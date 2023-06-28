10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas
Authentic Local FavoritesBY Megan Ziots // 06.28.23
Dallas is known for great Tex-Mex and taco spots, but the authentic Mexican category (and the diversity of offerings within it) is becoming more of a draw than ever. The past few years have seen award-winning local chefs such as Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José) and Revolver Taco Lounge’s Regino Rojas raise the bar on what stalwarts like Javier’s helped pioneer when it opened in 1977.
From classic restaurants with cigar bars to brand-new concepts with “Latin-ish” twists, these are 10 essential Mexican restaurants in Dallas.
José
Park Cities
4931 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
Since 2017, José has been consistently serving up some of the best Mexican food in the city. Led by Executive Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, the Guadalajaran-inspired menu features crudo (check out the coconut ceviche), enchiladas, tacos, and several great craft cocktails.
In Bishop Arts, this festive Mexican restaurant is somewhat of a hidden gem in the neighborhood. You’ll find it at the very back of a building which hosts local art shops on Bishop Avenue. Opened in 2018, the spot is known for its authentic Mexican dishes like chicken mole, enchiladas, and fish tacos.
Since 1977, Javier’s has been serving continental Mexico City cuisine and martinis in the Park Cities. Owned by Javier Gutierrez, the restaurant’s menu focuses on authentic regional dishes such as Red Snapper Mojo De Ajo, Fajitas De Cabrito, and Barra De Navidad. Cocktails and wine can also be enjoyed in Javier’s Cigar Bar, which happens to be one of our “Five Surprising Spots to Meet a Potential Date.”
A new Duro Hospitality concept (The Charles, Sister), this upscale, self-proclaimed “Latin-ish” restaurant debuted in the Design District just seven months ago. Located down the street from The Charles, El Carlos Elegante is serving Mexico City-inspired bites (with influences from Peru, Argentina, and Chile) like crudo, ceviche, carnitas, and more. There’s also an in-house masa program for fresh corn tortillas. Don’t miss the Pork Al Pastor.
Jalisco Norte
Oak Lawn
3858 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 470
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Led by award-winning chef José Meza, this Oak Lawn spot debuted in Turtle Creek Village in 2017. The menu boasts tuna tostadas, tacos (including an octopus cooked carnitas-style), a great carne asada plate, and epic queso fundido for the table.
Xaman Café
Oak Cliff
334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
In the back of this Oak Cliff café (that serves a stellar Mexican breakfast), you’ll find a moody, restaurant called Ayahuasca Cantina. Led by Chef Hugo Galvan, the menu features appetizers like flautas and chicharron en salsa verde, as well as small plates including sous vide duck breast, a catch of the day, rabbit, and more unique dishes. There’s also a creative cocktail menu to pair with your meal.
Meso Maya
Multiple Locations
4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75214 | Map
The historic downtown location of this favorite Mexican restaurant has been serving great cuisine since 2012. Led by chef Nico Sanchez, the concept has since expanded to four other Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Favorite dishes include carne asada, brisket tacos, and conchinita pibil.
This Bishop Arts spot is a favorite for Mexican food in Dallas. Specializing in cuisine from Veracruz, Mexico, the restaurant makes its enchiladas with blue corn tortillas. Other authentic favorites include Montezuma’s Fish Tacos and Xalapa-Style Chile Relleno. Pair with house or fruit margarita for the perfect meal.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Opened in 2019 by Dallas restauranteur Shannon Wynne and chef Miriam Jimenez, this local Mexican restaurant has established itself as a favorite for flavorful Mexican and Latin dishes. Don’t miss the queso verde, brisket enchiladas, and tres leches cake.
Originally located in West Dallas, this favorite Modern Mexican restaurant relocated to Lower Greenville in 2021. Chef and owner Fino Rodriguez cooks up dishes inspired by his hometown of Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The menu features a must-try appetizer called Oaxaca — a warm queso mixed with brisket and spinach, as well as tacos, enchiladas, a burger, and more.