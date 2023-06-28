Restaurants / Lists

10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas

Authentic Local Favorites

BY // 06.28.23
best mexican food in dallas

Jalisco Norte serves a cross-country menu. (Courtesy of Jalisco Norte)

Dallas is known for great Tex-Mex and taco spots, but the authentic Mexican category (and the diversity of offerings within it) is becoming more of a draw than ever. The past few years have seen award-winning local chefs such as Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José) and Revolver Taco Lounge’s Regino Rojas raise the bar on what stalwarts like Javier’s helped pioneer when it opened in 1977.

From classic restaurants with cigar bars to brand-new concepts with “Latin-ish” twists, these are 10 essential Mexican restaurants in Dallas.

Discover the 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Dallas in 2023.

José

Park Cities

4931 W. Lovers Lane
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

214-891-5673

Website

Jose

Jose's food speaks for itself.

Since 2017, José has been consistently serving up some of the best Mexican food in the city. Led by Executive Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, the Guadalajaran-inspired menu features crudo (check out the coconut ceviche), enchiladas, tacos, and several great craft cocktails.

Coco’s Fire & Ice

Bishop Arts

410 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 106
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Coco’s Fire & Ice

Coco's Fire & Ice is known for its authentic Mexican cuisine in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

In Bishop Arts, this festive Mexican restaurant is somewhat of a hidden gem in the neighborhood. You’ll find it at the very back of a building which hosts local art shops on Bishop Avenue. Opened in 2018, the spot is known for its authentic Mexican dishes like chicken mole, enchiladas, and fish tacos.

Javier’s

Park Cities

4912 Cole Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

javier’s cigar bar drink

Javier's Cigar Bar is the spot to show off your sophistication.

Since 1977, Javier’s has been serving continental Mexico City cuisine and martinis in the Park Cities. Owned by Javier Gutierrez, the restaurant’s menu focuses on authentic regional dishes such as Red Snapper Mojo De Ajo, Fajitas De Cabrito, and Barra De Navidad. Cocktails and wine can also be enjoyed in Javier’s Cigar Bar, which happens to be one of our “Five Surprising Spots to Meet a Potential Date.”

El Carlos Elegante

Design District

1400 N. Riverfront Boulevard
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

El Carlos Elegante Dallas

Make sure to start with a few of the One-Hitters at El Carlos Elegante. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

A new Duro Hospitality concept (The Charles, Sister), this upscale, self-proclaimed “Latin-ish” restaurant debuted in the Design District just seven months ago. Located down the street from The Charles, El Carlos Elegante is serving Mexico City-inspired bites (with influences from Peru, Argentina, and Chile) like crudo, ceviche, carnitas, and more. There’s also an in-house masa program for fresh corn tortillas. Don’t miss the Pork Al Pastor.

Jalisco Norte

Oak Lawn

3858 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 470
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-443-5183

Website

best mexican food in dallas

Jalisco Norte serves a cross-country menu. (Courtesy of Jalisco Norte)

Led by award-winning chef José Meza, this Oak Lawn spot debuted in Turtle Creek Village in 2017. The menu boasts tuna tostadas, tacos (including an octopus cooked carnitas-style), a great carne asada plate, and epic queso fundido for the table.

Xaman Café

Oak Cliff

334 Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-687-0005

Website

Xaman Cafe

Ayahuasca Cantina at Xaman Café features unique Mexican dishes and cocktails.

In the back of this Oak Cliff café (that serves a stellar Mexican breakfast), you’ll find a moody, restaurant called Ayahuasca Cantina. Led by Chef Hugo Galvan, the menu features appetizers like flautas and chicharron en salsa verde, as well as small plates including sous vide duck breast, a catch of the day, rabbit, and more unique dishes. There’s also a creative cocktail menu to pair with your meal.

Meso Maya

Multiple Locations

4123 Abrams Rd
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

469-998-1182

Website

Meso Maya

Meso Maya is a Dallas staple for Mexican cuisine. (Courtesy)

The historic downtown location of this favorite Mexican restaurant has been serving great cuisine since 2012. Led by chef Nico Sanchez, the concept has since expanded to four other Dallas-Fort Worth locations. Favorite dishes include carne asada, brisket tacos, and conchinita pibil.

Veracruz Café

Bishop Arts

408 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Veracruz Cafe

Veracruz Cafe offers authentic Mexican cuisine from Veracruz, Mexico in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

This Bishop Arts spot is a favorite for Mexican food in Dallas. Specializing in cuisine from Veracruz, Mexico, the restaurant makes its enchiladas with blue corn tortillas. Other authentic favorites include Montezuma’s Fish Tacos and Xalapa-Style Chile Relleno. Pair with house or fruit margarita for the perfect meal.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Food

Miriam Cocina Latina has chicken mole enchiladas, and so much more. (Courtesy of Miriam Cocina)

Opened in 2019 by Dallas restauranteur Shannon Wynne and chef Miriam Jimenez, this local Mexican restaurant has established itself as a favorite for flavorful Mexican and Latin dishes. Don’t miss the queso verde, brisket enchiladas, and tres leches cake.

Taquero

Lower Greenville

5434 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

Taquero Dallas

The new location of Taquero offers indoor and outdoor seating in Lower Greenville.

Originally located in West Dallas, this favorite Modern Mexican restaurant relocated to Lower Greenville in 2021. Chef and owner Fino Rodriguez cooks up dishes inspired by his hometown of Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The menu features a must-try appetizer called Oaxaca — a warm queso mixed with brisket and spinach, as well as tacos, enchiladas, a burger, and more.

Featured Events
Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
3023 Quenby Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

3023 Quenby Avenue
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Crow
This property is listed by: Debbie Crow (832) 309-3083 Email Realtor
3023 Quenby Avenue
13502 Alchester Lane
Wilchester
FOR SALE

13502 Alchester Lane
Houston, TX

$1,549,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
13502 Alchester Lane
1337 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1337 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$797,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
1337 W Bell Street
3755 Merrick Street
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3755 Merrick Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Juana Bernard
This property is listed by: Juana Bernard (713) 824-8057 Email Realtor
3755 Merrick Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X