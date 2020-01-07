Brinks Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

New Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant to Takeover Historic East Dallas Landmark

Hip and Retro New Foodie Hotspot to Bring the Iconic Brinks Back to Life

BY // 01.07.20
A historic building, formerly known as Brinks Coffee Shop & Restaurant, is being reborn as a new restaurant early this year. Lucky’s Hot Chicken will open soon in the old East Dallas spot at 4505 Gaston Avenue.

Hunter Pond, who currently owns East Hampton Sandwich Co., Drake’s, and Hudson House, and Kyle Brooks of Vandelay Hospitality recently purchased the property that used to house Norman Brinker and wife, American tennis player Maureen Connolly-Brinker’s, first restaurant concept in 1964.

The mid-century style building will be brought back to life by Lou Olerio (Olerio Homes and Shayna’s Place Sandwich and Coffee Shop). But this new purchase also has a personal tie. Brooks’ father, Doug Brooks, worked as CEO of Brinker International from 2004 to 2013. He worked with Brinker to help grow Chili’s Grill & Bar into a national chain.

As for the new restaurant, Lucky’s Hot Chicken will have a retro twist with a culture of classic Nashville Hot Chicken. With chicken tenders, wings, breasts and thighs on the menu, served on plates or sandwiches with five levels of spices, this will be a true house of chicken. Sides will include the classics like mac ‘n cheese, coleslaw, baked beans and collard greens. A large menu of different milkshakes is also promised.

Preserving and restoring is the goal for the 5,000 square foot space that was built in the “googie” style of architecture. Influenced by car culture and the Space Age, the building has a futuristic Jetson-esque look to it. The iconic rotating sign will remain outside of the former laundromat that has been sitting empty since 2014.

The counter-service restaurant will also have curbside pickup for those on the go. Lucky’s is also partnering with chef Josh Bonee, a Nashville transplant. Bonee initially trained at Chef Todd Humphries’ Martini House in 2007 in Napa Valley and most recently worked as sous chef at Flora Street Cafe.

