the Soul Foundation, it’s the aim of Latin Restaurant Weeks to both elevate and celebrate the diversity of Latin American restaurants represented in Houston. These restaurants serve food from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela and Peru. More than 10 countries in all.

Participants in this year’s Latin Restaurant Weeks include well-known restaurants which have been participated for years like Gusto Gourmet, Andes Cafe, El Mason and Tacos Del Julio, and newcomers like Ojo del Agua, Space City Birria Tacos, Comfort Foodies, a Dominican soul food restaurant, and the vegan spot Veegos.

“Each year brings a new level of excitement,” Latin Restaurant Weeks co-founder Karinn Chavarria says. “In five short years, we’ve grown tremendously, which means our LRW participants are experiencing growth too. Seeing them return, especially those who have been with us since year one, has been heartwarming because we know this mission is making a difference.

“We can see the impact in action. We are able to support these businesses through inflation, rising food costs and the varying factors over the years that have affected the industry. This year, we’ll be able to double the impact with twice as many participants from last year where we’re expecting more than 100 to onboard.”

With a commitment to give back to the community, Latin Restaurant Weeks has raised $40,000 in grants to Feed the Soul Foundation’s participants, which support marginalized entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry by providing business development resources, scholarship opportunities and emergency funding. Four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business.

“We are thrilled to partner with Latin Restaurant Weeks once again,” Feed the Soul Foundation co-founder Warren Luckett says. “Through our collaboration last year, we were able to provide LRW participants with invaluable support in areas such as brand development, operating procedures and business expansion.

“Latin Restaurant Weeks goes beyond being a marketing vehicle. It fosters connections for restaurateurs, granting them access to vital resources, industry experts and financial assistance opportunities.”

For more information go to LatinrRstaurantWeeks.com, where you can also learn about LRW happenings at various times of year in Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and New York.