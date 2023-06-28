Dallas is known for great Tex-Mex and taco spots, but the authentic Mexican category (and the diversity of offerings within it) is becoming more of a draw than ever. The past few years have seen award-winning local chefs such as Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (José) and Revolver Taco Lounge’s Regino Rojas raise the bar on what stalwarts like Javier’s helped pioneer when it opened in 1977.

From classic restaurants with cigar bars to brand-new concepts with “Latin-ish” twists, these are 10 essential Mexican restaurants in Dallas.

